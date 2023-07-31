Welcome to the Infertile Circle; the worst club with the best members! Whether you’re actually infertile or not… it doesn’t really matter. This show is a chance...

Welcome to the Infertile Circle; the worst club with the best members! Whether you’re actually infertile or not… it doesn’t really matter. This show is a chance...

Welcome to the Infertile Circle; the worst club with the best members! Whether you’re actually infertile or not… it doesn’t really matter. This show is a chance to hear from some of the remarkable women who make up this crappy club. Join me for heart-centered conversations with remarkable experts and storytellers as we talk about things like; infertility, loss life after loss and… how to say no to baby shower invitations. Whether you’re trying to become a parent… or are just here for more bachelor content, I have a little something for everyone. You’ll hear from doctors to reiki healers and the women who’ve gone this road before us, (which… news flash, is a lot!). We’ll heal and get woo woo, but mostly we’ll learn how to be brave with our lives. Thank you for being apart of The Infertile Circle, the club that absolutely no one signs up for.

About The Infertile Circle with Sarah Herron

Welcome to the Infertile Circle; the worst club with the best members! Whether you’re actually infertile or not… it doesn’t really matter. This show is a chance to hear from some of the remarkable women who make up this crappy club. Join me for heart-centered conversations with remarkable experts and storytellers as we talk about things like; infertility, loss life after loss and… how to say no to baby shower invitations. Whether you’re trying to become a parent… or are just here for more bachelor content, I have a little something for everyone. You’ll hear from doctors to reiki healers and the women who’ve gone this road before us, (which… news flash, is a lot!). We’ll heal and get woo woo, but mostly we’ll learn how to be brave with our lives. Thank you for being apart of The Infertile Circle, the club that absolutely no one signs up for.