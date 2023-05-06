Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel in the App
Listen to The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

Podcast The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel
Podcast The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

Manu Meel
add
Every Monday, Manu Meel invites you into a conversation about how we overcome our toxic politics to write the next chapter in our American story.&nbsp;Because l... More
GovernmentHistorySociety & Culture
Every Monday, Manu Meel invites you into a conversation about how we overcome our toxic politics to write the next chapter in our American story.&nbsp;Because l... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Race, Identity and Democracy ft. John Wood Jr.
    Yes, you found us out of the other 5,000,000 podcasts- this one will be worth it! The Hopeful Majority is a weekly show where we have nuanced conversations and fight outrage. Each episode will focus on one question, and the episode will be divided into two sections: 1) my thoughts 2) a nuanced conversation with a guest. Episode #1 question: What actually is the Hopeful Majority and why is it significant?Episode # 1 guest: John Wood Jr. John formerly ran for Congress as a Republican, and he currently serves as the National Ambassador to Braver Angels. JOHN’s INFO:Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnRWoodJrPODCAST INFO: Website: thehopefulmajority.comSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3xXeEaMFj74baewHxb6OKp?si=01b2fc9de68e44e3Apple: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manumeel_/Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManuMeel_OUTLINE:0:00 - Introduction1:11 - My political awakening and BridgeUSA’s start3:39 - The roadtrip that changed it all7:47 - What is the hopeful majority?11:34 - Are we just a bunch of moderates? 13:53 - Conversation with John Wood Jr. 25:30 - How do we build nuance?38:50 - Why are we reduced to our political labels?51:00 - MLK, Democracy, and Love 1:06:00 - John’s “why”1:08:16 - Closing, See you next week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    1:09:24

More Government podcasts

About The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

Every Monday, Manu Meel invites you into a conversation about how we overcome our toxic politics to write the next chapter in our American story.


Because let’s face it. In today's America, it is easy to divide and hard to bring people together. There are a loud few dominating the conversation while the rest of us stay quiet. This ends now.


If you’re tired of how divided and toxic our society has become, you are actually in the majority. Most of us want a society that incentivizes curiosity, listening, and navigating our differences in search of solutions. It’s time for those of us in the Hopeful Majority to be heard.


Join us every week as we build the Hopeful Majority because the time is now!


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel, Contain This: The Latest in Global Health Security and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store