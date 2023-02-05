Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Harbour Breeze Home Podcast

Podcast The Harbour Breeze Home Podcast
Rita Joy
Hi, Sweet Friends, I'm Rita Joy, and I'm crazy about all things HOME. Through simple tips & tricks, I love to help you take steps to make your home feel and function its best.
  • Harbour Breeze Home Podcast Trailer - Finding Joy in the Everyday
    I’m Rita Joy, and I’m crazy about all things HOME! With simple tips & tricks, I love to help YOU take steps to make your home be its best.  Find decorating, organization, cleaning, and recipes tips + other everyday life lesson topics, too.  @harbourbreeze// harbourbreezehome.com    
    4/29/2023
    2:58

About The Harbour Breeze Home Podcast

Hi, Sweet Friends, I’m Rita Joy, and I’m crazy about all things HOME. Through simple tips & tricks, I love to help you take steps to make your home feel and function its best. I’m a mom, grandma, and wife, and my passion for home has led to a full time blog business. Here on the podcast, you’ll find easy going conversation about everyday life things like home decor, organization, cleaning hacks, and recipes. But, also, we’re sometimes going to tackle tender topics, too - like facing loss & grief, aging parents, and living with panic. Am I an expert in all things life and life lessons? Absolutely not! But, I have experienced over 50 years of life, and I want to be a good steward of the days I’ve been given. So, if I can pass on some words of encouragement that will help you in what you are facing - that would be my greatest joy. I believe that every day should be filled with as much laughter as possible, so I plan to sprinkle in a dose of laughter, too. I just can’t help myself! So, pop in those ear buds and come on over to Mamma Rita’s. We’re going share home life lessons and have some laughs along the way! This is the Harbour Breeze Home podcast.
