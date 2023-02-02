The Homeschool Compass podcast is all about finding confidence in community and help in the wisdom of those who have gone before us. We’ll talk with the seasone...
Hope for the Imperfect Homeschool Mom with Tiffany Wasson
Tiffany Wasson is a homeschooling mom of 2 and author of I Quit! Confessions of An Imperfect Homeschool Mom. Tiffany is passionate about helping others find their way toward Jesus, the one who holds all things together. In this conversation Tiffany encourages us that even on the hard days, we can center our hearts on Christ and surrender our efforts to Him, trusting that He will make something beautiful out of our messy homeschool days.Grab your copy of Tiffany's book: https://bit.ly/3K0X1EjVisit the show notes page for all the resources Tiffany mentioned: https://www.homeschoolcompass.com/podcastCheck out our new printable preschool program, A Picture Book Preschool: https://bit.ly/3XPfM3e
7/13/2023
41:48
Teatime Discipleship with Sally Clarkson
Sally Clarkson is a wife, mother, best-selling author, speaker, podcaster, and mentor who has devoted her life to inspiring women to live for Christ. She and her husband, Clay, home educated their four children and are now pouring into the next generation.Through the years Sally has witnessed over and over again how God can use just one cup of kindness offered in faith to knit hearts together, combat loneliness, and draw others closer to Christ. She shares this vision of hospitality with us in her new book, Teatime Discipleship.Grab your copy at: bit.ly/45ytKtZVisit the show notes page at homeschoolcompass.com/podcastFollow the Homeschool Compass for daily encouragement on Instagram and Facebook
5/25/2023
32:39
Life-Giving Motherhood with Min Hwang
Min Hwang is a homeschooling mother of 4 who delights in sharing the Gospel-centric Charlotte Mason philosophy and methods with every family and church. In this conversation Min reminds us of the hope we have in Christ and the honor we have of praying for and discipling the next generation. For links to all the resources Min mentioned today including the Charlotte Mason materials she uses with her high school children, please visit homeschoolcompass.com/podcastConnect with Min: https://www.instagram.com/min.j.hwang/Sign up for the Homeschool Compass email newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/a44ebf9a2b7d/223rsvg6kk
5/3/2023
58:58
Homeschool Conferences with Leslie Nunnery
Leslie Nunnery is a homeschooling mom of 4. She and her husband, David, founded Teach Them Diligently homeschool conferences and events. Today Leslie shares why she believes every family should consider attending a homeschool conferences and how we can overcome the obstacles that prevent us from investing in in-person community.Find a homeschool conference near you: https://bit.ly/3mdFGiwCheck out the show notes for this episode: homeschoolcompass.com/podcastConnect with Leslie Nunnery: https://teachthemdiligently.net/Find out more about Teach Them Diligently events: https://teachthemdiligently.net/homeschool-convention-locations/Follow the Homeschool Compass for daily homeschool inspiration and encouragement on Instagram and Facebook
2/28/2023
43:16
Homeschool Mama Self-Care with Teresa Wiedrick
Teresa Wiedrick is a homeschooling mom of 4 who makes her home among the Kootenay Mountains of Canada. In this episode Teresa and I discuss the importance of self-care as homeschool moms and how essential it is for us to tend to our own physical, spiritual, and emotional needs so that we can thrive in this homeschool life. Grab your copy of Teresa's book, Homeschool Mama Self-Care: Nurturing the NurturerVisit the show notes page at homeschoolcompass.com/podcastFollow the Homeschool Compass for daily homeschool inspiration and encouragement on Instagram and Facebook
The Homeschool Compass podcast is all about finding confidence in community and help in the wisdom of those who have gone before us. We’ll talk with the seasoned pioneers of the homeschool movement as well as parents who are currently living the daily joys and challenges of homeschooling. We have so much to learn from each other! Visit us at HomeschoolCompass.com for ongoing encouragement and support. And wherever you are in your homeschool journey, know that you are loved and you are not alone.