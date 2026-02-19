This podcast partnership with Women Making it Work aligns with but slightly deviates from my The Human Behind the Career Brand podcast series. The Human Story Behind the Business and Brand delves into those poignant moments, experiences and life lessons that shaped these high-performing professional women into who they are today. It discusses their fates, flaws, feats, fears and all the other fabulous human elements that have driven them to perform so well in their professional lives.

My next guests for this podcast series are Jo Fisher and Jutta Klipsch. Two of the authors and storytellers in Women Making it Work’s Beyond the Business anthology, representing those women who shed the masks of others’ expectations, abusive relationships, and/or inherited limitations to discover who they were always meant to be beneath the conditioning.

First up is transformation coach and group facilitator Jo who underwent a significant ‘finding her voice’ journey after migrating from Wales to Australia in 2016 with her husband and three sons. Formerly a highly regarded manipulative therapist in Wales and the broader United Kingdom for 20+ years, there were several cosmic or fatalistic experiences that brought Jo and her family to Australia. Where she had the opportunity to break free from her former practitioner career, and cultivate a career pathway better aligned with her internal passions and values, which includes coaching and public speaking. There were some challenging times for Jo when it came to building a new life in Australia, but she always knew she was meant to be in her new homeland. And she’s consequently redefined what success looks like, and continues to grow and flourish within the networks and relationships she’s established in Australia and beyond.

My other guest is women’s empowerment coach and public speaker Jutta, who really started to find her voice after she left a long-term relationship in 2018. It had been Jutta’s dream since 2007 to become a transformation coach, and it was after breaking free of her domestically violent marriage along with an office job she’d had for 19 years that she began to choose herself and her career aspirations. There were crippling doubts and unspoken wounds that Jutta had to navigate, along with a financial setback from being conned by a fake coaching franchise, as she progressed towards living by her own rhythm as a coach empowering others. A clear signpost that she was moving in the right business direction was 12 months after leaving her marriage, when she hosted the first Women’s Empowerment Summit – she has since created multiple spaces where women can take off their mask and exhale. Jutta’s favourite quote is ‘it is better to be hated for who you are than loved for who you are not’, based on her belief that freedom begins when you are willing to take full ownership of your life.