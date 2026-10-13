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5 episodes
- On the episode, I sit down and answer your questions from instagram and twitter,
I talk about stunts, being a wrestling rookie, my favourite power ranger and pokemon and how much kaden rose annoys me... spoiler alert the answer is VERY!
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Adam Ace - @adamace.tcprodojo
The High Stakes - @thehighstakespodcast
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About The High Stakes Podcast
We talk everything wrestling plus...mixed martial arts, movies and tv shows. Be sure to follow us Instagram @thehighstakespodcast And twitter @The_High_StakesPodcast website
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The High Stakes Podcast
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