A podcast about two friends who share a love for happy hour, navigating their 20s. Segments include,
"Cheers to..."
"Tea time"
"Drunk Confessions"
and more! More
The Laws of Attraction
Can you build attraction? What makes you less or more attracted to a person? Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they talk about it, catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!
Intro
What you drinking/cheersing to? | 2:30
The end of the Love is Blind Saga | 17:00
Drunk Confessions - 1:21:10
What I Wish I Knew | 1:49:00
Outro
4/28/2023
2:08:01
Back to the Roots
This episode is all about getting back to the roots - from first loves to using horses as transportation. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!
Intro
What you drinking/cheersing to? | 1:00
Love is Blind as Hell Pt 2 | 8:40
Rejection | 43:40
First Loves | 59:45
Drunk Confessions | 1:24:50
What I Wish I Knew | 1:55:00
Outro
4/14/2023
2:06:42
Love is Black
All is fair in love and war, but some battles leave no victor. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for happy hour as they catch up on the latest TV, spill some drunk confessions, and more!
Intro
What you cheersing to? | 0:50
Love is Blind as Hell | 6:25
Marriage & Depression | 52.40
Poly Relationships | 1:05:10
Drunk Confessions | 1:26:30
What I Wish I Knew | 1:57:20
Outro
4/1/2023
2:13:07
Hello Fresh
Sometimes relationships are like Hello Fresh boxes - the package may have everything you need, but it just needs some assembling. Join hosts Tymmy & Syd for The Happy Hour's debut episode as they catch up on the latest, spill some drunk confessions, and more!
Intro
What you cheersing to? | 1:54
What you watching? | 5:15
Loyalty vs Honesty | 28:10
Drunk Confessions | 49:55
What I Wish I Knew | 1:48:50
Outro