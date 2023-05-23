Faye Carruthers is joined by Suzanne Wrack, Robyn Cowen, chair of Chelsea Pride Tracy Brown, and the FA’s Kelly Simmons to wrap up on the final day of the Women’s Super League, and look back on a cracking season.

About The Guardian's Women's Football Weekly

