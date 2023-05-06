About The Hopeful Majority with Manu Meel

Every Monday, Manu Meel invites you into a conversation about how we overcome our toxic politics to write the next chapter in our American story.

Because let’s face it. In today's America, it is easy to divide and hard to bring people together. There are a loud few dominating the conversation while the rest of us stay quiet. This ends now.

If you’re tired of how divided and toxic our society has become, you are actually in the majority. Most of us want a society that incentivizes curiosity, listening, and navigating our differences in search of solutions. It’s time for those of us in the Hopeful Majority to be heard.

Join us every week as we build the Hopeful Majority because the time is now!

