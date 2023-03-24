Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ohad Maislish
The IaC Podcast explores the world of DevOps and cloud computing through the lens of Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Hosted by industry experts and thought leaders.
TechnologyNewsTech News
The IaC Podcast explores the world of DevOps and cloud computing through the lens of Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Hosted by industry experts and thought leader... More

  • Episode 3 with Amir Jerbi, Co-Founder and CTO of Aqua Security
    For our latest episode, we sit down with Amir Jerbi who is currently the Co-Founder and CTO of Aqua Security, a platform that provides scalable security for the complete development-to-deployment lifecycle of containerized applications. Amir brings decades of expertise on containers, Kubernetes, cloud security, enterprise software, software development and DevOps to the conversation. Amir formerly worked at CA Technologies in the security group, helping fortune 100 customers to secure their Linux and Windows hosts as they moved to virtualization technologies.During the episode, we dive in to providing security for cloud native and containers, and how tools like Trivy can help teams quickly find and correct vulnerabilities before moving to production. We also discuss how tools like TFSEC, which checks for the configuration of cloud resources that Terraform and the cloud formations are generating, can further close security gaps for teams. Listeners will also learn how to integrate the two tools to implement security best practices for their organizations. Tune-in now!
    3/28/2023
    21:08
  • Episode 2 with Elliot Graebert, Director of Engineering, Infrastructure at Skydio
    On this episode of The Iac Podcast, we chat with Elliot Graebert, Director of Engineering, Infrastructure at Skydio—a cloud platform that supports advanced autonomous drones and enables organizations to fly drones directly from their browser. Elliot's initial background was in Software Engineering, and over the past 7 years, he started Palantir's first DevOps team as well as leading 4 internal infrastructure teams. He is passionate about IaC and the value of having a balance between SRE and SE. Elliot also writes about DevOps/infrastructure projects on https://medium.com/@elliotgraebert.We discuss with Elliot the rise of self-service infrastructure, Terraform Cloud and Terraform Cloud alternatives as well as their challenges and benefits, and how these tools can encourage IaC collaboration and cross-functionality across developer teams. Listeners will also learn how to balance accessibility to IaC in their organizations with standard security measures. Tune in today!
    3/28/2023
    31:54
  • Episode 1 with Hassan Khajeh-Hosseini, Co-founder and CEO of Infracost.io
    In episode one of The IaC Podcast, we sit down with Hassan Khajeh-Hosseini, Co-founder and CEO of Infracost.io—a tool that shows engineering teams how their code changes affect Cloud cost estimates for Terraform in pull requests. Hassan has over 20 years of cloud engineering and product management experience. We talk with Hassan about shifting infrastructure cost left, how engineers can optimize their code to minimize costs, the emergence of multi cloud/multi framework workflows, and how understanding cloud cost is critical for businesses today. Tune in to learn more!
    3/24/2023
    29:12

About The IaC Podcast

The IaC Podcast explores the world of DevOps and cloud computing through the lens of Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Hosted by industry experts and thought leaders, this podcast delves into the benefits, challenges, and best practices of using code to manage and automate infrastructure. From Terraform to CloudFormation to Pulumi, listeners will gain insights into the latest trends and techniques shaping the future of infrastructure management. Whether you're a seasoned DevOps practitioner or just starting out, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in the power of Infrastructure as Code.

