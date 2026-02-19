Open app
The Health Exchange
The Health Exchange
The Health Exchange

Dr. Jamie Rutland
The Health Exchange
  The Health Exchange

    Ep 60: Explaining Pelvic Pain and Female Pleasure with Dr. Maria Uloko | The Health Exchange Podcast

    2/19/2026 | 47 mins.
    Episode 60 of The Health Exchange Podcast dives into the overlooked and often misunderstood world of women’s pelvic health with guest Dr. Maria Uloko, a urologist and pelvic health expert. Dr. Rutland and Dr. Uloko explore why conditions like pelvic floor dysfunction, urinary incontinence, recurrent UTIs, and hormonally mediated vestibular pain are frequently misdiagnosed or underrecognized. They discuss how hormonal changes, inflammation, and pelvic muscle health intersect to affect comfort, urinary function, and overall well-being. The conversation also examines the cultural and educational gaps that have historically neglected female health, while highlighting practical interventions—from hormone therapies to pelvic floor therapy—that can restore function and quality of life. This episode emphasizes the importance of listening to patients, validating their pain, and empowering them with knowledge and options for care.
  The Health Exchange

    Ep 59: Pediatric Neurosurgery: Easing Pain with Dancing with Tony Adkins | The Health Exchange Podcast

    2/12/2026 | 55 mins.
    Episode 59 of The Health Exchange Podcast explores the demanding and deeply human world of pediatric neurosurgery with guest Tony Adkins, PA-C, who works on the front lines helping children and families navigate some of the most overwhelming diagnoses imaginable. Dr. Rutland and Tony discuss what pediatric neurosurgery really looks like day to day—from emergency calls and operating room care to the emotional weight of delivering life-altering news to parents. The conversation breaks down complex conditions like hydrocephalus, brain tumors, and neural tube defects in clear, accessible terms, while highlighting the critical role physician associates play as translators between medical teams and families. Beyond the medicine, Tony shares how empathy, humility, and even dance have become tools for connection, helping reduce fear and build trust in moments of crisis. The episode ultimately underscores the balance between science and compassion, and what it takes to care for children while carrying the emotional realities of the work.
  The Health Exchange

    Ep 58: How to Maintain a Healthy Smile with Dr. Bill Dorfman | The Health Exchange Podcast

    2/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    Episode 58 of The Health Exchange Podcast explores the powerful connection between oral health, overall wellness, and personal confidence with guest Dr. Bill Dorfman, a leading cosmetic dentist. Dr. Rutland and Dr. Dorfman discuss how the mouth often serves as an early window into systemic health, touching on inflammation, cardiovascular risk, immune function, and chronic disease. The conversation breaks down common dental procedures—such as bonding, veneers, crowns, implants, and root canals—while emphasizing a conservative, patient-centered approach focused on restoring function before aesthetics. Beyond clinical care, Dr. Dorfman shares how dental treatment can profoundly impact confidence, mental well-being, and quality of life, drawing from decades of experience, including transformative patient stories and work with complex congenital conditions. The episode also highlights the importance of collaboration between dentists and physicians, early disease detection, and removing fear and stigma from dental care, reinforcing that oral health is not cosmetic—it is foundational to whole-body health.
  The Health Exchange

    Ep 57: Real Life in the ER with Dr. Italo Brown | The Health Exchange Podcast

    1/29/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Episode 57 of The Health Exchange Podcast goes inside the fast-paced, high-stakes world of the emergency department with guest Dr. Italo Brown, an emergency medicine physician. Dr. Rutland and Dr. Brown explore what it really takes to navigate the chaos of trauma, critical care, and high-acuity patients, while balancing technical skill, rapid decision-making, and deep compassion. They discuss the realities behind life-saving procedures, the emotional highs and lows of patient outcomes, and the importance of communication and teamwork in the E.R. The conversation also touches on challenges like managing chronic conditions, understanding complex respiratory and cardiovascular cases, and providing care for vulnerable populations. Beyond the medicine, Dr. Brown highlights the human side of emergency care—staying present with patients and families, mentoring trainees, and coping with the emotional weight of loss—offering listeners an honest, unfiltered look at what it means to work on the front lines of healthcare.
  The Health Exchange

    Ep 56: Marriage, Medicine, and Autoimmune Disease with Dr. Melissa Mondala & Dr. Micah Yu

    1/22/2026 | 59 mins.
    Episode 56 of The Health Exchange Podcast examines how autoimmune disease care is evolving when advanced medicine is paired with lifestyle-based intervention. Host Dr. Rutland speaks with Drs. Melissa Mondala and Micah Yu, a married physician team who combine rheumatology, lifestyle, and integrative medicine in their practice. They share their personal journeys—Micah’s own autoimmune diagnosis and Melissa’s early patient experiences—that shaped their approach to care. The conversation covers how autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus affect energy, mood, and overall health, and why assessment of diet, sleep, stress, and environment is critical alongside advanced medications. Through real patient stories, they illustrate how combining biologics with lifestyle changes—plant-forward diets, stress management, and movement—can improve symptoms, reduce medication needs, and empower patients to reclaim control over their health.
About The Health Exchange

The Health Exchange delivers sharp medical insights with humor and lively conversations featuring celebrities, survivors, and expert guests. Each week, our host Dr. Jamie Rutland, a pulmonologist, breaks down complex health topics, making them approachable, engaging, and fun!Sponsored by Sanofi; Sanofi and Regeneron through an unrestricted educational grant.
