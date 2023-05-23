Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join host Faye Carruthers and Guardian football writer Suzy Wrack as they invite guests from across the world of women's football - some familiar and some new -...
SportsSoccer
Join host Faye Carruthers and Guardian football writer Suzy Wrack as they invite guests from across the world of women’s football - some familiar and some new -...
  • The big Women’s World Cup preview – Women’s Football Weekly
    Faye Carruthers, Suzanne Wrack, Robyn Cowen and Marva Kreel look ahead to 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2023: your guide to all 736 players
    7/17/2023
    1:01:34
  • International stand-offs and the WSL 2022-23 best bits - Women’s Football Weekly
    Faye Carruthers, Suzanne Wrack, Ceylon Andi Hickman and Marva Kreel round up the latest news and dish out their end of season awards
    6/13/2023
    46:38
  • Barcelona brilliance and England for England – Women’s Football Weekly
    Faye Carruthers has Suzanne Wrack, Alex Ibaceta and Ceylon Andi Hickman alongside her to round up the Champions League final and England’s World Cup squad announcement
    6/6/2023
    47:51
  • WSL season review: Chelsea make it four in a row – Women’s Football Weekly
    Faye Carruthers is joined by Suzanne Wrack, Robyn Cowen, chair of Chelsea Pride Tracy Brown, and the FA’s Kelly Simmons to wrap up on the final day of the Women’s Super League, and look back on a cracking season.
    5/30/2023
    48:18
  • WSL season goes right to the wire – Women’s Football Weekly
    Faye Carruthers is joined by Suzanne Wrack, Chris Paouros and England legend Kelly Smith as they look ahead to a tantalising final weekend
    5/23/2023
    42:52

About The Guardian's Women's Football Weekly

Join host Faye Carruthers and Guardian football writer Suzy Wrack as they invite guests from across the world of women’s football - some familiar and some new - to guide you through the Women’s World Cup 2023. Whether you know your Martas from your Meads, or are following women’s football for the first time, Women’s Football Weekly will be on hand with instant reaction and analysis from the star-studded tournament three times a week. Women's Football Weekly is supported by Google Pixel.
The Guardian's Women's Football Weekly: Podcasts in Family