The Indie Council is now in session! Today, we're talking game genres. How useful are they as a tool, how many is too many, and why aren't some taken seriously? Let's get into it!
The Best Indies of Q1 (and Switch 2 Hands-on Impressions!) | The Indie Council #057
The council takes some time today to go over the best indies of Q1, both according to Metacritic score as well as personal standouts! Let us know what your favorites have been so far in the comments.
Nintendo Switch 2 Fast 2 Furious? (Our Switch 2 Recap) | The Indie Council #056
The Council has convened to discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and it's indie features! What did we think? We also dive into BAFTA winners, Blue Prince hype, and what we've been playing.
GDC Breakdown | The Indie Council #055
The post-event energy is real in today’s episode of The Indie Council. We rally to share our experiences and the games that caught our eye across GDC’s various showcases, events, and talks. Of course, indies never stop so we have plenty of games we’ve been playing to shout from the rooftops as well.
Are We In Agreement? | The Indie Council #054
A new member of The Council steps forward in this week's episode: Haley MacLean! She's ready to object to our bad indie takes and walk us through what a publishing agreement looks like in 2025. Then we make Jenny blush with our thoughts on Wanderstop.
A weekly show all about indie games! Jill (The Indie Informer), Mike (Six One Indie), Janet (Gameonysus), and Jenny (Kimchica) are our resident indie experts, and they can't wait to delve into what makes this part of the industry so special.
Expect news, game recommendations, and deeper dives into aspects of the game industry from these four folks who range from PR, marketing, influencer work, development, community management, content creation, and beyond!