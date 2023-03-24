Episode 3 with Amir Jerbi, Co-Founder and CTO of Aqua Security

For our latest episode, we sit down with Amir Jerbi who is currently the Co-Founder and CTO of Aqua Security, a platform that provides scalable security for the complete development-to-deployment lifecycle of containerized applications. Amir brings decades of expertise on containers, Kubernetes, cloud security, enterprise software, software development and DevOps to the conversation. Amir formerly worked at CA Technologies in the security group, helping fortune 100 customers to secure their Linux and Windows hosts as they moved to virtualization technologies.During the episode, we dive in to providing security for cloud native and containers, and how tools like Trivy can help teams quickly find and correct vulnerabilities before moving to production. We also discuss how tools like TFSEC, which checks for the configuration of cloud resources that Terraform and the cloud formations are generating, can further close security gaps for teams. Listeners will also learn how to integrate the two tools to implement security best practices for their organizations. Tune-in now!