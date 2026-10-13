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The High Stakes Podcast

The High Stakes with Adam Ace
Sports
The High Stakes Podcast
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • The High Stakes Podcast

    Episode 8: My top 10's

    05/15/2020 | 35 mins.
    I talk randomly about top 10's for the hell of it!
  • The High Stakes Podcast

    Episode 7: Shooting the Shit part 2.. and Batman

    03/19/2020 | 44 mins.
    Adam Ace sits down to talk shit once again and goes in great detail with the batman movies including the new batman with Robert Patterson
  • The High Stakes Podcast

    Episode 6: Shooting the Shit

    03/11/2020 | 33 mins.
    The host of The High Stakes podcast sits down to just shoot the shit by himself to give his opinion on the Royal Rumble, Edge, Celebrities in wrestling, The Coronavirus and more
  • The High Stakes Podcast

    Episode 5: The Highstakes Podcast with Niall Fox

    01/19/2020 | 47 mins.
  • The High Stakes Podcast

    Episode 4: The Highstakes Q&A

    12/07/2019 | 42 mins.
    On the episode, I sit down and answer your questions from instagram and twitter,

    I talk about stunts, being a wrestling rookie, my favourite power ranger and pokemon and how much kaden rose annoys me... spoiler alert the answer is VERY!

    Use Discount code ADAMACE for 10% off your next order at squaredcircleapparel.com

    Follow on Instagram:
    Adam Ace - @adamace.tcprodojo
    The High Stakes - @thehighstakespodcast
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About The High Stakes Podcast
We talk everything wrestling plus...mixed martial arts, movies and tv shows. Be sure to follow us Instagram @thehighstakespodcast And twitter @The_High_Stakes
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