The Hive Jive - Beekeeping Podcast

The Hive Jive is a podcast that helps you navigate the stings of beekeeping to reach those sweet rewards. Join us on our beekeeping adventure today and find out... More
Available Episodes
5 of 224
BC - Varietal Ponderings
In today's beekeeper chat, John has a variety of things on his mind. Well, Varietal Honey things to be specific. Nathalie and John talk through the concept of varietal honey and the processes that can be taken to achieve you goals. Though, they also pose a few questions about the realities of the process along the way. Tune in now to learn more...
(Original Air Date: April 2022)
6/8/2023
43:34
BC - Multi Directional
In this latest beekeeper chat, John talks about surviving April Fools day and gives an update on Ken. Nathalie and John then discuss the way comb is naturally built by bees and the different directions it goes during the process. Perhaps this knowledge can also help you when planning your hive expansions and colony growth.
(Original Air Date: April 2022)
6/1/2023
36:51
BC - Chemical Conspiracy
In this edition of our Beekeeper Chats, Nathalie and John discuss some of the disturbing setbacks that have occurred with the banning of harmful pesticides. Though it is jokingly called a conspiracy in the title, its really more like blatant disregard.
(Original Air Date: March 16th, 2022)
5/25/2023
29:09
BC - Selecting for the Wrong Things
John starts off today's beekeeper chat with a rant about certain people being selected to represent beekeepers on a world stage. Oddly enough, this does somehow transition over into discussions about how selecting for the wrong things in our beekeeping practices can cause unintended consequences, even when we think we are doing it for the right reasons. Tune in now to learn more!
(Original Air Date: March 2nd, 2022)
5/18/2023
43:56
BC - Off with her Head
Is killing your queen and replacing her really the answer to all beekeeping issues? Hopefully you know the answer to that is a resounding NO. But, just in case you are curious when might be a good time to pinch your queen, and when you should leave her to rule in peace, Nathalie and John tackle some scenarios that help you develop your own beekeeping intuition based on other evidence that the colony might be presenting, or is found in your surroundings. Tune in now to learn more!
(Original Air Date: Feb 23rd, 2022)
The Hive Jive is a podcast that helps you navigate the stings of beekeeping to reach those sweet rewards. Join us on our beekeeping adventure today and find out what kinds of trouble we get into along the way!