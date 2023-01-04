Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast about two friends who share a love for happy hour, navigating their 20s. Segments include, "Cheers to..." "Tea time" "Drunk Confessions" and more! More
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
  • The Laws of Attraction
    Can you build attraction? What makes you less or more attracted to a person? Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they talk about it, catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!  Intro What you drinking/cheersing to? | 2:30 The end of the Love is Blind Saga | 17:00 Drunk Confessions - 1:21:10 What I Wish I Knew | 1:49:00 Outro
    4/28/2023
    2:08:01
  • Back to the Roots
    This episode is all about getting back to the roots - from first loves to using horses as transportation. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!   Intro What you drinking/cheersing to? | 1:00 Love is Blind as Hell Pt 2 | 8:40 Rejection | 43:40 First Loves | 59:45 Drunk Confessions | 1:24:50 What I Wish I Knew | 1:55:00 Outro
    4/14/2023
    2:06:42
  • Love is Black
    All is fair in love and war, but some battles leave no victor. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!  Intro What you cheersing to? | 0:50 Love is Blind as Hell | 6:25 Marriage & Depression | 52.40 Poly Relationships | 1:05:10 Drunk Confessions | 1:26:30 What I Wish I Knew | 1:57:20 Outro
    4/1/2023
    2:13:07
  • Hello Fresh
    Sometimes relationships are like Hello Fresh boxes - the package may have everything you need, but it just needs some assembling. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for The Happy Hour's debut episode as they catch up on the latest, spill some drunk confessions, and more!  Intro What you cheersing to? | 1:54 What you watching? | 5:15 Loyalty vs Honesty | 28:10 Drunk Confessions | 49:55 What I Wish I Knew | 1:48:50 Outro
    3/18/2023
    1:54:52

A podcast about two friends who share a love for happy hour, navigating their 20s. Segments include, "Cheers to..." "Tea time" "Drunk Confessions" and more!
