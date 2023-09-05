Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Guided Journey

Podcast The Guided Journey
Welcome to "The Guided Journey", a podcast all about Islam. This podcast is recorded and produced by @Jedi.Limz on Tiktok. Our podcast takes you on a guided jou... More
Religion & SpiritualityEducationSelf-Improvement
  • Episode 1: When Sin Feels Unforgivable
    In this episode, we face shame head-on. Are there sins you've committed that make you feel undeserving of Allah SWT's love and mercy? If you have, this episode is for you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/9/2023
    28:25

Welcome to "The Guided Journey", a podcast all about Islam. This podcast is recorded and produced by @Jedi.Limz on Tiktok. Our podcast takes you on a guided journey to help you find and build a connection with Allah (SWT). We use the ultimate guidance found in both the Qur'an and Hadith to find the path of spiritual growth and success. Join us as we explore the teachings of Islam, discuss practical tips for living and fulfilling a true Muslim lifestyle, and share inspiring stories of prophetic traditions. As you're probably catching on, the title: "The Guided Journey" represents the idea that as Muslims, we are all on a journey to seek guidance and become closer to Allah (SWT). We're all on our redemption arc. So, join me on this journey of discovery, growth, and transformation. May Allah SWT bless us in this endeavor, Allahumma Ameen.




Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

