The Homeboy Way
The Homeboy Way
The Homeboy Way

The Homeboy Way
Business
The Homeboy Way
  • Healing, Belonging, and the Power of Unconditional Love with The Homeboy Team: Hector, Shirley, Stephanie, and Steve
    In this episode, hear directly from the leaders and lifers of Homeboy Industries: Co-CEO Shirley Torres, Associate Director Hector Verdugo, VP of Operations Steve Avalos, and Case Manager Stephanie Lane, all with decades of combined experience, as they pull back the curtain on the organization's soul.They reveal the core practices that make Homeboy a global model of radical healing: how to cherish the "un-cherishable," why telling someone "come back when you're ready" is an act of love, and how to build a community where everyone is both medicine and patient. This is a raw look at the joy, pain, and transformative power of walking with people without judgment.Key TakeawaysHow the simple act of feeling "seen" can be a profound intervention.Why "come back when you're ready" is an act of love, not punishment.How every staff member, from the front door to the C-suite, acts as a "therapist" and container for healing.The redefinition of success from metrics to individual healing and wholeness.The tangible joy found in daily community, morning meetings, and hugs.In This Episode:00:53 – Introduction05:02 – The essence of Homeboy Industries11:43 – Cherishing and healing at Homeboy13:47 – Redefining success and healing16:09 – Challenges and second chances20:22 – Stories of letting go and coming back21:23 – A tense confrontation22:22 – A heartfelt apology23:07 – The power of mercy and grace24:12 – Building trust and accountability29:20 – Dealing with anger33:25 – The importance of mental health38:45 – Moments of joy and laughterNotable Quotes“It’s so Homeboy to love when other people won’t love, to just give a person a chance and to stand firm.” (00:18)“We’re all just a plant, just need a little bit of water just to grow.” (08:09)“Our healing depends on each other. Every single person who walks through the door, I would say all of us, even volunteers, because we all want human connection. We all need human companionship.” (13:08)“Just because we let someone go doesn’t mean we cut them off. That’s what I love about us.” (00:38)“The most important job here is to stop running from yourself and to explore this question of who are you really?” (00:26)About the GuestsShirley Torres is the Co-CEO of Homeboy Industries. She started 22 years ago, intending to stay for a year, and found her life's purpose. Having held nearly every job at Homeboy, she is a foundational leader in its culture of healing and kinship.Hector Verdugo is the Associate Director of Homeboy Industries and a 20-year veteran. His fearless love and wisdom in navigating conflict and offering second chances embody the Homeboy way.Steve Avalos is the Vice President of Operations. A former trainee who came to Homeboy after incarceration, he now serves on the executive team, often being the first welcome and the compassionate guide for those who struggle.Stephanie Lane is a Housing Case Manager. A lifelong member of the Homeboy community, she left and returned after a period of incarceration. She now uses her lived experience to be a "relatable face" and a source of hope for her peers.Resources and LinksHomeboy Industrieshttps://homeboyindustries.org/https://www.youtube.com/@HomeboyIndustries_LA/videosDonate: https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/Homeboy Media https://homeboyindustries.org/social-enterprises/homeboy-media/Shirley Torreshttps://www.linkedin.com/in/shirley-torres-1a9516a2Hector Verdugo https://www.linkedin.com/in/hector-verdugo-7297a684/Stephanie Lanehttps://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-lane-757052284/Thomas Vozzohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvozzo
    44:44
  • Leadership, Poverty, and Government Impact with Michael Tubbs
    When End Poverty in California (EPIC) founder, leader of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and Homeboy Industries Board Member Michael Tubbs sits down with Tom Vozzo, former CEO of Homeboy Industries, who helmed a $1.6 billion for-profit corporation previously, the conversation turns from policy to practice.Tubbs made headlines as the youngest U.S. mayor (Stockton, California), cutting gun violence by 40 percent and launching a universal basic income pilot that reframed poverty current policy nationwide. Yet as he and Tom discuss, Homeboy Industries has been living those principles for decades, offering belonging as basic income and kinship as public safety.This episode is not about what the government could do better; it’s about what already works. Through Homeboy’s model of employment, healing, and radical inclusion, Tom and Michael show that lasting change starts with relationship, not policy.This episode bridges two worlds: policy and practice. Listeners will see how Homeboy’s reentry model functions as a living economy of care, and why Tubbs calls it “the moral north star for every city that wants to work.Key TakeawaysPolicy Is a Blueprint, Homeboy Is the Building - Tubbs designed programs to lift people out of poverty; Homeboy creates pathways that make poverty obsolete. Jobs, training, therapy, and community operate as one system of care.Kinship Outperforms Bureaucracy - Where city systems stagnate under red tape, Homeboy moves at the speed of trust, responding to trauma, grief, and talent in real time.Economic Justice Is Personal - Homeboy’s “second chance economy” proves that healing is an economic strategy. Every paycheck funds recovery, family stability, and neighborhood peace.Leadership Starts at the Margins - As Tubbs admits, political systems often exclude the very people closest to the problem. Homeboy reverses that hierarchy; its executives are its graduates.From Programs to People - Tubbs sought policy wins; Homeboy cultivates life wins. Transformation is measured not in metrics alone but in mended hearts and restored families.In This Episode:03:47 - Personal loss, family incarceration, and the call to politics08:37 - Violence reduction in Stockton through Advanced Peace09:48 - Government inertia and leadership’s role in disruption17:17 - Poverty, wages, and the working poor22:05 - Guaranteed income pilot outcomes in Stockton31:26 - Nonprofit structure, humanity, and coalition building33:57 - Homeboy as a model: clients → leaders36:26 - Hope, resilience, and the next generationNotable Quotes[05:22] “Policy starts with a bill; Homeboy starts with a person.” – Tom Vozzo[09:40] “Government can test ideas, Homeboy shows us what happens when those ideas become community.” – Michael Tubbs[16:08] “We don’t need a pilot program — we’ve been piloting love for 35 years.” – Fr. Greg Boyle (as quoted by Tom)​About Michael TubbsMichael Tubbs is the former mayor of Stockton, California, and a national advocate for economic justice. At 26, he became the youngest mayor of any major U.S. city, using his platform to push for innovative policies aimed at reducing poverty and increasing access to opportunity. Michael is a champion for universal basic income and founded End Poverty in California, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing systemic poverty. He is a board member of Homeboy Industries and continues to work towards building equitable systems in government and beyond.Resources and LinksHomeboy Industrieshttps://homeboyindustries.org/https://www.youtube.com/@HomeboyIndustries_LA/videosDonate: https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/Homeboy Media https://homeboyindustries.org/social-enterprises/homeboy-media/Michael Tubbshttps://www.facebook.com/TubbsforMayor/https://www.instagram.com/michaeldtubbs/https://mtubbs.com/Thomas Vozzohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvozzo
    39:28
  • The Price of Poverty: Homeboy Leaders Reflect on Generational Struggles and Second Chances with Hector Verdugo, Dre Comers, and Jose Arellano
    Welcome to The Homeboy Way, where we share the voices and stories that reveal how belonging, kinship, and courage change lives. In this episode, I sit down with Jose, Dre, and Hector — three men whose childhoods were marked by poverty, instability, and addiction. From selling drugs at 15 to keeping his family housed, to missing holidays because survival came first, to realizing that poverty was invisible until they stepped outside their neighborhood — their stories show us how economics drive choices, how shame takes root, and how the power of community creates another way forward.Key Takeaway:This episode of The Homeboy Way goes deep into how poverty and addiction shape lives — and how Jose, Dre, and Hector transformed their stories into hope.In This Episode:[00:00] Introduction[02:07] Growing up in poverty and the challenges it presented.[04:56] Hector shares his journey of hustling at a young age to survive, leading him to the streets and eventually to Homeboy Industries.[08:23] Dre discusses the emotional challenges of growing up without basic necessities, such as a Christmas tree or regular meals.[14:13] Jose shares how he navigated poverty and took on responsibilities at a young age to care for his family amidst drug addiction and violence.[17:43] Jose explains how he turned to gang life due to a sense of abandonment and the lack of financial stability.[21:20] Dre reflects on the material allure of gang life, especially when compared to the poverty-stricken lifestyle he experienced growing up.[33:21] The group reflects on Father Greg’s approach to giving and how Homeboy Industries provides support for those in need.[49:14] The importance of second chances, generosity, and kinship within the Homeboy community.Notable Quotes:[17:23] "I was just trying to survive, trying to feed my family. I didn’t care about the rest of the world." – Jose[08:48] "You don’t realize the importance of a Christmas tree until you don’t have one." – Dre[33:21] "Money solves problems for poor people. It makes a difference in their survival." – Tom Vozzo[30:12] "You don’t just survive, you thrive because you’ve been given a chance." – HectorResources and LinksHomeboy Industrieshttps://homeboyindustries.org/https://www.youtube.com/@HomeboyIndustries_LA/videosDonate: https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/Homeboy Media https://homeboyindustries.org/social-enterprises/homeboy-media/Hector Verdugohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/hector-verdugo-7297a684Jose Arellanohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jose-arellano-001966a0/Dre Comershttps://www.linkedin.com/in/dre-comers-65178541/Thomas Vozzohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvozzo
    48:46
  • The Secret Sauce of Homeboy: The Power of Being Seen and Cherished with Fr. Greg Boyle, S.J.
    In this episode, Tom Vozzo sits down with Fr. Greg Boyle, S.J., to unpack one of the most frequently asked questions about Homeboy Industries: What’s the secret sauce?Together, they reflect on how Homeboy creates a community where people feel safe, seen, and cherished. Father Greg shares stories from the early days of ministry, remembering names, meeting homies where they’re at, and learning that transformation often starts with the smallest gestures of attention.The conversation explores why real change depends on relational wholeness, how leadership is rooted in listening and humility, and why giving second (or eighth) chances isn’t just compassion, it’s the heart of Homeboy. During their conversation, they revisit formative memories of leaders like Hector Verdugo and Jose, discuss how to balance the presence of rival gangs under one roof, and consider what it really means to trust, forgive, and find sustenance in God.This episode is an honest, moving look at how kinship, not programs or policies, is what heals.Key TakeawaysFaith reframed: God’s role is not to remove challenges but to provide sustenance within them.Outcome vs. presence: True spiritual confidence comes from knowing you are sustained regardless of outcomes.Resilience through faith: Belief in divine sustenance makes it possible to face anything without fear of being abandoned.Shift in orientation: Move from “God has me on this one” to “God is with me in everything.”In This Episode[00:44] What is the “secret sauce” of Homeboy?[02:06] Seen vs. watched: the power of being noticed[05:19] “The priest knows my name”: why attention transforms[07:34] Relational wholeness and remembering names[09:06] Why volunteers should listen first, not rush into friendship[12:27] Leadership through presence and receptivity[13:42] Why Homeboy gives second, third, and tenth chances[15:46] “No hanging, banging, or slanging”: old rules for readiness[17:08] Father Greg’s first memories of Hector Verdugo[19:14] What makes people stay: attention as a drop of water on a dry sponge[21:19] Jose’s story: talent, addiction, and resilience[23:28] Healing as building upon past growth, not starting over[24:34] Why Homeboy works with gang members, not gangs[27:38] Balancing dynamics when homies from the same gang come in[36:09] God as sustenance, not magician[38:38] Forgiveness, shame, and clarity in transformationNotable Quotes[03:13] “You receive the tender glance, and then you become the tender glance.” — Father Greg[19:20] “Attention is like a drop of water on a very dry sponge, it transforms more than you think.” — Father Greg[23:42] “You don’t start over at day one; you build on what was already begun in you.” — Father Greg[24:41] “We work with gang members, not gangs.” — Father Greg[39:44] “Clear is loving. If you can be clear with people, you’re deeply loving them.” — Father GregResources and LinksHomeboy Industrieshttps://homeboyindustries.org/https://www.youtube.com/@HomeboyIndustries_LA/videosDonate: https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/Fr. Greg Boyle, S.J.https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-boyle-s-j-05458514Thomas Vozzohttps://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasvozzo
    41:11
  • Preview Episode of The Homeboy Way
    Welcome to a special sneak peek into, "The Homeboy Way", hosted by former, longtime CEO of Homeboy Industries, Tom Vozzo, with Fr. Greg Boyle, S.J , founder of Homeboy Industries, and voices from inside and outside of Bruno Street. Here, we offer Insights from 4 episodes, as we discuss the myth of second chances, why people join gangs, and how the grace of giving without expectations and not giving up leads to a community of kinship and thriving. Homegrown from Homeboy Media, this podcasts invites you to join us, listen in to conversations and wisdom from the world's largest gang and re-entry program, and take action to implement "the Homeboy Way” -  a radical approach business and life.
    11:20

About The Homeboy Way

The Homeboy Way Podcast invites listeners into stories of healing, kinship, and transformation. Hosted by Tom Vozzo, former longtime CEO of Homeboy Industries, alongside Fr. Greg Boyle, S.J., and illuminating guests, the show explores what happens when people are seen, cherished, and given space to heal.   The Homeboy team will talk about trauma, redemption, social justice, faith, and business efforts that foster healing, but more than anything, we talk about belonging and what happens when you meet people where they're at. The Homeboy Way, a movement of radical kinship.
BusinessNon-Profit

