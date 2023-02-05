The I Don't Believe in Astrology Podcast

How To Be Your Most Conscious Self with Nikki Sharp

*TRIGGER WARNING: eating disorders, body dysmorphia How to be your most conscious self is the hack to living in better balance, to feeling better, to being healthier, and loving more deeply. Who would you be if you became the partner that you have always longed for? The goal is to “marry yourself,” as told by author, mentor, model, and transformational coach Nikki Sharp. Nikki is passionate about living a conscious and aware life, with her life’s mission dedicated to helping others do the same. Nikki and Debra create a vulnerable, raw, yet uplifting dialogue around what self-care really means and the connection between how we treat our bodies and how we treat Earth. Nikki Sharp does believe in Astrology; in fact, she shares her praise for Debra’s method of Astrology in this episode. Debra breaks down the main components of Nikki’s Astrological chart as described by her Big Three- Gemini Sun, Sagittarius Moon, and Leo Rising- alongside Nikki’s Mercury in Cancer, as Nikki shares real-life examples of how these Astrological dynamics show up in her past, present, and future. Debra also speaks to the House that Nikki’s Sun is in, which speaks to Nikki’s non-traditionalist and futuristic energy, fused with the ability to synthesize information and bring it to the masses. Both Nikki and Debra approach their life work with an emphasis on compassion and education yet leaving people with the ability to make their own choices, which creates heightened consciousness and awareness. Nikki shares how that plays out in her work as a nutritionalist and coach and Debra echoes that within her work with Astrology. Tune in for an episode that is rich with wisdom around the ego, conscious living, Astrologically-connective stories from Nikki and Debra’s pasts, and enlightening Gemini energy. Find Nikki on Instagram: @nikkisharp Check out Nikki’s offerings: www.nikkisharp.com Key Highlights From The Episode How to be your most conscious self and the connection to the mind and ego Nikki and Debra speak to the difference of how Debra’s method of Astrology really makes the language click (learn more at appliedastrology.me) The state of our environment and society and the correlation to what and how we eat How the energetics around things, people, and thoughts play a big role in the way it affects us Examples of channeling and connection to higher power and wisdom Timestamps [01:34] Introduction of Nikki Sharp [04:12] An overview of Nikki’s books and her offerings [05:24] Debra speaking to Nikki’s Big Three (Sun, Moon, and Rising) and her full Astrological chart [06:19] The stomach issues Nikki had in the past, related to the dominant Cancer energy in her chart [08:04] Debra speaks to the correlation to what we do to our bodies and what we do to our Earth [08:39] Where Nikki is at in life and how her self-healing has brought her to a better place [09:18] Pulling up Nikki’s Astrological chart [9:58] Nikki speaking to her tattoos and how she is committed to speaking from a place of love [10:51] Nikki’s perspective on diet and the link to the climate crisis [12:48] Speaking to Nikki’s Mercury in Cancer [13:38] A reflection from Debra’s childhood [14:24] Nikki speaks to state of humanity and the connection to our diets [16:49] Debra’s realization of being an example to others and helping others wake up [17:47] How Nikki guides people with a new perspective in how we eat [19:38] Coming back to Nikki’s birth chart to talk about the House her Sun is in and how it has shown up for her in her past [22:58] The real function of Leo and how Nikki has moved into her Leo Rising [23:37] The story of Nikki putting her life’s purpose onto paper [28:05] Debra speaking more to Nikki’s 11th House Sun as a non-traditionalist and futurist [30:02] Debra’s synapsis of Nikki’s story as told by her Sun, Moon, and Rising [31:19] Speaking to Nikki’s intuition and how it shows up in her Astrological chart [31:58] Debra shares part of the story of the creation of her Applied Astrology program and Tell Me A Story (TMAS) [33:46] The importance of spirituality in Nikki’s life [34:58] Debra’s insight into overcoming the ego and coming into success [36:11] The worst thing we can ingest [36:54] Debra’s thoughts on minimalism met with Nikki’s take on its connection to balance [39:24] Nikki speaks to the origin of a food craving [40:06] Debra and Nikki talk about sleep and the Ayurvedic explanation around our self-care cycles [41:26] What Nikki is here to do in this lifetime, in her own words [42:34] Another facet of what Debra does that brings her joy [43:15] The hardest question about how we value our body and the body of Earth [43:52] What Nikki tells her clients should be their goal [44:41] Another way of explaining the manifestation of Nikki’s Sun, Moon, and Rising [44:58] Nikki shares a story about moving into a new place and the sign from beyond [46:03] Nikki’s COVID experience and her takeaway [46:40] The meaning of Nikki’s Progressed Moon in Pisces [48:15] Nikki shares what her word of the year was [48:27] Debra’s reflection on the connection between Nikki’s work and the environment [48:53] How Nikki explains the root of what her teachings are and a fun way of looking at it [49:46] Debra and Nikki share their gratitude for the connection with each other [50:14] Debra shares a story of how she listened to her body [50:59] Finishing with an important takeaway on energetics [51:53] Nikki tells Debra about her Dream Binder and one of the visualization practices she uses in her work [53:27] Nikki and Debra speak to the difference of how Debra’s method of Astrology really makes the language click [54:15] Debra asks: If Nikki wasn’t talking about health and wellness, what would she be interested in? [54:46] What Nikki wishes people would [54:59] One thing Nikki can’t live without [55:03] Who Nikki would have a conversation with if she could [55:29] The last time Nikki cried [55:40] Ending the rapid fire questions with two Geminis signing off