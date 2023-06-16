Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Laura - Foster Parent Partner
Practical support and tips for foster parents, kinship providers, and child welfare professionals, as told by those with lived experiences, nonprofits, and prof... More
Available Episodes

  • Kinship care + Transition Age Youth with Dr. Danisha Keating
    Learn from former foster youth, Dr. Danisha Keating, as she walks us through her experiences and shares her advice regarding kinship care for her siblings and supporting teens and transitional-age youth. She supports young people who are leaving foster care achieve their dreams, as well as foster parents who are navigating how to best support the child in their care.
    6/16/2023
    24:39
  • Trailer: The Here to Help Podcast with Laura
    On this podcast, I am excited to interview nonprofits, professionals, and those with lived experiences as they share their tips and considerations for new or hopeful foster parents and those working with families in crisis. We will explore trauma-informed parenting practices, foster care situations, and issues impacting today's youth in foster care and those who have transitioned out of care. Thank you for listening!
    6/16/2023
    0:34

About The Here to Help Podcast

Practical support and tips for foster parents, kinship providers, and child welfare professionals, as told by those with lived experiences, nonprofits, and professionals on the ground, helping kids and families impacted by foster care.

