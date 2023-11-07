Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsThe Issue Is
Listen to The Issue Is in the App
Listen to The Issue Is in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Issue Is

Podcast The Issue Is
The Issue Is
Discussions and debates with top newsmakers about the most controversial and interesting issues impacting California, hosted by FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson and air...
NewsGovernment

Available Episodes

5 of 390
  • 375: 2024: An unforgettable political year
    This week, we look back on an unprecedented and unforgettable political year: 2024. From a presidential nominee being shot, to another dropping out of the race and all the twists and turns in between.
    --------  
    24:30
  • 374: Matt Mahan, Michael Knowles, LA Rams
    This week, Elex is joined by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who shares his frustration with California's Democratic leadership. Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire talks about how Trump won.
    --------  
    35:04
  • 373: Athletes who serve their communities
    How the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Rams use their platforms to lift up others. Plus, one-on-one with Arnold Schwarzenegger to dive deep on his nearly seven decades of giving back. ————— The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson is California's only statewide political show. For showtimes and more information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.
    --------  
    21:22
  • 372: Jerry Brown, Drew Pinsky
    This week, former California Governor Jerry Brown joins The Issue Is to discuss Donald Trump's election win and how Democrats may be to blame. Dr. Drew Pinsky weighs in on Trump's push to "Make America Healthy Again" and Dr. Oz being appointed a member of the cabinet.
    --------  
    41:59
  • 371: Adam Schiff, Antonio Villaraigosa, Harvey Levin
    How did Donald Trump win the presidency? What happened to Latino voters? Where do Democrats go from here?
    --------  
    42:36

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Issue Is

Discussions and debates with top newsmakers about the most controversial and interesting issues impacting California, hosted by FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson and airing on several TV stations across the state.
Podcast website

Listen to The Issue Is, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/2/2025 - 6:45:11 PM