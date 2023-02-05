The I Don't Believe in Astrology Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsEducation
Debra Silverman
Debra interviews famous and not-so-famous characters who have a really good story to tell. Here you'll find topics on everything from astrology to climate chang...
Debra interviews famous and not-so-famous characters who have a really good story to tell. Here you'll find topics on everything from astrology to climate chang...

Available Episodes

  • How To Be Your Most Conscious Self with Nikki Sharp
    *TRIGGER WARNING: eating disorders, body dysmorphia   How to be your most conscious self is the hack to living in better balance, to feeling better, to being healthier, and loving more deeply. Who would you be if you became the partner that you have always longed for?   The goal is to “marry yourself,” as told by author, mentor, model, and transformational coach Nikki Sharp. Nikki is passionate about living a conscious and aware life, with her life’s mission dedicated to helping others do the same. Nikki and Debra create a vulnerable, raw, yet uplifting dialogue around what self-care really means and the connection between how we treat our bodies and how we treat Earth.    Nikki Sharp does believe in Astrology; in fact, she shares her praise for Debra’s method of Astrology in this episode. Debra breaks down the main components of Nikki’s Astrological chart as described by her Big Three- Gemini Sun, Sagittarius Moon, and Leo Rising- alongside Nikki’s Mercury in Cancer, as Nikki shares real-life examples of how these Astrological dynamics show up in her past, present, and future. Debra also speaks to the House that Nikki’s Sun is in, which speaks to Nikki’s non-traditionalist and futuristic energy, fused with the ability to synthesize information and bring it to the masses.    Both Nikki and Debra approach their life work with an emphasis on compassion and education yet leaving people with the ability to make their own choices, which creates heightened consciousness and awareness. Nikki shares how that plays out in her work as a nutritionalist and coach and Debra echoes that within her work with Astrology.    Tune in for an episode that is rich with wisdom around the ego, conscious living, Astrologically-connective stories from Nikki and Debra’s pasts, and enlightening Gemini energy.   Find Nikki on Instagram: @nikkisharp Check out Nikki’s offerings: www.nikkisharp.com   Key Highlights From The Episode How to be your most conscious self and the connection to the mind and ego Nikki and Debra speak to the difference of how Debra’s method of Astrology really makes the language click (learn more at appliedastrology.me) The state of our environment and society and the correlation to what and how we eat How the energetics around things, people, and thoughts play a big role in the way it affects us Examples of channeling and connection to higher power and wisdom Timestamps [01:34] Introduction of Nikki Sharp [04:12] An overview of Nikki’s books and her offerings [05:24] Debra speaking to Nikki’s Big Three (Sun, Moon, and Rising) and her full Astrological chart [06:19] The stomach issues Nikki had in the past, related to the dominant Cancer energy in her chart [08:04] Debra speaks to the correlation to what we do to our bodies and what we do to our Earth [08:39] Where Nikki is at in life and how her self-healing has brought her to a better place [09:18] Pulling up Nikki’s Astrological chart [9:58] Nikki speaking to her tattoos and how she is committed to speaking from a place of love [10:51] Nikki’s perspective on diet and the link to the climate crisis [12:48] Speaking to Nikki’s Mercury in Cancer [13:38] A reflection from Debra’s childhood  [14:24] Nikki speaks to state of humanity and the connection to our diets [16:49] Debra’s realization of being an example to others and helping others wake up [17:47] How Nikki guides people with a new perspective in how we eat [19:38] Coming back to Nikki’s birth chart to talk about the House her Sun is in and how it has shown up for her in her past [22:58] The real function of Leo and how Nikki has moved into her Leo Rising [23:37] The story of Nikki putting her life’s purpose onto paper [28:05] Debra speaking more to Nikki’s 11th House Sun as a non-traditionalist and futurist [30:02] Debra’s synapsis of Nikki’s story as told by her Sun, Moon, and Rising [31:19] Speaking to Nikki’s intuition and how it shows up in her Astrological chart [31:58] Debra shares part of the story of the creation of her Applied Astrology program and Tell Me A Story (TMAS) [33:46] The importance of spirituality in Nikki’s life [34:58] Debra’s insight into overcoming the ego and coming into success [36:11] The worst thing we can ingest [36:54] Debra’s thoughts on minimalism met with Nikki’s take on its connection to balance [39:24] Nikki speaks to the origin of a food craving [40:06] Debra and Nikki talk about sleep and the Ayurvedic explanation around our self-care cycles [41:26] What Nikki is here to do in this lifetime, in her own words [42:34] Another facet of what Debra does that brings her joy [43:15] The hardest question about how we value our body and the body of Earth [43:52] What Nikki tells her clients should be their goal [44:41] Another way of explaining the manifestation of Nikki’s Sun, Moon, and Rising [44:58] Nikki shares a story about moving into a new place and the sign from beyond [46:03] Nikki’s COVID experience and her takeaway [46:40] The meaning of Nikki’s Progressed Moon in Pisces [48:15] Nikki shares what her word of the year was  [48:27] Debra’s reflection on the connection between Nikki’s work and the environment [48:53] How Nikki explains the root of what her teachings are and a fun way of looking at it [49:46] Debra and Nikki share their gratitude for the connection with each other [50:14] Debra shares a story of how she listened to her body [50:59] Finishing with an important takeaway on energetics [51:53] Nikki tells Debra about her Dream Binder and one of the visualization practices she uses in her work [53:27] Nikki and Debra speak to the difference of how Debra’s method of Astrology really makes the language click [54:15] Debra asks: If Nikki wasn’t talking about health and wellness, what would she be interested in? [54:46] What Nikki wishes people would [54:59] One thing Nikki can’t live without [55:03] Who Nikki would have a conversation with if she could [55:29] The last time Nikki cried [55:40] Ending the rapid fire questions with two Geminis signing off  
  • How To Learn Through Your Suffering with Rita Hraiz
    How to learn through your suffering is a concept brought to us all through our karma.    Two things that seem to universally evoke feelings of uneasiness are our inner worlds and the future. What lies beneath the depths of our personalities and our behavioral patterns- the unknowns of our lineage and the roots of our imprints- and our karma is not to be feared, but revered. We are all beings of light, divinity embodied, with the ability to transcend the now into a brighter, sustainable, and spiritually evolved future.    That is the message of our guest, Rita Hraiz, whose mission and purpose is to embody and evoke the essence of our spiritual evolution. Rita supports people through grief and trauma, helping other to shamanically call back the places they have abandoned themselves, to heal addictions, to glimpse and then anchor wholeness in order to experience the great liberation that comes from finally being able to find a way off the emotional treadmill that keeps us locked on the wheel of illusion.   Rita and Debra have a friendship that has spanned decades; they share their remembrances of times past together and in the name of vulnerability they share some deeply personal and human experiences that have brought them to points of their spiritual awakening. As Rita voices through her Mercury in Aquarius and Gemini Rising, pain and suffering is here to pray into it, to bring about the light within us and around us.    This is a deeply transformational conversation, weaving through notions of our karma, past life remembrance, death, and navigating the noise factory that is our psyche to find stillness and our path towards greater purpose. Tune in as Rita and Debra have a very 8th House conversation with the thorough and exquisite excellence that Capricorn Rita embodies- you’ll walk away lighter and enlightened. Key Highlights From The Episode How to learn and pray through your suffering The transition of our humanity into “The Light Age” and the prophecies that support it  The importance of balance in our lives and the ways the Universe nudges us for greater balance How Christ energy and the teachings of Buddhism have influenced Rita  Rita’s Astrology and transformational Saturn Return story Timestamps [01:52] Introduction of Rita Hraiz with background on her connection to Debra through the decades [04:20] Debra’s thoughts on destiny friendships and the connection she and Rita share [05:24] The acknowledgment and invitation of spirit and the sacred [06:26] Debra’s prayer for openness  [06:50] Sharing Rita’s Astrological chart [08:04] Rita’s entrance into life having function and purpose [09:45] Rita stepping into the aspect of dharma and the pull between her 4th and 10th Houses in Astrology [10:57] Rita’s work and life mission [12:27] Rita’s Capricorn excellence and how Debra has seen Rita’s growth over the years [13:01] Debra and Rita’s reflections on lineage and rituals [14:43] Cutting through the delusions of this world [16:49] Jumping into this lifetime as The Fool (Tarot card) [17:40] The history of Tibet and the Tibetan people [18:21] We are emanations in a dream spell [19:25] The colored chakra featured on Rita’s wall and the message it transmits [20:40] The place beyond this place that exists in peace [20:57] Debra’s conversation with her son about the reality of our doom and gloom [21:24] Rita speaks on embracing the suffering and its connection to telepathy [22:06] The most unhealthy thing we can do in this lifetime [22:51] Why Debra lives in Hawaii [23:13] Are you soulful? Here are some clues [23:34] The transition of our humanity and the prophecies that support it [24:34] The opportunity COVID presented to all of us [26:40] The importance of trust in this transition [28:23] What we are being prepared for [31:26] Debra’s reflections on the ego and soul and Astrology as the evidence [31:26] Debra’s reflections on the ego [32:47] The main takeaway from this podcast [33:33] Thinking back to spiritual experiences 2,000 years ago to now and the next 2,000 years [34:47] Can we invoke our greater light to be the guide? [37:05] Rita’s Saturn Return story [44:26] Rita’s prayer for people [46:40] A note on mastery and studying Astrology [47:39] Bodhisattva vow [50:09] Praying into the suffering [51:52] Debra shares about her recent dream of being a rebellious kid [53:23] The truth of our mission of being here right now [54:34] What Rita would not want to be without in this life [56:10] Someone in history that Rita would love to have a heart-to-heart with [57:58] “Who else am I madly in love with that I haven’t met yet?” [58:56] What Rita sees for the future [1:00:14] Debra and Rita share thoughts on the climate crisis and our collective healing [1:02:29] Rita’s closing prayer [1:03:53] Debra’s closing remarks and sharing in gratitude with Rita  
  • Your Judgments Are What You Attract with Robert Edward Grant
    Your judgments are what you attract. It’s a simple notion, yet a tough pill to swallow. What this perspective will gift to you is the knowing that your tough life lessons, your difficult circumstances, those relationships and scenarios that didn’t work out- they’re brought to you for your growth and ascension. In simpler terms, the release of judgment and the gratitude for the lesson is the key to leveling up your human experience.    Debra is joined by Robert Edward Grant- a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author of PHILOMATH, author of new release POLYMATH and pre-release Neuromined, inventor, founder of several corporate enterprises, and the host of Code X, an original television series on Gaia and Amazon Prime.  He is an artist, sculptor, music theorist, musician, and author of numerous research and patent publications spanning biology, DNA combinatorics, number theory, geometry, and physics. He has lived in nine countries and fluently speaks Japanese, Korean, German and French.  Robert’s mission is to integrate innovation, mathematics, natural sciences, artistic design, and entrepreneurship into balanced creations intended to benefit all.   Robert walks Debra through some of his divinely-inspired works, along with the recurrent themes, messages, and lessons behind his own existence, as well as the existence of the collective. The duo then correlate these experiences to Robert’s Astrological chart, as it highlights his visionary perspective, his passion for details and futurism, and his indelible draw towards mysticism and mystery.    From past life recollection to the oneness theory to the double-edged sword of the future, this episode spans an array of subjects, with key takeaways around the nature of the human mind’s resistance towards the release of judgment and its relationship to the ultimate life achievement of unconditional love.    Tune into this podcast episode and walk away with tools to inspire a different viewpoint of your challenging life experiences, taking you one step closer to emotional and spiritual evolution. Key Highlights From The Episode A shift in perspective around judgment Musings around the purpose and orchestration of our life’s events Robert and Debra’s honest and authentic thoughts on the oneness theory Robert’s encounter which led him to his first recollection of a past life How do we access unconditional love? Timestamps [01:59] Introduction of Robert Edward Grant [04:55] Debra jumps into Robert’s chart [06:15] Robert’s never ending appetite to learn, as described by his Astrological chart [07:42] Robert shows his advanced writings and drawings that were divinely inspired [08:30] The unusual part of Robert’s chart [09:33] Robert’s experience with sharing his knowledge and wisdom and his recent experience with being acknowledged for achievement [10:55] Robert recalling major projects he has worked on and how his futuristic views showed up alongside his commitment to releasing limitation [12:45] Robert shares his perspective on the climate crisis and the perfect variables that support our existence within the solar system [15:12] What is the nature of our mind with regards to our limitations? [16:07] Robert’s work with Gene Keys and the synchronicity behind his personal number [17:15] When Robert recalled his first memory of one of his past lives [22:31] The visionary marker in Robert’s Astrological chart [23:26] Robert shares his story of being the catalyst for physicist Nassim Harame’s departure from Kauai  [24:53] What Robert wishes people would be able to do [25:45] The interesting place Robert found solace in during a personal crisis [27:31] What Robert’s experience being around “normal” people is like [28:35] The nature of judgment and what you attract  [29:37] Robert’s process in trusting the Universe, releasing his worries around mistakes and not becoming what he could become [31:41] The last time Robert cried- a reflection of gratitude  [32:15] Robert’s past work and the link to big shifts in idealism [33:20] What Robert sees for the future [35:00] The mirror world we live in [35:13] A synapsis of Robert’s chart and how Robert has navigated the emotional waves of the Water element [36:10] Robert’s early life and standout qualities from his childhood [37:08] Back to Robert’s chart, delving into his Saturn Return [38:56] The common theme around all of Robert’s life lessons and his musing about his “luck” [39:57] Our life purpose as described by our divine assignments [41:18] The realization about the orchestration of our life events [41:40] Robert and Debra share their differences in perspective on the oneness theory [43:50] What Robert wouldn’t want to live without [44:54] Robert’s continuation of the relationship-oriented lessons in his life [46:29] What Robert would change if he could and his intuitive perspective on the future  [47:55] The cycles of Earth and our need to be aware and prepared [48:22] Debra’s ending message for this podcast episode [49:22] Robert’s ending message for this podcast episode [50:47] Debra’s blessing to the podcast audience [51:42] Debra’s gratitude for her connection with Robert on this episode [52:06] Robert’s gratitude to Debra and Astrology and his final reflections on judgment, oneness, and the future  
  • Understanding the Technology of Emotions with Blu
    Understanding the technology of emotions will help bring humanity into the future. Debra embarks on a compelling conversation with Blu, a marvelous being sent to Earth to teach us how to reconfigure our own emotional data drives when our files become corrupted or disorganized. By becoming fluent in navigating and processing our emotions, we create space for a more blissful, compassionate future.  Blu is a motivational speaker, artist, musician, host of the Deja Blu podcast, and co-founder of Florescence – a modern mystery school for women. Blu has dedicated the past decade to her understanding the medicinal nature of the plant kingdom as well as the archetypal nature of the collective unconscious. Blu’s genius is in her ability to connect with the world that lies beyond our five senses while keeping her feet firmly planted on the ground so that she can bring us golden truths of beauty, love, and unity in a way that is playful and authentic. Blu and Debra discuss Blu’s mission, and how all of the pieces of her purpose are interwoven throughout her chart. A very Plutonian person with a strong 11th House, Blu is here to transmute fear into fearlessness, showing us all how to break our deep-seated cycles with softening and unconditional love.  While this episode is steeped in wisdom, it is tangible and approachable extra-sensory intelligence brought to you by the effervescent synergy of Blu and Debra. Don’t just dip your toes in- take the dive into this revolutionary exchange between two inspiring and whimsical minds.    Listen to Debra on Deja Blu podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/astrology-and-your-role-in-the-revolution-with/id1480169551?i=1000605424766  Key Highlights From The Episode Pluto in Aquarius giving humanity the power to rewrite the future The importance of admitting to judgements and staying transparent Blu’s extra sensory perception that has given her a unique truth filter Blu’s work with plant medicine and the permission slip Astrology provided her The definition of grace and how Blu has embodied its definition Timestamps [01:11] Blu’s introduction [03:02] One of the reasons Debra started this podcast, leading into meeting Blu and how it has instilled hope  [04:30] Pluto has entered Aquarius [05:00] The meaning of Blu being born under the auspicious influence of Pluto [06:12] Viewing and discussing Blu’s Astrological chart [08:55] Blu’s extra sensory perception that has given her a unique truth filter [10:51] What Blu was like as a little girl [11:45] The first cycle Debra evaluates in her Astrology system [12:07] The typical manifestation of the 11th House personality type and how it’s different than Blu’s personality [13:00] The effects of Neptune transiting Pisces through the last few years [13:40] What Blu would suggest as a change of the human experience [15:30] How to get to radical acceptance [18:08] What Blu wishes people would do…  [19:27] The soul as described by a Sagittarius Rising [21:28] The shadow of dishonor and coming back into a heart-centered place [22:26] BSMT- what it means and how it helps Blu traverse and process emotions without forming an emotional weapon [23:29] When Blu and Debra first met [24:53] The importance of admitting to judgements and staying transparent [25:28] Debra shares about how Blu inspired her [25:44] How Debra checks in daily and yearly with prayer and karma [27:00] Blu speaking to plant medicine and how that is indicated in her Astrological chart [33:00] A view on healing in the Aquarian age [36:08] Is Blu an optimist or a pessimist, and how does she view the future? [38:18] The big takeaway and gift within this podcast [39:38] What Debra reminds Blu of [40:16] A call to let go of the ego/comparisonitis and press the free will button [40:52] Debra’s prayer every day of her pregnancy [42:16] The shifts that happened as Debra processed her first podcast interview with Blu [44:00] Blu’s reflection of what it will feel like to be in her fifties [46:04] Musings on timelessness and authenticity that everyone has rights to in the name of spiritual and human evolution [47:48] The pinnacle of the human experience as described by Blu [48:26] A call to be prepared to fall in love [49:45] Blu’s function as an example in this life and Debra’s contribution to her cause [51:15] Adding another dimension of magic into our human existence  [51:50] Debra disclosed a secret on Blu’s podcast [52:11] A recap of Blu’s Astrological chart and what it says about her contributions and purpose  
  • Return To Nature with Zach Bush
    Return to nature to heal… that’s one of the major messages in this unencumbered and evolutionary conversation with Dr. Zach Bush. Zach Bush, MD is a renowned, multi-disciplinary physician of internal medicine, endocrinology, hospice care and internationally recognized educator on the microbiome as it relates to human health, soil health, food systems, and a regenerative future.   Zach joins Debra and covers a vast array of subjects; from our unawareness of the faults in the American food system to the sixth extinction to microbiomes to the importance of reconnecting to nature and its integral part in our healing and future. This conversation is interwoven with the radically different and futuristic visions that are absolutely achievable, broken down by Zach’s Aquarius Rising.    Debra walks through Zach’s Astrological chart and details the placements that point to Zach’s mindset, his purpose, and a specific message from the Divine. Zach and Debra take us through so many important subjects and questions for ourselves like, “What is our co-creative role in creating with the Divine?”   This is not an episode to miss as the roads Zach and Debra traverse in conversation ultimately lead to what they have dubbed our next pandemic of falling in love…    Find more information on Dr. Zach Bush at www.zachbushmd.com.   Zach's Passion Projects: ZBMD  http://zachbushmd.com/   ION* https://intelligenceofnature.com/   FARMER’S FOOTPRINT: http://www.farmersfootprint.us/   THE JOURNEY OF INTRINSIC HEALTH: https://journeyofintrinsichealth.com/  Key Highlights From The Episode Why we all need to return to nature The moment that Zach moved into his life’s mission Some of Zach’s biggest motivators as described by his Astrological chart Reflections on the flaws of the American food system and its industries The optimism around the sixth extinction Timestamps [01:09] How Zach and Debra got connected [02:30] The introduction of Dr. Zach Bush [03:08] Circling back to Debra’s first podcast interview with shared reflections on Jeff Orlowski’s Chasing Coral and the state of the American food system [06:58] Zach’s Scorpio influence in his chart and how it has played out  [09:05] The lack of Earth energy in Zach’s chart and what the natural rhythm of his Astrological chart is [09:53] Zach’s engineering prowess and commitment to alternative fuel sources and chemotherapy approaches [14:12] Zach’s futuristic visions linked to his Aquarius Rising  [15:59] Sharing Zach’s Astrological chart [15:59] Sharing Zach’s Astrological chart [19:02] Zach’s journey so far leaning into his purpose and the catalytic moment that put him on his life path [22:55] Is Zach an optimist or pessimist about humanity? [25:21] “Is there a God?” [26:23] “What is the root cause?” [28:17] Isolation as a cell, as a human being, and as our self [32:57] “I wish people would…” [36:08] What it means to have humans connected to soil systems [41:10] The original wound of humanity [43:59] Zach’s optimistic view of getting out of the broken cycle of humanity [44:47] The healing power of nature [46:50] The last time Zach cried [48:39] Who Zach would love to have a conversation with  [53:30] Feeling disheartened by the human condition and the realization that will change things [55:30] The acknowledgment of Zach’s soul purpose  [56:34] Wisdom for the transition of humanity  
About The I Don't Believe in Astrology Podcast

Debra interviews famous and not-so-famous characters who have a really good story to tell. Here you’ll find topics on everything from astrology to climate change. Get to know Debra and her cast of characters as they entertain you throughout the episodes and give you a glimpse into their lives, those they surround themselves with, and what they are passionate about.
Podcast website

