Let's talk about feelings + heal together. Creator of the "I've Been That Girl Too"(www.ivebeenthatgirl.net) social media community brings to you "The Hey, Girlfriend Podcast"
Available Episodes

  • 27. Be THE ONE That Got Away!
    Mindset shift for you if you find yourself in situations tolerating less than what you want and know you deserve. PATREON: Bonus podcast episodes 1:1 Mindset & Intuitive Coaching https://www.patreon.com/Ivebeenthatgirl Website where you can find my books: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net MY SOCIALS: Podcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/theheygirlfriendpodcast?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Brand Instagram: (121K followers) https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenthatgirltoo/ Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlkindalld Facebook: (14.2K followers) https://www.facebook.com/beenthatgirl/ Brand TikTok: (30.1K Followers) (IVEBEENTHATGIRL) https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2kj4AS/ Personal TikTok: (THATGIRLKINDALLD) https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdCdTNwM/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/beenthatgirltoo BUSINESS INQUIRIES: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net/contact --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
    4/27/2023
    21:58
  • 26. Stop Chasing Emotionally Unavailable Men (+ why you can't leave them alone)
    If all you seem to talk to & attract are emotionally unavailable men or men that end up not wanting to commit, this is for you. Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/8Kv7wC4qQws PATREON: MORE podcast episodes 1:1 Mindset & Intuitive Coaching https://www.patreon.com/Ivebeenthatgirl Website where you can find my books: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net MY SOCIALS: Brand Instagram: (119k followers) https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenthatgirltoo/ Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlkindalld Facebook: (13.9K followers) https://www.facebook.com/beenthatgirl/ Brand TikTok: (29.3 Followers) (IVEBEENTHATGIRL) https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2kj4AS/ Personal TikTok: (THATGIRLKINDALLD) https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdCdTNwM/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/beenthatgirltoo BUSINESS INQUIRIES: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net/contact --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
    4/20/2023
    28:43
  • 25. From Anxious to Secure Attachment
    This episode gets deep. I talk about my previous dating life and just how anxious I was in past relationships and how I learned securely attach...even though I grew up with an anxious attachment to my mom. Bonus episode about how I learned to not be anxious in a healthy relationship can be heard here on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/ep-118-... PATREON: MORE podcast episodes 1:1 Mindset & Intuitive Coaching https://www.patreon.com/Ivebeenthatgirl Website where you can find my books: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net MY SOCIALS: Brand Instagram: (118k followers) https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenthat... Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlkin... Facebook: (13K followers) https://www.facebook.com/beenthatgirl/ Brand TikTok: (IVEBEENTHATGIRL) https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2kj4AS/ Personal TikTok: (THATGIRLKINDALLD) https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdCdTNwM/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/beenthatgi... --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
    4/13/2023
    41:57
  • 24. Never Fall for LOVE BOMBING Again!
    This episode touches on EVERYTHING dealing with love bombing: -What exactly is love bombing -The difference between genuine interest and love bombing -How to heal from love bombing and how to prevent it from happening again PATREON: BONUS podcast episodes 1:1 Mindset & Intuitive Coaching https://www.patreon.com/Ivebeenthatgirl Website where you can find my books: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.netMY SOCIALS: Brand Instagram: (118k followers) https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenthatgirltoo/ Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlkindalld Facebook: (13K followers) https://www.facebook.com/beenthatgirl/ Brand TikTok: (IVEBEENTHATGIRL) https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2kj4AS/ Personal TikTok: (THATGIRLKINDALLD) https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdCdTNwM/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/beenthatgirltoo --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
    4/6/2023
    1:08:34
  • 23. Understanding the Affirmation "I Am ENOUGH"
    You have heard "I Am Enough" but what does it really mean?? 💜PATREON: MORE podcast episodes 1:1 Mindset & Intuitive Coaching https://www.patreon.com/Ivebeenthatgirl 💜Website where you can find my books: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net 💜MY SOCIALS: Brand Instagram: (118k followers) https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenthatgirltoo/ Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatgirlkindalld Facebook: (13K followers) https://www.facebook.com/beenthatgirl/ Brand TikTok: (IVEBEENTHATGIRL) https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPd2kj4AS/ Personal TikTok: (THATGIRLKINDALLD) https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdCdTNwM/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/beenthatgirltoo BUSINESS INQUIRIES: https://www.ivebeenthatgirl.net/contact --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
    3/30/2023
    33:38

About The Hey, Girlfriend Podcast

Let’s talk about feelings + heal together. Creator of the "I've Been That Girl Too”(www.ivebeenthatgirl.net) social media community brings to you "The Hey, Girlfriend Podcast." Tune in every Thursday for honest, empathetic and relatable conversations with Mindset and Intuitive Coach, Kindall D., to empower you on your own healing journey. Every episode will include Kindall sharing intimate parts of her own healing journey from surviving toxic relationships, healing trauma and unlearning old conditionings & thinking patterns. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support
