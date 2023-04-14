A Christian and an atheist explore Christianity to understand how the hell we got here.
VIOLENCE - the history that brought us gun violence
Savannah discusses how violence was used in the Bible. She also covers how Biblical violence has historically been used as justification for violence among minorities. Josh brings us a spiritual perspective of how the Christian community must approach the Bible differently and let go of literalism to make room for the spiritual truths of the Bible. Savannah's sources:1 Forced painting of white Jesushttps://theconversation.com/the-long-history-of-how-jesus-came-to-resemble-a-white-european-1421302 Forced conversion of Native Americanshttps://pluralism.org/first-encounters-native-americans-and-christianshttps://www.mprnews.org/story/2013/11/13/american-indians-balance-native-customs-with-christianity3 (Book) John Collins - Does the Bible Justify Violence4 (Article) Esau McCualley - What Supporters of Gun Rights Mean When They Talk About ‘Evil’https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/10/opinion/mass-shooting-evil.html
HELL - its origins and evolution
Josh and Savannah talk about hell. Where we got the idea of hell. How Christianity has CHANGED its concepts of hell over time and what pieces of pop culture influence our modern beliefs around hell. They also make a case for why Swifties could be the first and most productive cult in human history.