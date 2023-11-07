This week, we look back on an unprecedented and unforgettable political year: 2024. From a presidential nominee being shot, to another dropping out of the race and all the twists and turns in between.
24:30
374: Matt Mahan, Michael Knowles, LA Rams
This week, Elex is joined by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who shares his frustration with California's Democratic leadership. Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire talks about how Trump won.
35:04
373: Athletes who serve their communities
How the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Rams use their platforms to lift up others. Plus, one-on-one with Arnold Schwarzenegger to dive deep on his nearly seven decades of giving back.
21:22
372: Jerry Brown, Drew Pinsky
This week, former California Governor Jerry Brown joins The Issue Is to discuss Donald Trump's election win and how Democrats may be to blame. Dr. Drew Pinsky weighs in on Trump's push to "Make America Healthy Again" and Dr. Oz being appointed a member of the cabinet.
41:59
371: Adam Schiff, Antonio Villaraigosa, Harvey Levin
How did Donald Trump win the presidency? What happened to Latino voters? Where do Democrats go from here?
