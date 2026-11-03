The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa

Charlie describes what you can expect from the show, its overall format, and the purpose behind it. Then, delight in an interview with the one and only Mel Libre! Mel describes his experience coming to New Zealand from the Philippines with his family at the age of 50, giving up a successful career to embark on a brand new adventure. At the end, Mel and Charlie talk a bit about the possible challenges the future may hold for the world. Join Charlie as he learns about the Filipino experience here in Aotearoa! A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.

Charlie talks with Silvana Perez! They discuss her experiences moving to Aotearoa from Chile in 2006, as well as her insights from working at the Shama Women’s Ethnic Trust, an organisation dedicated to helping immigrant women settle into life in Aotearoa. They then explore how New Zealand has changed over the past two decades, as well as the generational differences shaping New Zealand and the world at large. A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.

In today’s episode, Hamilton takes centre stage! First, Charlie shares one of his favourite adventures in the surrounding Hamilton area. Then, he sits down with Jeremy, who moved to New Zealand from the Solomon Islands as a baby, to discuss his experiences growing up in Hamilton and his role as a community leader for Solomon Islanders in the city. At just 24 years old, Jeremy offers insights into what it means to take on a leadership role at a young age, as well as his vision for making Hamilton a more popular place to live and visit!

Charlie gets to meet Flo, a photographer from France who is currently working towards gaining residency here in Aotearoa! Flo opens up to Charlie about the struggles he has faced while living away from home, as well as some of the realities he has encountered while “growing up.” Their discussion highlights the challenges people can face when moving away from their home countries, alongside the struggles of early adulthood and how our perspectives can change during this time. A travelling interview podcast hosted by Charlie Ryan — an American on a year-long adventure across New Zealand.

About The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa

About The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa

About The Hitchhikers Guide to Aotearoa