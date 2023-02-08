Driving The Future With Software Defined Vehicles | Dipti Vachani - SVP and GM of Automotive at Arm | The IoT Podcast | S4 E3

In Season 4 Episode 3, Dipti Vachani – SVP and General Manager of Automotive at Arm joins Host Tom White to explore the latest automotive architecture trends for software-defined vehicles including SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge), and what this means for software development and scaling across automotive. Plus, we discuss the parallel developments taking place in the automotive industry, the real advantages of SWD vehicles for both consumers and businesses, and the critical role that safety enhancement through technologies and exciting new features deployed in contemporary automotive platforms like ADAS systems and autonomous driving based on Arm play in enhancing road safety. Sit back, relax, tune in and discover… About Dipti (01:40) Understanding SWD vehicles (04:10) What are the Simultaneous advancements in automotive (06:14) Benefits of Software-Defined Vehicles for Consumers and Businesses (09:29) Prioritizing Safety in Automotive Innovation (13:11) Scaling Automotive Technology with SOAFEE (14:46) Explaining the SOAFEE Open Standard (15:11) Lessons Learned from Implementing Software-Defined Vehicles (21:37) Making Sense of Big Data in Vehicles (28:54) Significance of Software-Defined Vehicles for OEMs (32:25) Predictions for IoT in 2023 (33:14) Viewer Questions and Quick Fire Round (35:36) And much more! ABOUT THE GUEST Dipti is the SVP and General Manager of Automotive at Arm. She holds deep experience in IoT and software development, spearheading Arm's automotive division to deliver solutions driving new opportunities in automotive. Previous to Arm, Dipti served as VP and GM of Product Management and Customer Enablement in the IoT Group at Intel. ABOUT ARM AUTOMOTIVE Arm is defining the future of computing. A future built by one of the most successful technology ecosystems in the world. A future built on Arm. Arm fueled the smartphone revolution and now they're redefining what's possible in cloud computing, transforming the automotive industry, enabling a thriving IoT economy, and making the metaverse a reality. As we move into a new era of transportation, Arm is powering innovation – engineering the future of software-defined, intelligent vehicles based on our world-class architecture. With new levels of connectivity, energy efficiency, and autonomy, we're building the future of mobility together. ABOUT SOAFEE SOAFEE is an industry-led collaboration between companies across the automotive and technology sectors. Working together to build open-source architecture for software-defined vehicles. Together we have one single goal - to create a shared platform for vehicles using cloud-native architecture that accommodates multiple hardware configurations. By making SOAFEE hardware agnostic, we plan to simplify vehicle software solutions radically. Governing body members include the likes of AWS, Bosch, Cariad, Continental, Redhat, Suse and Woven Planet.