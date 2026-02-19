Episode 59 of The Health Exchange Podcast explores the demanding and deeply human world of pediatric neurosurgery with guest Tony Adkins, PA-C, who works on the front lines helping children and families navigate some of the most overwhelming diagnoses imaginable. Dr. Rutland and Tony discuss what pediatric neurosurgery really looks like day to day—from emergency calls and operating room care to the emotional weight of delivering life-altering news to parents. The conversation breaks down complex conditions like hydrocephalus, brain tumors, and neural tube defects in clear, accessible terms, while highlighting the critical role physician associates play as translators between medical teams and families. Beyond the medicine, Tony shares how empathy, humility, and even dance have become tools for connection, helping reduce fear and build trust in moments of crisis. The episode ultimately underscores the balance between science and compassion, and what it takes to care for children while carrying the emotional realities of the work.

