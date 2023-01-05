Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fabrizio Romano
Sports
Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio bring you into the world of football transfers. Everything related to transfer market, insides stories and behind the scene... More

  • Leo Messi's future, Arsenal plans: Live session 5/1/2023
    In this episode Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio talk about the future of Leo Messi and more. Also, Arsenal are already planning the future, while Chelsea and Spurs continue to work on their new managers. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    45:25
  • Tottenham coach, Harry Kane and the two crazy Dybala's clauses
    In this episode Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio talk about the new coach for both Chelsea and Tottenham. Also, the strikers domino that is about to happen and the two crazy clauses that Paulo Dybala has in his contract with AS Roma. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    19:21
  • Here We Go x Men in Blazers: Live session 4/26/23
    Fabrizio Romano and Rog talk Mauricio Pochettino's potential move to Chelsea Football Club, why Lionel Messi to MLS may not happen next season, and where will Sergiño Dest play his football next season.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    36:36
  • Tottenham's new revolution, Chelsea's coach: Live session 4/24/2023
    In this episode Fabrizio Romano sits down and answers all questions on Spurs' new revolution, while Chelsea continue to work on their new manager. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    31:23
  • Bayern Munich summer plans, Chelsea's coach and Liverpool
    In this episode Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio sit down and talk about the future of Liverpool, but also what will happen this summer to Bayern Munich and Chelsea's new manager. Before that, a quick look ahead to the Champions League's semifinals. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    17:04

About The Here We Go Podcast

Fabrizio Romano and Francesco Porzio bring you into the world of football transfers. Everything related to transfer market, insides stories and behind the scenes.


Follow Fabrizio on Instagram as @fabriziorom and on Twitter as @FabrizioRomano. Follow Francesco on Twitter as @fraporzio95 and on Instagram as @fraporzio.

