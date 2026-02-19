This podcast partnership with Women Making it Work aligns with but slightly deviates from my The Human Behind the Career Brand podcast series. The Human Story Behind the Business and Brand delves into those poignant moments, experiences and life lessons that shaped these high-performing professional women into who they are today. It discusses their fates, flaws, feats, fears and all the other fabulous human elements that have driven them to perform so well in their professional lives.
My next guest for this podcast series is Aloyna Taylor. One of the authors and storytellers in Women Making it Work’s Beyond the Business anthology, representing those women who shed the masks of others’ expectations, abusive relationships, and/or inherited limitations to discover who they were always meant to be beneath the conditioning.
Born in Sri Lanka and migrating to Australia at 13 years of age, Aloyna’s story interweaves themes of reflection, resilience, dual identity, heartbreak, motherhood and generational healing. Aloyna is a purpose-led entrepreneur and service provider, who effectively rebuilt her entire life at 50, after her marriage crumbled and her three children had started to live their own lives. Subsequently returning to studies that included a certification in Neuro Change Practice, Aloyna started up ATRewired Solutions that provides neuroscience-based, human-centred disability support services. She also runs a global storytelling business called Moments Instant Captures, which is used to help people connect, build trust and show the world who they really are across many different countries. And Aloyna facilitates a We Rise Networking group in the Cardinia Shire, while also volunteering to assist children with disabilities and as an ambassador for both African Ethical Fashion and Nigerian Slums Feeding Programs. She’s a busy lady.