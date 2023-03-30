Let’s talk about feelings + heal together.
Creator of the "I've Been That Girl Too"(www.ivebeenthatgirl.net) social media community brings to you "The Hey, Girlfriend Podcast."
27. Be THE ONE That Got Away!
Mindset shift for you if you find yourself in situations tolerating less than what you want and know you deserve.
4/27/2023
21:58
26. Stop Chasing Emotionally Unavailable Men (+ why you can't leave them alone)
If all you seem to talk to & attract are emotionally unavailable men or men that end up not wanting to commit, this is for you.
4/20/2023
28:43
25. From Anxious to Secure Attachment
This episode gets deep.
I talk about my previous dating life and just how anxious I was in past relationships and how I learned securely attach...even though I grew up with an anxious attachment to my mom.
4/13/2023
41:57
24. Never Fall for LOVE BOMBING Again!
This episode touches on EVERYTHING dealing with love bombing:
-What exactly is love bombing
-The difference between genuine interest and love bombing
-How to heal from love bombing and how to prevent it from happening again
4/6/2023
1:08:34
23. Understanding the Affirmation "I Am ENOUGH"
You have heard "I Am Enough" but what does it really mean??
Let’s talk about feelings + heal together.
Creator of the "I've Been That Girl Too”(www.ivebeenthatgirl.net) social media community brings to you "The Hey, Girlfriend Podcast."
Tune in every Thursday for honest, empathetic and relatable conversations with Mindset and Intuitive Coach, Kindall D., to empower you on your own healing journey.
Every episode will include Kindall sharing intimate parts of her own healing journey from surviving toxic relationships, healing trauma and unlearning old conditionings & thinking patterns. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ivebeenthatgirltoo/support