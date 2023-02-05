The I Don't Believe in Astrology Podcast

Your Judgments Are What You Attract with Robert Edward Grant
Your judgments are what you attract. It’s a simple notion, yet a tough pill to swallow. What this perspective will gift to you is the knowing that your tough life lessons, your difficult circumstances, those relationships and scenarios that didn’t work out- they’re brought to you for your growth and ascension. In simpler terms, the release of judgment and the gratitude for the lesson is the key to leveling up your human experience. Debra is joined by Robert Edward Grant- a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author of PHILOMATH, author of new release POLYMATH and pre-release Neuromined, inventor, founder of several corporate enterprises, and the host of Code X, an original television series on Gaia and Amazon Prime. He is an artist, sculptor, music theorist, musician, and author of numerous research and patent publications spanning biology, DNA combinatorics, number theory, geometry, and physics. He has lived in nine countries and fluently speaks Japanese, Korean, German and French. Robert’s mission is to integrate innovation, mathematics, natural sciences, artistic design, and entrepreneurship into balanced creations intended to benefit all. Robert walks Debra through some of his divinely-inspired works, along with the recurrent themes, messages, and lessons behind his own existence, as well as the existence of the collective. The duo then correlate these experiences to Robert’s Astrological chart, as it highlights his visionary perspective, his passion for details and futurism, and his indelible draw towards mysticism and mystery. From past life recollection to the oneness theory to the double-edged sword of the future, this episode spans an array of subjects, with key takeaways around the nature of the human mind’s resistance towards the release of judgment and its relationship to the ultimate life achievement of unconditional love. Tune into this podcast episode and walk away with tools to inspire a different viewpoint of your challenging life experiences, taking you one step closer to emotional and spiritual evolution. Key Highlights From The Episode A shift in perspective around judgment Musings around the purpose and orchestration of our life’s events Robert and Debra’s honest and authentic thoughts on the oneness theory Robert’s encounter which led him to his first recollection of a past life How do we access unconditional love? Timestamps [01:59] Introduction of Robert Edward Grant [04:55] Debra jumps into Robert’s chart [06:15] Robert’s never ending appetite to learn, as described by his Astrological chart [07:42] Robert shows his advanced writings and drawings that were divinely inspired [08:30] The unusual part of Robert’s chart [09:33] Robert’s experience with sharing his knowledge and wisdom and his recent experience with being acknowledged for achievement [10:55] Robert recalling major projects he has worked on and how his futuristic views showed up alongside his commitment to releasing limitation [12:45] Robert shares his perspective on the climate crisis and the perfect variables that support our existence within the solar system [15:12] What is the nature of our mind with regards to our limitations? [16:07] Robert’s work with Gene Keys and the synchronicity behind his personal number [17:15] When Robert recalled his first memory of one of his past lives [22:31] The visionary marker in Robert’s Astrological chart [23:26] Robert shares his story of being the catalyst for physicist Nassim Harame’s departure from Kauai [24:53] What Robert wishes people would be able to do [25:45] The interesting place Robert found solace in during a personal crisis [27:31] What Robert’s experience being around “normal” people is like [28:35] The nature of judgment and what you attract [29:37] Robert’s process in trusting the Universe, releasing his worries around mistakes and not becoming what he could become [31:41] The last time Robert cried- a reflection of gratitude [32:15] Robert’s past work and the link to big shifts in idealism [33:20] What Robert sees for the future [35:00] The mirror world we live in [35:13] A synapsis of Robert’s chart and how Robert has navigated the emotional waves of the Water element [36:10] Robert’s early life and standout qualities from his childhood [37:08] Back to Robert’s chart, delving into his Saturn Return [38:56] The common theme around all of Robert’s life lessons and his musing about his “luck” [39:57] Our life purpose as described by our divine assignments [41:18] The realization about the orchestration of our life events [41:40] Robert and Debra share their differences in perspective on the oneness theory [43:50] What Robert wouldn’t want to live without [44:54] Robert’s continuation of the relationship-oriented lessons in his life [46:29] What Robert would change if he could and his intuitive perspective on the future [47:55] The cycles of Earth and our need to be aware and prepared [48:22] Debra’s ending message for this podcast episode [49:22] Robert’s ending message for this podcast episode [50:47] Debra’s blessing to the podcast audience [51:42] Debra’s gratitude for her connection with Robert on this episode [52:06] Robert’s gratitude to Debra and Astrology and his final reflections on judgment, oneness, and the future