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4 episodes
- Charlie gets to meet Flo, a photographer from France who is currently working towards gaining residency here in Aotearoa! Flo opens up to Charlie about the struggles he has faced while living away from home, as well as some of the realities he has encountered while “growing up.” Their discussion highlights the challenges people can face when moving away from their home countries, alongside the struggles of early adulthood and how our perspectives can change during this time.
A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.
The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa Ep 3 - Home Sweet Hamilton with Jeremy Saeniasi10/20/2026 | 58 mins.In today’s episode, Hamilton takes centre stage! First, Charlie shares one of his favourite adventures in the surrounding Hamilton area. Then, he sits down with Jeremy, who moved to New Zealand from the Solomon Islands as a baby, to discuss his experiences growing up in Hamilton and his role as a community leader for Solomon Islanders in the city.
At just 24 years old, Jeremy offers insights into what it means to take on a leadership role at a young age, as well as his vision for making Hamilton a more popular place to live and visit!
The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa Ep 2 - The Cycles of Change with Silvana Perez10/18/2026 | 57 mins.Charlie talks with Silvana Perez! They discuss her experiences moving to Aotearoa from Chile in 2006, as well as her insights from working at the Shama Women’s Ethnic Trust, an organisation dedicated to helping immigrant women settle into life in Aotearoa. They then explore how New Zealand has changed over the past two decades, as well as the generational differences shaping New Zealand and the world at large.
A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.
- Charlie describes what you can expect from the show, its overall format, and the purpose behind it. Then, delight in an interview with the one and only Mel Libre! Mel describes his experience coming to New Zealand from the Philippines with his family at the age of 50, giving up a successful career to embark on a brand new adventure. At the end, Mel and Charlie talk a bit about the possible challenges the future may hold for the world. Join Charlie as he learns about the Filipino experience here in Aotearoa!
A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.
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About The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa
You've heard the postcard version of New Zealand. This isn't that. The Hitchhiker's Guide to Aotearoa is a travelling interview show hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand — giving the mic to people this country doesn't usually spotlight: immigrants and travellers actually living the story. We take you through it all: the arrival, the culture shock, the one experience that changed everything — good, bad, and disastrous. For every ‘best decision’ there's a flat tyre on a gravel road at midnight, and this show won't hide one to flatter the other. It's the honest shape of building a life somewhere new. Each episode closes with a twist: the guest turns the tables and interviews Charlie — putting the American host on the hot seat about his own life abroad. Whether you're an immigrant who sees your story here, a Kiwi curious what outsiders think, or just someone who loves a good travel story — pull up a chair. There's always room for one more.Podcast website
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The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa
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