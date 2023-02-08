Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
IoT Talks and Tales The IoT Podcast is joined by the most influential leaders in IoT every Monday to break down the current and up & coming IoT trends, unravel ...
IoT Talks and Tales The IoT Podcast is joined by the most influential leaders in IoT every Monday to break down the current and up & coming IoT trends, unravel ...
  • From Earth To Space: IoT & The Geotechnical Industry | Neda Sepasian, Fugro | The IoT Podcast
    In Season 4 Episode 5, Neda Sepasian - Business Technology Partner for Marine & Land Asset Integrity at Fugro joins Host Tom White to uncover how IoT is being used in the geotechnical industry to collect information about the Earth’s surface in support of the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of assets on land, marine and even on the moon! Sit back, relax, tune in and discover… About Neda (01:48) What does Fugro do? (03:57) How is IoT being used in the Geotechnical data industry? (08:00) Land projects (12:14) Marine infrastructure & biodiversity (19:37) So little we know about the ocean (22:46) Moon inspection project (30:40) Prediction for IoT in 2023 (35:30) Quick-fire questions (38:38) And much more! Thank you to today's episode sponsors... IoT Tech Expo Europe 2023 – get your free ticket for their upcoming conference in Amsterdam or virtual (26-27th September) We can’t wait to see you there! ⏩ https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ticket-registration-2023/ And 5V Tech! Discover how 5V Tech can help you unlock your scaling potential in cutting-edge tech and IoT, here: https://www.weare5vtech.com/ ABOUT THE GUEST Neda is Business Technology Partner for Marine & Land Asset Integrity at Fugro, integrating IoT solutions into Fugro's marine and land asset management. Connect with Neda: https://www.linkedin.com/in/neda-sepasian-phd-565aaa16/ ABOUT FUGRO Fugro is a global leader in geotechnical, geospatial, and asset integrity solutions. With expertise spanning land and marine environments, Fugro offers advanced services in geotechnical engineering, precise positioning, and geospatial data collection. Leveraging innovative technologies such as remote sensing and analytics, Fugro provides actionable insights to industries including energy, construction, and environmental management. Committed to safety and sustainability, Fugro's expertise and global presence make it a trusted partner for diverse projects worldwide, shaping how industries interact with the Earth's subsurface and environment. Find out more about Fugro: https://www.fugro.com/ Follow Fugro on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fugro/ and X (previously Twitter): https://twitter.com/fugro SUBSCRIBE TO THE IOT PODCAST ON YOUR FAVOURITE LISTENING PLATFORM: https://linktr.ee/theiotpodcast Sign Up for exclusive email updates: https://theiotpodcast.com/ Contact us to become a guest/partner: https://theiotpodcast.com/contact/ Connect with host Tom White: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom5values/
    8/24/2023
    43:10
  • Why Data-Driven Sustainability is Key to a Greener Future | Pekko Paivarinta - IBM | The IoT Podcast
    In Season 4 Episode 4, Pekko Paivarinta - Sustainability Software Technical Leader at IBM joins Host Tom White to discuss the impact of data-driven sustainability and how businesses are leveraging IoT data to revolutionise their sustainability efforts, making more impactful decisions that are backed by real-time insights. Pekko shares remarkable success stories and practical examples that showcase the tangible benefits of integrating Iot technology into sustainable practices. From optimising energy consumption to extending the lifecycle of infrastructure, find out how data-driven solutions are shaping a greener future. Sit back, relax, tune in and discover… About Pekko (03:08) Leveraging IoT data for sustainable decisions (05:54) Significance and necessity of data analysis (10:19) Exploring IoT applications for driving sustainability (12:40) Addressing challenges in the process (16:12) Real-World success stories (18:00) Data ownership (22:16) Effectively communicating the value of Iot data-driven sustainability (27:54) How to start? (31:45) Question from the audience (37:58) Quick-fire questions (40:53) And much more! Thank you to today's episode sponsors... IoT Tech Expo Europe 2023 – get your free ticket for their upcoming conference in Amsterdam or virtual (26-27th September) We can’t wait to see you there! ⏩ https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ And 5V Tech! Discover how 5V Tech can help you unlock your scaling potential in cutting-edge tech and IoT, here: https://www.weare5vtech.com/ ABOUT THE GUEST With over 16 years of leadership experience in IT & IoT transformations, Pekko has been a pivotal figure at IBM, driving their sustainability portfolio - from asset management to ESG reporting and supply chain enhancements. Connect with Pekko: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pekkopaivarinta/ ABOUT IBM IBM is a global technology company specialising in IT solutions, cloud computing, AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity. With a history spanning over a century, IBM offers hardware, software, and services to businesses worldwide, driving innovation and digital transformation across industries. IBM's commitment to sustainability is a driving force in its operations. Leveraging technology and data, IBM aims to create a more sustainable world. From data-driven insights to energy-efficient solutions, IBM is at the forefront of integrating technology and sustainability for a better future. Find out more about IBM sustainable solutions: https://www.ibm.com/uk-en/sustainability Follow IBM on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibm/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBMIoT SUBSCRIBE TO THE IOT PODCAST ON YOUR FAVOURITE LISTENING PLATFORM: https://linktr.ee/theiotpodcast Sign Up for exclusive email updates: https://theiotpodcast.com/ Contact us to become a guest/partner: https://theiotpodcast.com/contact/ Connect with host Tom White: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom5values/
    8/17/2023
    44:22
  • Driving The Future With Software Defined Vehicles | Dipti Vachani - SVP and GM of Automotive at Arm | The IoT Podcast | S4 E3
    In Season 4 Episode 3, Dipti Vachani – SVP and General Manager of Automotive at Arm joins Host Tom White to explore the latest automotive architecture trends for software-defined vehicles including SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge), and what this means for software development and scaling across automotive. Plus, we discuss the parallel developments taking place in the automotive industry, the real advantages of SWD vehicles for both consumers and businesses, and the critical role that safety enhancement through technologies and exciting new features deployed in contemporary automotive platforms like ADAS systems and autonomous driving based on Arm play in enhancing road safety.   Sit back, relax, tune in and discover… About Dipti (01:40) Understanding SWD vehicles (04:10) What are the Simultaneous advancements in automotive (06:14) Benefits of Software-Defined Vehicles for Consumers and Businesses (09:29) Prioritizing Safety in Automotive Innovation (13:11) Scaling Automotive Technology with SOAFEE (14:46) Explaining the SOAFEE Open Standard (15:11) Lessons Learned from Implementing Software-Defined Vehicles (21:37) Making Sense of Big Data in Vehicles (28:54) Significance of Software-Defined Vehicles for OEMs (32:25) Predictions for IoT in 2023 (33:14) Viewer Questions and Quick Fire Round (35:36) And much more! Thank you to today's episode sponsors... IoT Tech Expo Europe 2023 – get your free ticket for their upcoming conference in Amsterdam or virtual (26-27th September) We can’t wait to see you there! ⏩ https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ticket-registration-2023/ And 5V Tech! Discover how 5V Tech can help you unlock your scaling potential in cutting-edge tech and IoT, here: https://www.weare5vtech.com/ ABOUT THE GUEST Dipti is the SVP and General Manager of Automotive at Arm. She holds deep experience in IoT and software development, spearheading Arm’s automotive division to deliver solutions driving new opportunities in automotive. Previous to Arm, Dipti served as VP and GM of Product Management and Customer Enablement in the IoT Group at Intel. Connect with Dipti: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dipti-vachani-0ab0398/ ABOUT ARM AUTOMOTIVE Arm is defining the future of computing. A future built by one of the most successful technology ecosystems in the world. A future built on Arm. Arm fueled the smartphone revolution and now they’re redefining what’s possible in cloud computing, transforming the automotive industry, enabling a thriving IoT economy, and making the metaverse a reality. As we move into a new era of transportation, Arm is powering innovation – engineering the future of software-defined, intelligent vehicles based on our world-class architecture. With new levels of connectivity, energy efficiency, and autonomy, we’re building the future of mobility together. Find out more about Arm Automotive: https://www.arm.com/markets/automotive Follow Arm on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arm/ and X (previously Twitter): https://twitter.com/Arm  ABOUT SOAFEE SOAFEE is an industry-led collaboration between companies across the automotive and technology sectors. Working together to build open-source architecture for software-defined vehicles. Together we have one single goal - to create a shared platform for vehicles using cloud-native architecture that accommodates multiple hardware configurations. By making SOAFEE hardware agnostic, we plan to simplify vehicle software solutions radically. Governing body members include the likes of AWS, Bosch, Cariad, Continental, Redhat, Suse and Woven Planet. Find out more about SOAFEE: https://www.soafee.io/#   SUBSCRIBE TO THE IOT PODCAST ON YOUR FAVOURITE LISTENING PLATFORM: https://linktr.ee/theiotpodcast Sign Up for exclusive email updates: https://theiotpodcast.com/ Contact us to become a guest/partner: https://theiotpodcast.com/contact/ Connect with host Tom White: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom5values/    
    8/10/2023
    41:41
  • How to Create The Ultimate Smart Home with IoT | Snap One’s Kenny Kim - VP Product Management & Graham Hardy - VP Engineering Cloud| The IoT Podcast
    In Season 4 Episode 2, Kenny Kim - VP of Product Management and Graham Hardy - VP of Engineering, Cloud - OvrC and Control4 at Snap One join host Tom White to uncover the latest innovations happening in the smart home market and how IoT is being used to create the ultimate smart home experience from the integrators on the ground making sure all devices work seamlessly together to the end customers living experience. Sit back, relax, tune in and be the first to discover... 🎙 About Snap One (01:50) 🎙 The evolution of DIY to DIFM (04:30) 🎙 Smart Home tool for integrators - OvrC (11:52) 🎙 Demo of the OvrC IoT solution (15:00) 🎙 Powercycling: How does OvrC remote power cycling? (20:48) 🎙 Smart Home automation platform for homeowners - Control4 (25:30) 🎙 Demo of Control4 (30:25) 🎙 Software defined movement as the future (34:00) 🎙 Security by Design in the Smart Home (39:30) 🎙 IoT predictions for 2023(43:40) And much more! Thank you to today's episode sponsors... IoT Tech Expo Europe 2023 – get your free ticket for their upcoming conference in Amsterdam or virtual (26-27th September) We can’t wait to see you there! ⏩ https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/ticket-registration-2023/ 5V Tech! Discover how 5V Tech can help you unlock your scaling potential in cutting-edge tech and IoT, here: https://www.weare5vtech.com/ ABOUT THE GUESTS Kenny Kim is the Vice President of Product Management at Snap One. He joined Snap One in 2015 after seven years in product, strategy, and operational roles with AT&T, where he helped launch AT&T Digital Life, a home automation and security service. He is now responsible for leading the connected product lines at Snap One helping technology professionals deliver the promise of the connected world to their clients. Connect with Kenny: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kdwkim/ Graham Hardy is VP of engineering, Cloud - OvrC and Control4 at Snap One. He has an extensive technical background in software, and he has spearheaded development and implementation projects across Snap One including the OvrC platforms and Control4. Connect with Graham: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gthardy/ ABOUT SNAP ONE Snap One design, manufacture, and distribute smart solutions for homes and businesses to make life better–all installed and supported by trusted professionals worldwide. Find out more about OvrC and contro4 here: https://www.snapone.com/solutions-brands Follow Snap One: https://www.linkedin.com/company/snaponellc/and @_snap_one_ SUBSCRIBE TO THE IOT PODCAST ON YOUR FAVOURITE LISTENING PLATFORM: https://linktr.ee/theiotpodcast Sign Up for exclusive email updates: https://theiotpodcast.com/ Contact us to become a guest/partner: https://theiotpodcast.com/contact/ Connect with host Tom White: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom5values/ 
    8/2/2023
    50:44
  • How NOT to Fail in IoT | Samir Bounab - CEO, Witekio | The IoT Podcast | S4 E1
    In S4 Episode 1 of The IoT Podcast, Samir Bounab – CEO at Witekio joins Host Tom White to unpack the organisational implications of IoT, why products and organisations are failing to go to market and what strategies he has used to bring project success. Samir has over 15 years of international corporate experience in the tech industry, redesigning businesses from A-Z and has overseen over 300 IoT projects. In this episode, he'll be using his leadership experience to shed light on the critical role of organisations in achieving IoT success. Sit back relax, tune in and discover... 🎙 About Samir and his background (1:35) 🎙 What does Witekio do? (03:00) 🎙 Why do organisational implications need to be a strong consideration for IoT? (05:54) 🎙 How do we resolve organisational issues/ what would be your advice? (12:05) 🎙 The role of leadership in driving successful IoT implementations (17:50) 🎙 Real-life examples of successful and unsuccessful IoT implementation (22:10) 🎙 Best practices and strategies for a killer go-to-market-strategy – a playbook of methodology (28:37) 🎙 Advice to those who have already tried to go to market but failed (32:20) 🎙 Prediction for IoT in 2023? (35:57) And much more! Thank you to today's episode sponsor 5V Tech! Discover how 5V Tech can help you unlock your scaling potential in cutting-edge tech and IoT, here: https://www.weare5vtech.com/ ABOUT THE GUEST Samir is CEO of Witekio, the leading software and embedded systems development company. He has a robust high-tech culture and 15 years of international corporate experience that he uses to lead and/or re-design businesses from A to Z with an entrepreneurial mindset: think big, act small, and scale fast. With a strong focus on aligning strategy, people and processes, Samir has successfully led several phases of the innovation journey from startups to large accounts spin-offing new businesses into a strong variety of markets: B2B software, technology, consumer goods, TelCo industry, IoT and embedded. Connect with Samir: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samir-gm-witekio/ ABOUT WITEKIO Witekio specialises in software and embedded systems development, offering comprehensive solutions to design, develop, and integrate software into products and devices. Their expertise includes IoT, embedded systems, and mobile applications, helping clients bring innovative projects to fruition. Find out more about Witekio: https://witekio.com/ Follow Witekio: https://www.linkedin.com/company/witekio/ and @Witekio_int SUBSCRIBE TO THE IOT PODCAST ON YOUR FAVOURITE LISTENING PLATFORM: https://linktr.ee/theiotpodcast Sign Up for exclusive email updates: https://theiotpodcast.com/ Contact us to become a guest/partner: https://theiotpodcast.com/contact/ Connect with host Tom White: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom5values/
    7/27/2023
    38:38

IoT Talks and Tales The IoT Podcast is joined by the most influential leaders in IoT every Monday to break down the current and up & coming IoT trends, unravel the misconceptions, doubts and forecast predictions on the ongoing journey for the Internet of Things. This podcast will have something for everyone, whether you're an entrepreneur searching for fresh ideas or the lessons learned, an engineer always looking to be one step ahead with the latest solutions, or someone with a pure enthusiasm for IoT. Every episode is unique and has a significant practical takeaway that you can use in your application or for your own inspiration or business.
