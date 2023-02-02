Teatime Discipleship with Sally Clarkson

Sally Clarkson is a wife, mother, best-selling author, speaker, podcaster, and mentor who has devoted her life to inspiring women to live for Christ. She and her husband, Clay, home educated their four children and are now pouring into the next generation.Through the years Sally has witnessed over and over again how God can use just one cup of kindness offered in faith to knit hearts together, combat loneliness, and draw others closer to Christ. She shares this vision of hospitality with us in her new book, Teatime Discipleship.Grab your copy at: bit.ly/45ytKtZVisit the show notes page at homeschoolcompass.com/podcastFollow the Homeschool Compass for daily encouragement on Instagram and Facebook