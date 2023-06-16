Practical support and tips for foster parents, kinship providers, and child welfare professionals, as told by those with lived experiences, nonprofits, and prof... More
Kinship care + Transition Age Youth with Dr. Danisha Keating
Learn from former foster youth, Dr. Danisha Keating, as she walks us through her experiences and shares her advice regarding kinship care for her siblings and supporting teens and transitional-age youth. She supports young people who are leaving foster care achieve their dreams, as well as foster parents who are navigating how to best support the child in their care.
6/16/2023
24:39
Trailer: The Here to Help Podcast with Laura
On this podcast, I am excited to interview nonprofits, professionals, and those with lived experiences as they share their tips and considerations for new or hopeful foster parents and those working with families in crisis. We will explore trauma-informed parenting practices, foster care situations, and issues impacting today's youth in foster care and those who have transitioned out of care. Thank you for listening!
