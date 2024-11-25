Linking Stress and Inflammation to Chronic Disease
Mylene Huynh, MD, MPH, IFMCP, explores the connections between stress, inflammation, and disease and highlights ways to effectively transform stress to improve health.
Transcript: https://www.ifm.org/news-insights/stress-inflammation-chronic-disease/
39:25
Optimizing Cancer Care & Prevention
Rebecca Knackstedt, MD, PhD, discusses the benefit of lifestyle-based modalities in supporting breast cancer treatment.
40:36
The Impact of Toxins on the Gut Microbiome, With Dr. Joseph Pizzorno
On this episode of Pathways to Well-Being, Dr. Joseph Pizzorno discusses clinical indicators of toxic overload and how the integrity of the gut microbiome can influence an individual’s sensitivity to ubiquitous toxins.
Transcript: https://www.ifm.org/news-insights/impact-of-toxins-on-the-gut-microbiome/
46:48
Improving Thyroid Function by Targeting the Gut Microbiome
On today’s episode of Pathways to Well-Being, clinical researcher and thyroid expert Michael Ruscio, DC, discusses the functional medicine approaches to optimizing and balancing thyroid hormone levels.
Transcript: https://www.ifm.org/news-insights/improving-thyroid-function-gut-microbiome/
46:12
Biological Aging and Extending Healthspan, With Dr. Kara Fitzgerald
On this episode of Pathways to Well-Being, Dr. Kara Fitzgerald discusses epigenetics, longevity, and how diet and lifestyle-based interventions can slow biological aging to optimize the healthspan.
Full transcript: https://www.ifm.org/news-insights/biological-aging-health-span
Functional medicine uses the latest advances in the areas of genomics, epigenetics, nutrition, and lifestyle to find personalized solutions that lead to improved patient outcomes. Now, more than ever, the functional medicine approach is critical to address the rising tide of chronic disease and increase resilience among the most vulnerable populations in the time of a pandemic. Everyone deserves to find their own pathway to optimal health, which requires expanding access to high quality medical care for all individuals. Pathways to Well-being is a clinician-focused podcast that will feature leading practitioners and researchers from around the world engaged in conversations about the foundations of health, the latest medical advances from the front lines of health care, and the ways in which we can all help increase access to quality functional medicine care for everyone.