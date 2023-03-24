The IaC Podcast explores the world of DevOps and cloud computing through the lens of Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Hosted by industry experts and thought leaders, this podcast delves into the benefits, challenges, and best practices of using code to manage and automate infrastructure. From Terraform to CloudFormation to Pulumi, listeners will gain insights into the latest trends and techniques shaping the future of infrastructure management. Whether you're a seasoned DevOps practitioner or just starting out, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in the power of Infrastructure as Code.