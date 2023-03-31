Join hacker maker Phillip Wylie and his guests as they discuss and unveil the “secrets” of professional hacking — a mysterious, intriguing, and often misunderst... More
Available Episodes
5 of 111
Cybersecurity Content Creators | ITSPmagazine Event Coverage: RSAC 2023 Broadcast Alley | A Conversation with Jason Haddix, Ben Sadeghipour, and Daniel Miessler | The Hacker Factory Podcast with Phillip Wylie
Guests: Jason Haddix, CISO and Hacker in Charge at BuddoBot Inc [@BuddoBot]On LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/jhaddix/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/JhaddixAt RSAC | https://www.rsaconference.com/experts/Jason%20HaddixBen Sadeghipour, Vice President, Research and CommunityVice President, Research and Community at Hadrian [@hadriansecurity]On LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/nahamsec/At RSAC | https://www.rsaconference.com/experts/ben-sadeghipourDaniel Miessler, Founder of Unsupervised LearningOn LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielmiessler/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/DanielMiesslerAt RSAC | https://www.rsaconference.com/experts/daniel-miessler____________________________Host: Phillip Wylie, Host of The Hacker Factory PodcastOn ITSPmagazine | https://www.itspmagazine.com/itspmagazine-podcast-radio-hosts/phillip-wylie____________________________This Episode’s SponsorsBlackCloak | https://itspm.ag/itspbcwebBrinqa | https://itspm.ag/brinqa-pmdpSandboxAQ | https://itspm.ag/sandboxaq-j2en____________________________Episode NotesHow has content creation improved and influenced cybersecurity through education and as an information source?____________________________For more RSAC Conference Coverage podcast and video episodes visit: https://www.itspmagazine.com/rsa-conference-usa-2023-rsac-san-francisco-usa-cybersecurity-event-coverageAre you interested in telling your story in connection with RSA Conference by sponsoring our coverage?👉 https://itspm.ag/rsac23spAre you interested in sponsoring an ITSPmagazine Channel?👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/podcast-series-sponsorshipsBe sure to share and subscribe!
4/29/2023
44:22
Mastering Cybersecurity Basics and Embracing AI | A Conversation with David Pereira | The Hacker Factory Podcast With Phillip Wylie
Guest: David Pereira, CEO and Founder of SecPro [@SecProInt]On LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidfpereira/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/davidpereiracibOn YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@secprointHost: Phillip WylieOn ITSPmagazine 👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/itspmagazine-podcast-radio-hosts/phillip-wylie______________________Episode SponsorsAre you interested in sponsoring an ITSPmagazine Channel?👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/sponsor-the-itspmagazine-podcast-network______________________Episode IntroductionIn this podcast, Phillip Wylie interviews David Pereira, a cybersecurity expert. They discuss the importance of cybersecurity education, the challenges of staying up-to-date in the field, and the tools they recommend for beginners. David emphasizes the importance of understanding the basics before using any tool. They also talk about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) including ChatGPT on cybersecurity, with both agreeing that AI can help automate boring tasks and save time. They believe AI will not replace cybersecurity professionals but rather enhance their capabilities and make their lives easier.______________________Resources______________________For more podcast stories from The Hacker Factory with Phillip Wylie, visit: https://www.itspmagazine.com/the-hacker-factory-podcast
4/21/2023
33:44
Unlocking Cybersecurity Success | A Conversation with Michael Farnum | The Hacker Factory Podcast With Phillip Wylie
Guest: Michael Farnum, CTO at SET Solutions [@setsolutionsinc]On LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/mfarnum/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/m1a1vetHost: Phillip WylieOn ITSPmagazine 👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/itspmagazine-podcast-radio-hosts/phillip-wylie______________________Episode SponsorsAre you interested in sponsoring an ITSPmagazine Channel?👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/sponsor-the-itspmagazine-podcast-network______________________Episode IntroductionMichael Farnum, with a career in IT and Information Security since 1994, has held various roles, including Independent Security Consultant, Network Security Engineer, and Security Solutions Manager. As the Founder of HouSecCon, a leading Houston Security Conference, he has been an influential blogger and podcaster. Prior to his IT career, Michael served in the US Army, operating an M1A1 main battle tank during Desert Shield and Storm.______________________ResourcesHOU.SEC.CON: https://houstonseccon.org______________________For more podcast stories from The Hacker Factory with Phillip Wylie, visit: https://www.itspmagazine.com/the-hacker-factory-podcast
4/14/2023
35:53
Mastering Cybersecurity Career Development | A Conversation with Fletus Poston | The Hacker Factory Podcast With Phillip Wylie
Guest: Fletus Poston, Senior Manager, Security Operations at CrashPlanOn LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/fletusposton/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/fletuspostonHost: Phillip WylieOn ITSPmagazine 👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/itspmagazine-podcast-radio-hosts/phillip-wylie______________________Episode SponsorsAre you interested in sponsoring an ITSPmagazine Channel?👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/sponsor-the-itspmagazine-podcast-network______________________Episode IntroductionIn this podcast, Phillip Wylie interviews Fletus, a cybersecurity professional, who shares valuable advice on career development, networking, and interviewing in the cybersecurity field. Fletus emphasizes the importance of being a mentor and a mentee, regardless of your experience level, as everyone has unique experiences and skills to contribute. When it comes to interviewing, he recommends being prepared for different types of interviews, using the STAR method, and being honest if you don't know an answer. Proper video call etiquette, such as maintaining a neutral background and minimizing distractions, is also essential.Networking is another crucial aspect of career development. Fletus encourages using LinkedIn and Twitter for networking, as well as connecting with people who work at your target companies. Volunteering at conferences provides valuable networking opportunities and demonstrates a commitment to the cybersecurity community.______________________Resources ______________________For more podcast stories from The Hacker Factory with Phillip Wylie, visit: https://www.itspmagazine.com/the-hacker-factory-podcast
4/7/2023
29:18
From Developer to Cybersecurity Pro | A Conversation with Greg Porterfield | The Hacker Factory Podcast With Phillip Wylie
Guest: Greg Porterfield, Senior Security Consultant at SET Solutions [@setsolutionsinc]On LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/gporterfield/On Twitter | https://twitter.com/GregPorterfieldHost: Phillip WylieOn ITSPmagazine 👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/itspmagazine-podcast-radio-hosts/phillip-wylie______________________Episode SponsorsAre you interested in sponsoring an ITSPmagazine Channel?👉 https://www.itspmagazine.com/sponsor-the-itspmagazine-podcast-network______________________Episode IntroductionIn this episode of the Hacker Factory Podcast, host Phillip Wylie speaks with guest Greg Porterfield about his unique journey into cybersecurity. Greg started as a developer and gradually transitioned into system administration, application support, and eventually cybersecurity. He gained experience in data ingestion, monitoring, and observability, which led him to work closely with security teams. Greg's involvement in Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions and platforms like TryHackMe and Hack The Box helped him hone his penetration testing skills.Coming from a background in development and operations, Greg believes that his experience in these areas has given him an advantage in penetration testing.______________________Resources ______________________For more podcast stories from The Hacker Factory with Phillip Wylie, visit: https://www.itspmagazine.com/the-hacker-factory-podcast
Join hacker maker Phillip Wylie and his guests as they discuss and unveil the “secrets” of professional hacking — a mysterious, intriguing, and often misunderstood occupation, even by those in the field of cybersecurity.
With the rising need for professional hackers, those entering the infosec world are drawn to it, and understandably so — it is an exciting and fascinating career. Still, it sure has nothing to do with magic.
Join these conversations to discover what the role entails, the different specializations, and what it takes to learn and become one.
The show’s guests come from diverse backgrounds and paths but share a common curiosity and passion for challenges and their job.