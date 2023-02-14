Join Kobe Campbell, an award-winning licensed trauma therapist, speaker, and author, as she provides weekly insight into listeners' questions and situations...
Kyle's journey in Mental Health
This week's episode is a bit of a special treat where I interview Kyle on his journey from a hater of mental health/therapy to a champion of it!Welcome to season 5 of the Healing Circle Podcast! We're excited to be on YouTube so check us out over there too!Order my new book Why Am I Like This? here:https://kobecampbell.com/bookJoin the Inner Circle! Use code: CIRCLEFAM for 3 Months Free!https://innercircle-with-kobe.circle.so/join?invitation_token=10e165c63fd75bb24deb8a09525a5a6a93a40364-266c0224-6913-406d-a76b-c5e2407fc9aaLove our content? Leave a Tip here:https://kobecampbell.ck.page/products/healing-circle-tip-jarWant Therapy or Coaching? Book a session here:https://thehealingcircle.clientsecure.meIntro 0:00 - 1:50The Stories That we Tell Ourselves 1:50 - 3:00Stories Shape The World 3:00 - 4:50The Stories We Tell Ourselves 4:50 - 6:40Repeated Situations 6:40 - 7:40That Has Become Your Story 7:40 -8:50What Can You Do For Them 8:50 - 11:00The Brain Operates in the Story That Is Rehearsed 11:20 - 13:40Come To Peace With Stories 13:40 - 14:40Cannot Use People To Redeem Relationships of Past 14:40 - 16:00Easy To Live In Past During Present 16:00 - 17:30The Price Of Setting Boundaries 17:30 - 19:30Understanding the Story Allows you To Change It 19:30 - 20:00I Believe Statements 20:00 - 21:50Where It All Starts 21:50 - 23:10Something About Me That I Cant See 23:10 - 24:30What Happens With Stories 24:30 - 25:30Tools To Do The Work 25:30 - 26:40If You Care About The Truth You Will Find God 26:40 - 27:40Act Out Of Character 27:40 - 29:40Outro 30:10
3/7/2023
41:25
Emotions are not Enemies
Hey family! We're so excited to have you join us for this weeks episode where we unpack the reality, and God-given gift, of emotions!
2/28/2023
34:48
It IS That Deep
Join us in this weeks episodes as we discuss the nature of Triggers, how they affect us, and what they can teach us!
2/21/2023
31:56
What Story Do You Tell Yourself?
Intro 0:00 - 1:50 The Stories That We Tell Ourselves 1:50 - 3:00 Stories Shape The World 3:00 - 4:50 The Stories We Tell Ourselves 4:50 - 6:40 Repeated Situations 6:40 - 7:40 That Has Become Your Story 7:40 -8:50 What Can You Do For Them 8:50 - 11:00The Brain Operates in the Story That Is Rehearsed 11:20 - 13:40 Come To Peace With Stories 13:40 - 14:40 Cannot Use People To Redeem Relationships of Past 14:40 - 16:00 Easy To Live In Past During Present 16:00 - 17:30 The Price Of Setting Boundaries 17:30 - 19:30 Understanding the Story Allows you To Change It 19:30 - 20:00 I Believe Statements 20:00 - 21:50 Where It All Starts 21:50 - 23:10Something About Me That I Cant See 23:10 - 24:30 What Happens With Stories 24:30 - 25:30 Tools To Do The Work 25:30 - 26:40 If You Care About The Truth You Will Find God 26:40 - 27:40 Act Out Of Character 27:40 - 29:40 Outro 30:10
2/14/2023
31:13
Changing Your Patterns
Intro 0:00 - 1:30Patterns 1:30 - 3:00Rootwork = Real Change 3:10 - 3:50NeuroBiology In In Patterns 4:00 - 6:00Is Your Brain Taking The 4 Lane Highway 6:00 - 7:00Why Is The Pattern There Anyway? 7:00 - 8:20Building Neurological Pathways 8:20 - 9:40Moral Failures 9:40 - 10:20What Is the Momentary Benefit Of This Pattern 10:30 - 11:20Change The Soil 11:20 - 11:40Self Destructive & Self Protective 11:40 - 13:10What Patterns Do You Have 13:20 - 15:30What Are Detrimental Effects 15:40 - 17:10Patterns Are Like Band Aids 17:10 - 18:20If you Did Not have the pattern to rely on 18:20 - 19:30Byproduct Of Core Lies 19:30 - 21:50Stop Adapting to World Perspective 22:00 - 23:40You Decide Where It Starts And Stops 23:50 - 24:30If Your Food Doesn't Have Taste 24:40 - 25:40A Means For Connection Or Means For Distraction 25:50 - 26:50Resources to Healing/What Would you have to face 26:50 - 27:20Outro 27:20