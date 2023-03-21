The Insight by Oaktree Capital lets you know what Oaktree leaders think are the most important things for investors to focus on today. The Insight provides... More
The Roundup: Top Takeaways from Oaktree’s Quarterly Letters – June 2023 Edition
Oaktree believes the investment environment may be undergoing a dramatic change, not simply a cyclical fluctuation. In the current installment of The Roundup, Oaktree portfolio managers explore the changes we’re already seeing in credit markets and consider what may lie ahead. What catalysts might widen the distressed liquid credit universe? How is the life sciences direct lending landscape evolving? How can real estate debt investors take advantage of the trends reshaping the market? Explore these and many other questions, and hear an excerpt from Howard Marks’s recent memo to clients.
6/21/2023
23:00
The Insight: Conversations – Cutting Through the Economic Noise with Wayne Dahl
Oaktree Investment Risk Officer Wayne Dahl explains why economic statistics can tell conflicting stories and what this means for credit investors trying to make sense of today’s noisy data.
5/25/2023
35:27
Performing Credit Quarterly 1Q2023 – Flight Risk
When a period of easy money comes to an abrupt end, simmering risks typically erupt, as we recently saw in the banking sector. Armen Panossian (Head of Performing Credit) and Danielle Poli (Head of the Product Specialist Group) explain why they believe more pockets of stress will likely burst as credit conditions tighten – and why this will benefit bargain hunters.
In the first episode of Oaktree’s new podcast, Armen Panossian (Head of Performing Credit) and Howard Marks (Co-Chairman) discuss key takeaways from the 1Q2023 Performing Credit Quarterly, including the potential ramifications of the recent banking turmoil, opportunities in private credit, and a possible rise in distress. As part of the discussion, they explore Howard’s memo Lessons from Silicon Valley Bank.
