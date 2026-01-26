Open app
The Growl Podcast - The Most Brutal Podcast on Earth
    Jack Owen | Cannibal Corpse | Deicide | Six Feet Under | Ep18

    1/26/2026
    Episode 18 - The Growl PodcastC.R. sits down with the legendary Jack Owen. For those who live under a rock, Jack was one of the founding members of Cannibal Corpse, spent years ripping with Deicide, and currently holds the fort down with Six Feet Under. I got Jack to open up about his departure from Cannibal Corpse, what it was like working with the most evil man in music, Glen Benton, and the drama of the Florida Death Metal Scene. I also bring in some 'Fan Questions' into the mix for the first time... SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 18 02:14 - Leaving Florida04:49 - Jack's childhood years07:01 - What led to picking up an instrument?09:03 - First getting into bands10:43 - Early chemistry and how extreme Cannibal was right away13:35 - Signing to Metal Blade14:24 - **Fan Question** What guitar gear was used on early CC albums VS touring18:30 - **Fan Question** What changes in gain have you done through the years?20:15 - Using older gear21:20 - **Fan Question** What gear are you currently using22:42 - **Fan Question** What type of Marshall head on this last tour?23:58 - What led to leaving Cannibal Corpse? 26:50 - Transferring from Cannibal to Deicide27:42 - The talent of Dave Suzuki28:33 - What was it like working with Glen Benton31:06 - The drama of the Florida metal scene 33:50 - The personalities of 90s metal35:51 - **Fan Question** What scale length do you prefer..it may surprise you.39:37 - **Fan Question** What is Jack's fav Cannibal album? LIGHTS OUT41:05 - Progressions through the CC albums42:35 - The impact of being influential45:36 - Old School dudes still dominating48:12 - What the studio is actually like49:23 - Writing and more Deicide static 52:02 - Reuniting with Chris Barns and joining Six Feet Under55:06 - 6FU is finally playing the US market again. 56:25 - Chris Barns, internet trolls and surviving the BS59:36 - The talent within Six Feet Under1:01:21 - What is upcoming for 6FU?1:02:14 - **Fan Question** Jack has lost weight...Is Jack OK?1:04:43 - **Fan Question** The Epi V7 and meeting Jack on eBay1:08:28 - **Fan Question** What does Jack think of silent stage?1:12:21 - 35+ yrs of playing in bands, picking, and hand health1:17:23 - **Fan Question** Did Jack play his guitar behind his head?1:18:27 - Recording, the studio, and how things have changed1:22:00 - Wrapping it uphttps://www.metalblade.com/sixfeetunder/Check out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/
    Dave Gregor | Morta Skuld | The Early Days of Death Metal | The Future of Death Metal | Ep17

    1/21/2026
    Episode 17 - The Growl PodcastC.R. sits down with Dave Gregor from Milwaukee-based Morta Skuld. Morta Skuld was formed in 1990 and has been a staple in the Midwest Death Metal scene with their grassroots, groove-driven classic approach. Having been involved in the scene for over 35 years, Dave has a ton to share about history and what it was like being a part of the hills and valleys that have been Death Metal. SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 17 01:15 - Winter and Getting Older02:43 - Joining the Military 05:39 - Getting Involved in Music06:30 - Recording First Demo in MPLS09:53 - Morphing Into Morta Skuld11:10 - Signing to Peacevill Records 15:21 - The Early Years and Touring...or not18:09 - When Band and Life Mix...It Gets Complicated20:18 - Popularity and Egos22:40 - Linup Changes24:29 - Getting Opportunities as a Local/Regional Band30:31 - Shoulda Coulda Woulda's34:23 - The Friendships Made 38:07 - The Shift Away from Death Metal 50:18 - What Happened when Morta Split?53:15 - Ressurecting Morta Skuld57:55 - Touring..the Lack There Of 01:01:18 - Working Harder Than Ever01:03:08 - What is the Current Status of Morta Skuld?01:06:35 - Milwaukee Metal Fest Record??01:09:53 - The Writing Process and New Material01:13:15 - Are There More Bands...Or Less?01:17:30 - How Is the New Material Coming Along?01:18:26 - Chemistry Between Members01:21:42 - Getting Better With Age01:24:09 - Making a Permanent Mark01:33:43 - Supportive Parents...and Others01:37:42 - The Military Road01:43:53 - Starting a Band With No Experience01:45:48 - Born Again/Black Sabbath and the Scab and Scars01:49:52 - When Are You Going To Grow Out Of If?01:52:52 - Wrapping It Up@mortaskuldofficialInstagram:@mortaskuld1officialhttps://peaceville.com/category/morta-skuld/https://peaceville.com/media/mortaskuld/https://www.facebook.com/MortaSkuld/https://www.instagram.com/mortaskuld1offical/?hl=enhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXrdbQHaunIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7rfHknVa54&list=RDo7rfHknVa54&start_radio=1Check out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/
    Zack Simmons | Acid Bath and Goatwhore | The ReBirth of Acid Bath and Growth of Extreme Music | Ep16

    12/10/2025
    On this episode of The Growl Podcast, C.R. is joined by Jason Ellsworth from Angerot to spend some time with Zack Simmons of Goatwhore and Acid Bath. We spend a lot of time chatting about the last couple of tornado years in Zack's life. We had a great time chatting with Zack and getting to know him, his past and where his future is leading. Great and humble dude...check it out. 21 SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 1601:04 - The Sioux Falls Acid Bath Connection02:13 - How the Reunion Came to be04:38 - Introduction to Acid Bath06:01 - 17 yr old from Pheonix to Goatwhore in NOLA08:48 - Discipline at a Young Age 10:30 - The NOLA Scene Back Then 11:30 - Early Childhood1 13:30 - Having a Rock and Roll Uncle15:14 - Learning an Instrument...Then VS Now19:06 - Supportive Parents 21:00 - The Guitar Center Drum Off Video22:33 - The 8yr Old Drummer 23:39 - Early Influences24:37 - The Slayer Nerd Out Sessions with Jonny Araya26:27 - Goatwhore's Writing Process30:04 - Getting Older and Time Management31:30 - Band Life Before Tech33:21 - Moving Back to Pheonix33:57 - Jason's Love of Jerret Prichard 36:34 - The Importance of a Good Road Crew40:08 - Staying in Good Physical Shape42:03 - CR Goes on his Fasting 46:13 - The New Success of Acid Bath 49:24 - Where Does it go From Here?54:31 - Whats the Best Acid Bath Show so Far?56:25 - New Acid Bath???58:27 - Zack on Angerot's New Album...Seofon01:05:35 - What's on Zack's Playlist Currently? 01:07:40 - Black Sabbath Love01:12:44 - CR Goes Off on Ancient History...again.01:17:03 - Upcoming projects 01:18:41 - Playing Beer Fests, Darkness Days & Decible BeerfestOfficial Acid Bath Website: https://acidbathofficial.com/Acid Bath Live Dates: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/4256-acid-bathGoatwhore Merch: https://infernomerchstore.com/collections/goatwhore-1Goatwhore Music: https://www.metalblade.com/goatwhore/@ZackSimmonsOnDrums@GOATWHOREnolaCheck out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/
    Scott Reigel | Brutality | Pioneering Florida Death Metal | Ep15

    12/10/2025
    CR sits down (with one nasty ass cold) with one of the godfather Death Metal vocalists of the pioneering Florida band Brutality, Scott Reigel. Scott shares his journey throught the rise and fall of 90s Death Metal, what is was like, and why Brutality may have missed the mark with record labels and the boom within the Florida Death Metal explosion. SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 1501:24 - The Origins of Brutality02:27 - Youth and Getting into Music03:49 - Joining Brutality04:25 - Overlooked and Underappreciated09:48 - The Disolution of Brutality11:00 - Injury and Solitude12:04 - Reconnecting Brutality Through MySpace15:14 - The Struggle with Lineup Changes17:38 - The Reunion20:04 - Attempting a New Album22:00 - The Current State of Brutality23:03 - Writting, Then VS Now25:27 - CRs Failed Attempt at Reuniting Brutality28:50 - Recording Old School33:45 - Death and the Loss of Friends40:08 - Finding Your Calling44:50 - Talking Florida46:15 - Scott's Leather Work52:05 - Comfort in Solitude53:36 - Dealing with Narsisists58:44 - The Transition to Self-care01:01:02 - Making Mistakes..and Changing01:02:15 - Staying Connected to Music01:04:29 - The People that You Influence in Music01:06:41 - Slayer!01:07:50 - Scott's Favorite Brutality Song01:12:07 - Looking Back on My 18yr Old Musician Self01:13:04 - Touring With Brutality Back in the 90s01:16:31 - CR Whines About Regret...boo hoo01:19:36 - Florida Death Metal01:24:12 - What Does the Future Hold01:33:50 - Wrapping Things Uphttps://www.brutalitytheband.com/https://www.facebook.com/BrutalityTheBand/https://brutality2.bandcamp.com/album/sempiternityCheck out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/
    Matt McGachy | Cryptopsy | Vox & Hops | Craft Beer & Death Metal | Ep14

    12/03/2025
    C.R. is joined by Jason from  @Angerot  in this in-studio sitdown conversation with Matt from  @CryptopsyDeathMetal  and the host of  @VoxandHops  podcast. Cryptopsy was in town for the night on tour with Nile, as Matt stopped in for a couple of beers and to chat about the new album, touring, the history of Cryptopsy and some great insight into what makes Matt tick as a human. We had a great time and hope to catch up with Matt again soon!SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 1401:30 - Touring for the New Album03:15 - Let's Start With Some Beers..Whatcha Got? Cheers @surlyBrewing04:33 - Jason's First Time Seeing Cryptopsy in 199805:20 - Flo Passing Out at Milwaukee Metalfest06:09 - Let's Clear This Up...How Flipping Old Are You?06:50 - Remaining Friends With Past Members08:20 - @GarzaPodcast and Killer Interviews09:19 - The Loss of Mystique12:36 - From Cirque Du Soleil to Cryptopsy17:20 - Saying NO to Cryptopsy19:06 - Back to the Roots of Cryptosy With the New Album23:40 - Being a Legacy Band - Staying True Yet Relevant25:06 - EPs, Singles and Quick Releases26:37 - Being the First Death Metal Band to Play in Saudi Arabia30:51 - What is Matt's Favorite Cryptopsy Album...He Didn't Play On?32:13 - Flo...The Olympian Drummer33:35 - Having Supportive Parents as a Metal Musician35:00 - Winning the Juno Award36:00 - The Currently Popularity of Extreme Music38:17 - Younger Generation Getting Involved42:05 - Matt's Day Job..What Does He Do?43:48 - Leaving Nuclear Blast...Why?46:40 - The Need for Physical Copies 48:47 - What's the Future of Cryptopsy 50:18 - The Vox & Hops Podcast - The Difficulties of Podcasting56:06 - The Possitives of Podcasting57:27 - A Little Insight Into Matt's Family Life 59:48 - The Loss of a Father01:03:33 - A New Project, Clean Singing, Vocal Maintenance 01:06:25 - Being Prared VS Working Under the Gun01:07:41 - Vocals as Another Instrument01:09:43 - We Need to Get Matt Back for the Show@CryptopsyDeathMetalInstagram: @cryptopsyofficialhttps://www.nuclearblast.com/pages/cryptopsy@VoxandHopshttps://www.voxandhops.com/Instagram: @voxandhopsCheck out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/

About The Growl Podcast - The Most Brutal Podcast on Earth

The Growl Podcast takes a different approach to sit-downs. I like to focus on the musician behind the music and the personality behind the musician. I want to take an hour or two and really dive into each individual, what they have been through, and what makes them who they are, all while having a good time and having a few laughs. There is so much more to the person than the instrument and bands they represent, and The Growl looks forward to every conversation to learn more about each of them.
