Most people wait to feel motivated before they act. Dr. Greg Pursley argues that’s backwards: motivation is the result of action, not the cause of it.



In this first episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg explains why the podcast exists. It’s for clinic owners, practice owners, and entrepreneurial people who want to build the life they want around their business, not get trapped inside it. After 20 years in business, he shares the lessons he learned the hard way, including the moment, after 15 years, he realized he’d built a job he couldn’t sell, exit, or even take a vacation from.



You’ll learn why a clear vision matters more than motivation, how to turn that vision into a calendar-driven system, and why saying no to most things is what keeps you moving toward your target. Dr. Greg also introduces the “rocking chair test,” a simple exercise for finding the regrets you can still act on today. He closes with a warning about “seminar junkies” and “podcast junkies”: people who consume plenty of information but never implement any of it.



In this episode:



Why motivation follows action, not the other way around

How to define the life you want and let that vision decide what you do

Why a calendar-based system beats waiting for inspiration

How to course-correct, using the analogy of steering a ship across the Atlantic

The rocking chair test: what will you wish you’d done at 85?

Why knowledge is only potential power until you act on it

A preview of next episode: the Five A’s of Actualization



Your action step: Take the rocking chair test. Write down your “I wish I would have…” list, then pick one item and put it on your calendar this week.



Share your results with Dr. Greg and his team. They want to celebrate your wins on the podcast and on social media.

6:04 PM

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DqnJbmqbmjlXcRvZJJJ0VVSslzhM-yeoVn6eR6wntgo/edit?tab=t.0



jelani Gonzalez

6:15 PM

Most business owners pour everything into one area of life and wonder why the rest starts to crumble. In this episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg Pursley walks through his Five Pillars of Life, a framework for building a life that holds up, not just a business that grows.



Dr. Greg breaks down each pillar and the practical habits that support it:



Relationships: Start with yourself. A daily 20 minutes of quiet reflection or meditation, with no distractions, builds alignment with yourself and your maker and gives you clarity on what to say yes or no to. From there, prioritize your spouse, family, kids, friends, and work team.

Business or Career: Align your work with your purpose and passion instead of settling for someone else’s blueprint or working out of fear. Learn to embrace the uncomfortable learning periods where knowledge turns into wisdom, and move from owner-operator to owner so you gain freedom and can scale.

Health: Stick to the fundamentals: water, sleep, movement, and natural foods. Put workouts on your calendar so you follow through regardless of motivation, and stack the push of avoiding injury and illness with the pull of your physical goals.

Finances: Communicate clearly with your spouse or partner to eliminate money miscommunications. Define the monthly cost of your dream life, build passive income to support it, and treat money as a neutral tool, free of emotional baggage.

Belief / Faith: Faith is believing in outcomes beyond your line of sight. A belief is just a thought repeated until it becomes an automatic internal blueprint, and you control only three things: your thoughts, your emotions, and your actions.



What you’ll take away:



A simple five-part checklist for auditing where your life is out of balance

Why the most critical relationship is the one with yourself

How to build habits that run on your calendar instead of your mood

How to separate money from emotion and make it work for your dream life

How to reshape your beliefs by controlling what’s actually controllable



Your action step: Rate each pillar from 1 to 10, pick your lowest score, and schedule one specific action for it on your calendar this week.



Share your results with Dr. Greg and his team. They want to celebrate your wins on the podcast and on social media.