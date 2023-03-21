Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Insight by Oaktree Capital lets you know what Oaktree leaders think are the most important things for investors to focus on today. The Insight provides
The Insight by Oaktree Capital lets you know what Oaktree leaders think are the most important things for investors to focus on today.&nbsp;The Insight provides... More

  • The Roundup: Top Takeaways from Oaktree’s Quarterly Letters – June 2023 Edition
    Oaktree believes the investment environment may be undergoing a dramatic change, not simply a cyclical fluctuation. In the current installment of The Roundup, Oaktree portfolio managers explore the changes we’re already seeing in credit markets and consider what may lie ahead. What catalysts might widen the distressed liquid credit universe? How is the life sciences direct lending landscape evolving? How can real estate debt investors take advantage of the trends reshaping the market? Explore these and many other questions, and hear an excerpt from Howard Marks’s recent memo to clients.
    6/21/2023
    23:00
  • The Insight: Conversations – Cutting Through the Economic Noise with Wayne Dahl
    Oaktree Investment Risk Officer Wayne Dahl explains why economic statistics can tell conflicting stories and what this means for credit investors trying to make sense of today’s noisy data.
    5/25/2023
    35:27
  • Performing Credit Quarterly 1Q2023 – Flight Risk
    When a period of easy money comes to an abrupt end, simmering risks typically erupt, as we recently saw in the banking sector. Armen Panossian (Head of Performing Credit) and Danielle Poli (Head of the Product Specialist Group) explain why they believe more pockets of stress will likely burst as credit conditions tighten – and why this will benefit bargain hunters.
    4/20/2023
    38:20
  • Conversations – Performing Credit Quarterly 1Q2023
    In the first episode of Oaktree’s new podcast, Armen Panossian (Head of Performing Credit) and Howard Marks (Co-Chairman) discuss key takeaways from the 1Q2023 Performing Credit Quarterly, including the potential ramifications of the recent banking turmoil, opportunities in private credit, and a possible rise in distress. As part of the discussion, they explore Howard’s memo Lessons from Silicon Valley Bank.
    4/20/2023
    35:37
  • Introducing The Insight by Oaktree Capital
    Welcome to The Insight by Oaktree Capital
    3/21/2023
    1:18

About The Insight by Oaktree Capital

The Insight by Oaktree Capital lets you know what Oaktree leaders think are the most important things for investors to focus on today. The Insight provides you with audio versions of many popular Oaktree publications so that you can learn about trends impacting a wide variety of asset classes. And it features conversations with many of Oaktree’s leading experts, including Howard Marks, about relative value, investment theory, and the market environment. The Insight goes beyond today’s market chatter to offer up engaging and sometimes contrarian thoughts on investing today.

