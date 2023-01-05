Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Illusion of Consensus

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya & Rav Arora
An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, onlin... More
NewsPoliticsScience
An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, onlin... More

  • Episode 1: Covid Narratives Clash
    This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.illusionconsensus.com/subscribe
    5/1/2023
    1:15:01

About The Illusion of Consensus

An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, online censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, and well-being.

www.illusionconsensus.com
