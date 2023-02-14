Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Healing Circle Podcast in the App
Listen to The Healing Circle Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
The Healing Circle Podcast

The Healing Circle Podcast

Podcast The Healing Circle Podcast
Podcast The Healing Circle Podcast

The Healing Circle Podcast

Kobe Campbell
add
Join Kobe Campbell, an award-winning licensed trauma therapist, speaker, and author, as she provides weekly insight into listeners' questions and situations...
More
Health & FitnessMental HealthSociety & CultureRelationships
Join Kobe Campbell, an award-winning licensed trauma therapist, speaker, and author, as she provides weekly insight into listeners' questions and situations...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 75
  • Kyle's journey in Mental Health
    This week's episode is a bit of a special treat where I interview Kyle on his journey from a hater of mental health/therapy to a champion of it!Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube so check us out over there too!Order my new book Why Am I Like This? here:https://kobecampbell.com/bookJoin the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free!https://innercircle-with-kobe.circle.so/join?invitation_token=10e165c63fd75bb24deb8a09525a5a6a93a40364-266c0224-6913-406d-a76b-c5e2407fc9aaLove our content? Leave a Tip here:https://kobecampbell.ck.page/products/healing-circle-tip-jarWant Therapy or Coaching? Book a session here:https://thehealingcircle.clientsecure.meIntro 0:00 - 1:50The Stories That we Tell Ourselves 1:50 - 3:00Stories Shape The World 3:00 - 4:50The Stories We Tell Ourselves 4:50 - 6:40Repeated Situations 6:40 - 7:40That Has Become Your Story 7:40 -8:50What Can You Do For Them 8:50 - 11:00The Brain Operates in the Story That Is Rehearsed 11:20 - 13:40Come To Peace With Stories 13:40 - 14:40Cannot Use People To Redeem Relationships of Past 14:40 - 16:00Easy To Live In Past During Present 16:00 - 17:30The Price Of Setting Boundaries 17:30 - 19:30Understanding the Story Allows you To Change It 19:30 - 20:00I Believe Statements 20:00 - 21:50Where It All Starts 21:50 - 23:10Something About Me That I Cant See 23:10 - 24:30What Happens With Stories 24:30 - 25:30Tools To Do The Work 25:30 - 26:40If You Care About The Truth You Will Find God 26:40 - 27:40Act Out Of Character 27:40 - 29:40Outro 30:10
    3/7/2023
    41:25
  • Emotions are not Enemies
    Hey family! We're so excited to have you join us for this weeks episode where we unpack the reality, and God-given gift, of emotions!Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube so check us out there as well!Order Kobe’s book Why Am I Like This? HERE: Grab Your Pre-order Goodies HERE!!Join the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free HERE!Love our content? Leave a Tip HERE: Want Therapy or Coaching? Book a session HERE!:
    2/28/2023
    34:48
  • It IS That Deep
    Join us in this weeks episodes as we discuss the nature of Triggers, how they affect us, and what they can teach us!Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube!Order Kobe’s book Why Am I Like This? HERE: Grab Your Pre-order Goodies HERE!!Join the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free HERE!Love our content? Leave a Tip HERE: Want Therapy or Coaching? Book a session HERE!:
    2/21/2023
    31:56
  • What Story Do You Tell Yourself?
    Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube!Order Kobe's book Why Am I Like This? HERE: Grab Your Pre-order Goodies HERE!!Join the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free HERE!Love our content? Leave a Tip HERE: Want Therapy or Coaching? Book a session HERE!:Intro 0:00 - 1:50 The Stories That We Tell Ourselves 1:50 - 3:00 Stories Shape The World 3:00 - 4:50 The Stories We Tell Ourselves 4:50 - 6:40 Repeated Situations 6:40 - 7:40 That Has Become Your Story 7:40 -8:50 What Can You Do For Them 8:50 - 11:00The Brain Operates in the Story That Is Rehearsed 11:20 - 13:40 Come To Peace With Stories 13:40 - 14:40 Cannot Use People To Redeem Relationships of Past 14:40 - 16:00 Easy To Live In Past During Present 16:00 - 17:30 The Price Of Setting Boundaries 17:30 - 19:30 Understanding the Story Allows you To Change It 19:30 - 20:00 I Believe Statements 20:00 - 21:50 Where It All Starts 21:50 - 23:10Something About Me That I Cant See 23:10 - 24:30 What Happens With Stories 24:30 - 25:30 Tools To Do The Work 25:30 - 26:40 If You Care About The Truth You Will Find God 26:40 - 27:40 Act Out Of Character 27:40 - 29:40 Outro 30:10
    2/14/2023
    31:13
  • Changing Your Patterns
    Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube!Order Kobe's book Why Am I Like This? HERE: Grab Your Pre-order Goodies HERE!!Join the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free HERE!Love our content? Leave a Tip HERE: Want Therapy or Coaching? Book a session HERE!:Intro 0:00 - 1:30Patterns 1:30 - 3:00Rootwork = Real Change 3:10 - 3:50NeuroBiology In In Patterns 4:00 - 6:00Is Your Brain Taking The 4 Lane Highway 6:00 - 7:00Why Is The Pattern There Anyway? 7:00 - 8:20Building Neurological Pathways 8:20 - 9:40Moral Failures 9:40 - 10:20What Is the Momentary Benefit Of This Pattern 10:30 - 11:20Change The Soil 11:20 - 11:40Self Destructive & Self Protective 11:40 - 13:10What Patterns Do You Have 13:20 - 15:30What Are Detrimental Effects 15:40 - 17:10Patterns Are Like Band Aids 17:10 - 18:20If you Did Not have the pattern to rely on 18:20 - 19:30Byproduct Of Core Lies 19:30 - 21:50Stop Adapting to World Perspective 22:00 - 23:40You Decide Where It Starts And Stops 23:50 - 24:30If Your Food Doesn’t Have Taste 24:40 - 25:40A Means For Connection Or Means For Distraction 25:50 - 26:50Resources to Healing/What Would you have to face 26:50 - 27:20Outro 27:20
    2/7/2023
    29:05

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Healing Circle Podcast

Join Kobe Campbell, an award-winning licensed trauma therapist, speaker, and author, as she provides weekly insight into listeners' questions and situations.
Podcast website

Listen to The Healing Circle Podcast, Mentally Stronger with Therapist Amy Morin and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Healing Circle Podcast

The Healing Circle Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store