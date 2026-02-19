Open app
The Human Behind the Career Brand
The Human Behind the Career Brand
Jeanette Walton
  The Human Behind the Career Brand

    The Human Story Behind the Business & Brand - Aloyna Taylor

    2/18/2026 | 27 mins.
    This podcast partnership with Women Making it Work aligns with but slightly deviates from my The Human Behind the Career Brand podcast series. The Human Story Behind the Business and Brand delves into those poignant moments, experiences and life lessons that shaped these high-performing professional women into who they are today. It discusses their fates, flaws, feats, fears and all the other fabulous human elements that have driven them to perform so well in their professional lives.
    My next guest for this podcast series is Aloyna Taylor. One of the authors and storytellers in Women Making it Work’s Beyond the Business anthology, representing those women who shed the masks of others’ expectations, abusive relationships, and/or inherited limitations to discover who they were always meant to be beneath the conditioning.
    Born in Sri Lanka and migrating to Australia at 13 years of age, Aloyna’s story interweaves themes of reflection, resilience, dual identity, heartbreak, motherhood and generational healing. Aloyna is a purpose-led entrepreneur and service provider, who effectively rebuilt her entire life at 50, after her marriage crumbled and her three children had started to live their own lives. Subsequently returning to studies that included a certification in Neuro Change Practice, Aloyna started up ATRewired Solutions that provides neuroscience-based, human-centred disability support services. She also runs a global storytelling business called Moments Instant Captures, which is used to help people connect, build trust and show the world who they really are across many different countries. And Aloyna facilitates a We Rise Networking group in the Cardinia Shire, while also volunteering to assist children with disabilities and as an ambassador for both African Ethical Fashion and Nigerian Slums Feeding Programs. She’s a busy lady.
  The Human Behind the Career Brand

    Kirsty McClay's Cricket Inspired Calmness & Curiosity

    2/13/2026 | 24 mins.
    My primary mission with this podcast series is to inspire each of us to value and appreciate our multifaceted strengths, experiences and offerings. Both as professionals and as human beings. And to highlight that human stories and connections will always matter, both personally and professionally.
    My next guest for this podcast series is Kirsty McClay. Kirsty has been working in the market research space for many years now. Her latest role is as the leader of market insights for the Australian Catholic University. And she’s previously worked for both national and international organisations across Australia, Singapore and the UK. This includes for TNS and Reality Check Research. Kirsty permanently relocated from London to Melbourne in the early 2000s. And in more recent years she’s started up a physical team-based activity that is popular in both of those countries.
    It's around four years ago that Kirsty signed up to start playing cricket at the Richmond Union Cricket Club. She joined as a 'mature' player, first participating in the winter season competition. Now that’s commitment when cricket is traditionally a summer sport. Despite being married to an Australian, Kirsty was completely new to cricket. She admits that she’d previously dismissed the game as 'boring'. Possibly due to her origins in Scotland where cricket was not an overly visible sport, despite its relative popularity. Kirsty surprised herself by taking to cricket like a duck takes to water. And last season her team won the grand final, while Kirsty won the team bowling award. Now that she’s an award-winning bowler, Kirsty is striving to master the art of batting. So far it’s proven to be a bit harder than bowling, but Kirsty finds that to be part of the attraction of playing cricket. The opportunity to continually learn and challenge yourself.
  The Human Behind the Career Brand

    The Human Story Behind the Business & Brand - Ros & Khatija

    2/12/2026 | 35 mins.
    This podcast partnership with Women Making it Work aligns with but slightly deviates from my The Human Behind the Career Brand podcast series. The Human Story Behind the Business and Brand delves into those poignant moments, experiences and life lessons that shaped these high-performing professional women into who they are today. It discusses their fates, flaws, feats, fears and all the other fabulous human elements that have driven them to perform so well in their professional and personal lives. As has been encapsulated in the Women Making it Work celebratory anthology entitled Beyond the Business – Stories of Women Who Dared.
    The next guests for this podcast series are Ros Weadman and Khatija Halabi. Two of the authors and storytellers in Women Making it Work’s Beyond the Business anthology, representing those women who prioritise amplifying impact and communication. Two businesswomen who discovered their power through authentic communication and by creating transformative experiences.
    First up is Ros, founder and owner of PR and marketing consultancy Marcomms Australia, which she launched in 2011 after feeling the inner urge to run towards something greater. Ros is a self-confessed addict when it comes to language, storytelling and learning, which are three themes that have continue to fuel her career, underpinned by a desire to help people connect. It’s been a continual evolutionary journey for Ros since she left the steady world of corporate communications, to help empower business leaders to be more transformative communicators. For a while she took on the persona of Super Ros, inspired by her business coach’s gift of a brand-themed doll that was often her ice-breaker at speaking engagements. She eventually retired that persona to go deeper in terms of finding her own voice and courage, enabling her to effectively elevate others in bringing to life authenticity, conviction and presence in their communications.
    My other podcast guest is Khatija, the owner of Casey Hearing as well as the chairperson of Women Making it Work. Originally migrating from South Africa to live and work in Gippsland in Victoria as an audiologist, when Khatija made the move to the big smoke of Melbourne to start up Casey Hearing, she didn’t know anyone and had minimal business acumen. It was when she joined both BNI and Women Making it Work that Khatija began to feel both immersed and evolved – the former for gaining foundational business knowledge and the latter for feeling a sense of human warmth and connection. Khatija lives by the Ubuntu philosophy that our own personal strength lies in supporting and bringing to life one another. And she learnt through those two business networking groups that a single connection should be transformational rather than transactional. Which she applies to her business in terms of helping people transition from isolation to connection. Collaboration continues to drive Khatija in both her personal and professional life.
  The Human Behind the Career Brand

    The Human Story Behind the Business & Brand - Jo Fisher & Jutta Klipsch

    2/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    This podcast partnership with Women Making it Work aligns with but slightly deviates from my The Human Behind the Career Brand podcast series. The Human Story Behind the Business and Brand delves into those poignant moments, experiences and life lessons that shaped these high-performing professional women into who they are today. It discusses their fates, flaws, feats, fears and all the other fabulous human elements that have driven them to perform so well in their professional lives.
    My next guests for this podcast series are Jo Fisher and Jutta Klipsch. Two of the authors and storytellers in Women Making it Work’s Beyond the Business anthology, representing those women who shed the masks of others’ expectations, abusive relationships, and/or inherited limitations to discover who they were always meant to be beneath the conditioning.
    First up is transformation coach and group facilitator Jo who underwent a significant ‘finding her voice’ journey after migrating from Wales to Australia in 2016 with her husband and three sons. Formerly a highly regarded manipulative therapist in Wales and the broader United Kingdom for 20+ years, there were several cosmic or fatalistic experiences that brought Jo and her family to Australia. Where she had the opportunity to break free from her former practitioner career, and cultivate a career pathway better aligned with her internal passions and values, which includes coaching and public speaking. There were some challenging times for Jo when it came to building a new life in Australia, but she always knew she was meant to be in her new homeland. And she’s consequently redefined what success looks like, and continues to grow and flourish within the networks and relationships she’s established in Australia and beyond.
    My other guest is women’s empowerment coach and public speaker Jutta, who really started to find her voice after she left a long-term relationship in 2018. It had been Jutta’s dream since 2007 to become a transformation coach, and it was after breaking free of her domestically violent marriage along with an office job she’d had for 19 years that she began to choose herself and her career aspirations. There were crippling doubts and unspoken wounds that Jutta had to navigate, along with a financial setback from being conned by a fake coaching franchise, as she progressed towards living by her own rhythm as a coach empowering others. A clear signpost that she was moving in the right business direction was 12 months after leaving her marriage, when she hosted the first Women’s Empowerment Summit – she has since created multiple spaces where women can take off their mask and exhale. Jutta’s favourite quote is ‘it is better to be hated for who you are than loved for who you are not’, based on her belief that freedom begins when you are willing to take full ownership of your life.
  The Human Behind the Career Brand

    Heidi Clarris's Running Consistency

    1/31/2026 | 21 mins.
    My next guest for this podcast series is Heidi Clarris. Heidi is currently an executive leader at the disability service provider Aruma. Specialising in customer experience insights and strategy, also on executive boards that include for Aruma and Parkinson’s Australia, she’s previously been in leadership roles at Bupa, Public Transport Victoria and the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure. Heidi lives in the leafy eastern suburbs of Melbourne where she regularly hits the pavement to pursue her passion for running.

    She started running at around 19 years of age when she was diagnosed with a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia – basically a tendency for fast heartrate. After she was told that if she didn’t increase her physical fitness level, she’d be on tablets for the rest of her life and possibly need an operation. Starting at zero fitness level, she took up running and it took at least a year before Heidi started to feel comfortable with (i.e. not close to dying) from this form of exercise.

    Appreciating both the physical and mental health benefits of running, in her early 40s as her twin children started to become more independent, she started to set running goals. First it was 10km fun runs, then 15km, and now it’s half marathons. To be able to continue with this physically demanding but rewarding passion, Heidi has to continuously manage injuries based on her age and the length of time she’s been hitting the pavement, including through health specialists. And she recently recorded her personal best time in a half marathon in Melbourne.

About The Human Behind the Career Brand

When AI and other digitisation is consuming us. When we're under threat of professional and personal homogenisation and habitualisation. It's more important than ever to define our own unique career brand, supported by our individual stories, values, experiences, drivers and nuances.That's what inspired this podcast, interviewing a range of professionals who are more than their current job title. Who have other purposes and passions that inspire and complement how they earn a living. We'll discuss the worth of being a multifaceted human being, to inform and inspire ourselves and others.
