Healing, Belonging, and the Power of Unconditional Love with The Homeboy Team: Hector, Shirley, Stephanie, and Steve

In this episode, hear directly from the leaders and lifers of Homeboy Industries: Co-CEO Shirley Torres, Associate Director Hector Verdugo, VP of Operations Steve Avalos, and Case Manager Stephanie Lane, all with decades of combined experience, as they pull back the curtain on the organization's soul.They reveal the core practices that make Homeboy a global model of radical healing: how to cherish the "un-cherishable," why telling someone "come back when you're ready" is an act of love, and how to build a community where everyone is both medicine and patient. This is a raw look at the joy, pain, and transformative power of walking with people without judgment.Key TakeawaysHow the simple act of feeling "seen" can be a profound intervention.Why "come back when you're ready" is an act of love, not punishment.How every staff member, from the front door to the C-suite, acts as a "therapist" and container for healing.The redefinition of success from metrics to individual healing and wholeness.The tangible joy found in daily community, morning meetings, and hugs.In This Episode:00:53 – Introduction05:02 – The essence of Homeboy Industries11:43 – Cherishing and healing at Homeboy13:47 – Redefining success and healing16:09 – Challenges and second chances20:22 – Stories of letting go and coming back21:23 – A tense confrontation22:22 – A heartfelt apology23:07 – The power of mercy and grace24:12 – Building trust and accountability29:20 – Dealing with anger33:25 – The importance of mental health38:45 – Moments of joy and laughterNotable Quotes“It’s so Homeboy to love when other people won’t love, to just give a person a chance and to stand firm.” (00:18)“We’re all just a plant, just need a little bit of water just to grow.” (08:09)“Our healing depends on each other. Every single person who walks through the door, I would say all of us, even volunteers, because we all want human connection. We all need human companionship.” (13:08)“Just because we let someone go doesn’t mean we cut them off. That’s what I love about us.” (00:38)“The most important job here is to stop running from yourself and to explore this question of who are you really?” (00:26)About the GuestsShirley Torres is the Co-CEO of Homeboy Industries. She started 22 years ago, intending to stay for a year, and found her life's purpose. Having held nearly every job at Homeboy, she is a foundational leader in its culture of healing and kinship.Hector Verdugo is the Associate Director of Homeboy Industries and a 20-year veteran. His fearless love and wisdom in navigating conflict and offering second chances embody the Homeboy way.Steve Avalos is the Vice President of Operations. A former trainee who came to Homeboy after incarceration, he now serves on the executive team, often being the first welcome and the compassionate guide for those who struggle.Stephanie Lane is a Housing Case Manager. A lifelong member of the Homeboy community, she left and returned after a period of incarceration. She now uses her lived experience to be a "relatable face" and a source of hope for her peers.Resources and LinksHomeboy Industrieshttps://homeboyindustries.org/https://www.youtube.com/@HomeboyIndustries_LA/videosDonate: https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/Homeboy Media https://homeboyindustries.org/social-enterprises/homeboy-media/Shirley Torreshttps://www.linkedin.com/in/shirley-torres-1a9516a2Hector Verdugo https://www.linkedin.com/in/hector-verdugo-7297a684/Stephanie Lanehttps://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-lane-757052284/Thomas Vozzohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvozzo