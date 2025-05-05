The post-event energy is real in today’s episode of The Indie Council. We rally to share our experiences and the games that caught our eye across GDC’s various showcases, events, and talks. Of course, indies never stop so we have plenty of games we’ve been playing to shout from the rooftops as well.

The Council has convened to discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and it's indie features! What did we think? We also dive into BAFTA winners, Blue Prince hype, and what we've been playing.

About The Indie Council Podcast

A weekly show all about indie games! Jill (The Indie Informer), Mike (Six One Indie), Janet (Gameonysus), and Jenny (Kimchica) are our resident indie experts, and they can't wait to delve into what makes this part of the industry so special. Expect news, game recommendations, and deeper dives into aspects of the game industry from these four folks who range from PR, marketing, influencer work, development, community management, content creation, and beyond!