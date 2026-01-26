The Growl Podcast - The Most Brutal Podcast on Earth

Episode 18 - The Growl PodcastC.R. sits down with the legendary Jack Owen. For those who live under a rock, Jack was one of the founding members of Cannibal Corpse, spent years ripping with Deicide, and currently holds the fort down with Six Feet Under. I got Jack to open up about his departure from Cannibal Corpse, what it was like working with the most evil man in music, Glen Benton, and the drama of the Florida Death Metal Scene. I also bring in some 'Fan Questions' into the mix for the first time... SPONSOR: Grindcore Coffee Co. https://grindcorecoffeeco.com/00:00 - Welcome to Episode 18 02:14 - Leaving Florida04:49 - Jack's childhood years07:01 - What led to picking up an instrument?09:03 - First getting into bands10:43 - Early chemistry and how extreme Cannibal was right away13:35 - Signing to Metal Blade14:24 - **Fan Question** What guitar gear was used on early CC albums VS touring18:30 - **Fan Question** What changes in gain have you done through the years?20:15 - Using older gear21:20 - **Fan Question** What gear are you currently using22:42 - **Fan Question** What type of Marshall head on this last tour?23:58 - What led to leaving Cannibal Corpse? 26:50 - Transferring from Cannibal to Deicide27:42 - The talent of Dave Suzuki28:33 - What was it like working with Glen Benton31:06 - The drama of the Florida metal scene 33:50 - The personalities of 90s metal35:51 - **Fan Question** What scale length do you prefer..it may surprise you.39:37 - **Fan Question** What is Jack's fav Cannibal album? LIGHTS OUT41:05 - Progressions through the CC albums42:35 - The impact of being influential45:36 - Old School dudes still dominating48:12 - What the studio is actually like49:23 - Writing and more Deicide static 52:02 - Reuniting with Chris Barns and joining Six Feet Under55:06 - 6FU is finally playing the US market again. 56:25 - Chris Barns, internet trolls and surviving the BS59:36 - The talent within Six Feet Under1:01:21 - What is upcoming for 6FU?1:02:14 - **Fan Question** Jack has lost weight...Is Jack OK?1:04:43 - **Fan Question** The Epi V7 and meeting Jack on eBay1:08:28 - **Fan Question** What does Jack think of silent stage?1:12:21 - 35+ yrs of playing in bands, picking, and hand health1:17:23 - **Fan Question** Did Jack play his guitar behind his head?1:18:27 - Recording, the studio, and how things have changed1:22:00 - Wrapping it uphttps://www.metalblade.com/sixfeetunder/Check out The Growl Podcast merch store: https://www.thegrowlpodcast.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowlpodcast/