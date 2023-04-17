A show where we use our imaginations to talk about the big feelings we all have. More
Available Episodes
Feelin' Groovy: Ragtime Grooves
Today Princess Donnasaurus and Macho Supreme are playing one of the Neighborhood's favorite games—"Feelin' Groovy!" You play by listening to a song together, then you share all the different emotions it makes you feel, and the different things it makes you think about! It's a fun way to learn about your friends, and to find out about cool music. And the best part about playing "Feelin' Groovy" is that there are no wrong answers and everybody wins!
5/22/2023
6:14
Don't Yuck My Yum!
Best friends Princess Donnasaurus and Doctor Apocalypso love to spend time together, and today they're heading to the amusement park to ride the best rides, play the greatest games, and eat the tastiest treats! But what happens when besties don't agree on what is best? Things will get a little sticky at first, but in the end PD and Doc will learn that being friends is about how much you like each other—not how much you like other things. And that being kind means letting people like whatever they like, and to not yuck their yums!
5/15/2023
21:38
Rerun: Alakazambraids
Today Count Vacula is super excited because Alakazambra is taking him to a fancy new roller-skating rink! But first she's getting a brand-new hairdo from magical Miss Mamas at The Enchanted Haus of Coils, Curls, and Charms! Her new bewitching braids make her feel happy, confident, and ready to roll, but at the rink a bunch of troller skaters tell AllyK they won't let her skate until she changes her hair. It'll take some support from Miss Mamas to help Alakazambra stand up against discrimination and let her inner light shine bright!
5/8/2023
23:26
Rerun: Anyone Can Play
When Macho Supreme decides that Count Vacula can't play Nebula Trek with him, because in the Nebula Trek movie all the actors are white and Vac is Asian, Scotty explains that excluding people because of their identity is wrong—plus, it makes playing less fun! Macho apologizes to Vac and learns that the kind thing to do is to make it okay for everyone to play!
This episode is supported by a generous grant from The Allstate Foundation. The Allstate Foundation works to empower youth to reach their full potential and build the just, equitable, and healthy world we all deserve. To learn more, visit AllstateFoundation.org
4/24/2023
18:00
Brain Train
Today Doctor Apocalypso is waiting for the bus . . . and waiting, and waiting, and WAITING! And worse than that, she's bored, bored, BORED! She left her phone at home, plus she forgot to bring a book and the bus won't be here for twenty endless minutes! Fortunately, Conductor Scotty and the Brain Train show up in her imagination just in time. And by using the power of her mind, Doc can do anything! From catching wild bananabeasts to watching stunt shows to just hanging out with old friends, Doc's imagination is a ticket to ride!
4/17/2023
14:50
About The Imagine Neighborhood
