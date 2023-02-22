The Hacker Mind is an original podcast from ForAllSecure. It’s the stories from the individuals behind the hacks you’ve read about. It’s about meeting some of t... More
EP 69: Self-Healing Operating Systems
It’s time to evolve beyond the UNIX operating system. OSes today are basically ineffective database managers, so why not build an OS that’s a database manager? Michael Coden, Associate Director, Cybersecurity, MIT Sloan, along with Michael Stonebreaker will present this novel concept at RSAC 2023. You can learn more at dbos-project.github.io
4/19/2023
49:19
EP 68: Incident Response in the Cloud
Incident response in the cloud. How is it different, and why do we need to pay more attention to it today, before something major happens tomorrow. James Campbell, CEO of Cado Security, shares his experience with traditional incident response, and how the cloud, with its elastic structure, able to spin up and spin down instances, is changing incident response.
4/4/2023
43:59
EP 67: When The Dark Web Discovered ChatGPT
We’ve seen drug marketplaces and extremists use the Dark Web. Will generative AI tools like ChatGPT make things crazier by lowering the barrier to entry? Delilah Schwartz, from Cybersixgill, brings her extensive background with online extremism to The Hacker Mind to talk about how she’s seeing a lot of chatter in the dark web.about AI online. She discusses what is and what is not likely to happen next.
3/21/2023
40:54
EP 66: Shattering InfoSec’s Glass Ceiling
Booth babes and rampant sexism were more of a problem in infosec in the past. That is, until Chenxi Wang spoke up. And she’s not done changing the industry. She’s an amazing person who has done an incredible number of things in a short amount of time -- a PhD in Computer Engineering, inventor of a process still used by the DoD today, a successful teaching career at CMU, a role as security analyst at Forrester, and then a role at Intel McAfee. Today she runs a 100% woman owned VC.
3/8/2023
42:55
EP 65: The Hacker Revolution Will Be Televised
What if DEF CON CTFs were televised? What if you could see their screens and have interviews with the players in the moment? Turns out, you can. Jordan Wiens, from Vector 35, maker of Binary Ninja, is no stranger to CTFs. He’s played in ten final DEF CON CTFs, was a part of DARPA’s Cyber Grand Challenge, and recently he’s moderated the live broadcast of the annual Hack-A-Sat competition. So if anyone can pull off turning CTFs into an eSport, it’s probably Jordan.
