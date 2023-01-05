Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Intelligence Jumpstart with Jane DOE

The Intelligence Jumpstart with Jane DOE is the National Intelligence University’s podcast produced by NI Press. It explores relevant national security topics t... More
The Intelligence Jumpstart with Jane DOE is the National Intelligence University’s podcast produced by NI Press. It explores relevant national security topics t... More

  • China Tech PR War
    Manolis Priniotakis speaks with Anna Puglisi about China, S&T, innovation, and education. Previously recorded and released on a separate platform. 
    5/1/2023
    42:58
  • Domestic Terrorism
    Manolis Priniotakis spoke to the former coordinator for counterterrorism and the senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for intelligence and analysis for the United States Department of Homeland Security, John Cohen, about the domestic-terrorism threat landscape in the US today. Previously recorded and released on a separate platform. 
    5/1/2023
    36:43
  • Capitol Insurrection and Conspiracy Beliefs
    Jane DOE spoke with Dr. Mikey Biddlestone about conspiracy beliefs and stereotypes, misinformation, and potential interventions. Previously recorded and released on a separate platform. 
    5/1/2023
    41:36
  • Al Who?
    Jane DOE speaks with Thom Shanker about the media's role in national security. Previously recorded and released on a separate platform. 
    5/1/2023
    36:37
  • Godmother of the Metaverse
    Jake Sotiriadas, Ph.D. talk about the future of the metaverse and national security with the Godmother of the metaverse, Cathy Hackl. Previously recorded and released on a different platform. 
    5/1/2023
    42:39

The Intelligence Jumpstart with Jane DOE is the National Intelligence University’s podcast produced by NI Press. It explores relevant national security topics through collegial conversations that provide listeners with transparency and insight into issues that affect the U.S. Intelligence Community today. You don’t have to be a professional intelligence officer to listen, you just have to subscribe to get your own Intelligence Jumpstart.
