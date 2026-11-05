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5 episodes
- In this deeply personal episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg Pursley shares his family's nearly decade-long journey navigating his son Isaac's serious health challenges, including repeated hospitalizations and years of breathing support. Reflecting on the emotional and financial pressures of raising a family while running a business, Dr. Greg reveals two life-changing lessons; take your time and persevere. He explores how these experiences shaped his approach to business, decision-making, and personal growth while emphasizing the importance of staying present, overcoming adversity and focusing on what truly matters.
- In this episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg Pursley breaks down the 10-10-10 Method, a simple strategy designed to help service-based businesses increase revenue by 33.1%. He explains how improving three key areas, attracting more paying customers, increasing the average sale value and encouraging repeat visits by just 10% each can create significant revenue growth. Through practical examples, Dr. Greg shares actionable ways to improve marketing, maximize sales opportunities and increase customer retention while highlighting the value of business coaching and making data-driven decisions.
- Most people wait to feel motivated before they act. Dr. Greg Pursley argues that’s backwards: motivation is the result of action, not the cause of it.
In this first episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg explains why the podcast exists. It’s for clinic owners, practice owners, and entrepreneurial people who want to build the life they want around their business, not get trapped inside it. After 20 years in business, he shares the lessons he learned the hard way, including the moment, after 15 years, he realized he’d built a job he couldn’t sell, exit, or even take a vacation from.
You’ll learn why a clear vision matters more than motivation, how to turn that vision into a calendar-driven system, and why saying no to most things is what keeps you moving toward your target. Dr. Greg also introduces the “rocking chair test,” a simple exercise for finding the regrets you can still act on today. He closes with a warning about “seminar junkies” and “podcast junkies”: people who consume plenty of information but never implement any of it.
In this episode:
Why motivation follows action, not the other way around
How to define the life you want and let that vision decide what you do
Why a calendar-based system beats waiting for inspiration
How to course-correct, using the analogy of steering a ship across the Atlantic
The rocking chair test: what will you wish you’d done at 85?
Why knowledge is only potential power until you act on it
A preview of next episode: the Five A’s of Actualization
Your action step: Take the rocking chair test. Write down your “I wish I would have…” list, then pick one item and put it on your calendar this week.
Share your results with Dr. Greg and his team. They want to celebrate your wins on the podcast and on social media.
6:04 PM
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DqnJbmqbmjlXcRvZJJJ0VVSslzhM-yeoVn6eR6wntgo/edit?tab=t.0
jelani Gonzalez
6:15 PM
Most business owners pour everything into one area of life and wonder why the rest starts to crumble. In this episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg Pursley walks through his Five Pillars of Life, a framework for building a life that holds up, not just a business that grows.
Dr. Greg breaks down each pillar and the practical habits that support it:
Relationships: Start with yourself. A daily 20 minutes of quiet reflection or meditation, with no distractions, builds alignment with yourself and your maker and gives you clarity on what to say yes or no to. From there, prioritize your spouse, family, kids, friends, and work team.
Business or Career: Align your work with your purpose and passion instead of settling for someone else’s blueprint or working out of fear. Learn to embrace the uncomfortable learning periods where knowledge turns into wisdom, and move from owner-operator to owner so you gain freedom and can scale.
Health: Stick to the fundamentals: water, sleep, movement, and natural foods. Put workouts on your calendar so you follow through regardless of motivation, and stack the push of avoiding injury and illness with the pull of your physical goals.
Finances: Communicate clearly with your spouse or partner to eliminate money miscommunications. Define the monthly cost of your dream life, build passive income to support it, and treat money as a neutral tool, free of emotional baggage.
Belief / Faith: Faith is believing in outcomes beyond your line of sight. A belief is just a thought repeated until it becomes an automatic internal blueprint, and you control only three things: your thoughts, your emotions, and your actions.
What you’ll take away:
A simple five-part checklist for auditing where your life is out of balance
Why the most critical relationship is the one with yourself
How to build habits that run on your calendar instead of your mood
How to separate money from emotion and make it work for your dream life
How to reshape your beliefs by controlling what’s actually controllable
Your action step: Rate each pillar from 1 to 10, pick your lowest score, and schedule one specific action for it on your calendar this week.
Share your results with Dr. Greg and his team. They want to celebrate your wins on the podcast and on social media.
- Welcome to the inaugural episode of Beyond the Practice! Host Dr. Greg Pursley shares lessons learned over 20 years in business, practice ownership, and personal development. This podcast is designed for clinic owners, practice owners, and entrepreneurs who want to build a life around their business rather than becoming trapped by it.
In this foundational episode, Dr. Pursley challenges the common misconception about motivation. Rather than waiting to feel motivated before taking action, learn why action creates motivation—and how to set up clear targets and disciplined systems to achieve real results.
Key Topics Covered
Building an Exitable Asset: Avoid building a business that acts like an unsellable job where everything relies solely on you.
Action vs. Motivation: Why waiting for motivation holds you back and how taking action creates momentum and drive.
Setting Targets and Disciplined Systems: How living by a structured calendar keeps you moving toward your long-term vision.
Avoiding the "Seminar/Podcast Junkie" Trap: Why knowledge is only potential power and action is necessary for true growth.
The Rocking Chair Test: Evaluating your current decisions to prevent future regrets.
- Most people wait to feel motivated before they act. Dr. Greg Pursley argues that’s backwards: motivation is the result of action, not the cause of it.
In this first episode of Beyond the Practice, Dr. Greg explains why the podcast exists. It’s for clinic owners, practice owners, and entrepreneurial people who want to build the life they want around their business, not get trapped inside it. After 20 years in business, he shares the lessons he learned the hard way, including the moment, after 15 years, he realized he’d built a job he couldn’t sell, exit, or even take a vacation from.
You’ll learn why a clear vision matters more than motivation, how to turn that vision into a calendar-driven system, and why saying no to most things is what keeps you moving toward your target. Dr. Greg also introduces the “rocking chair test,” a simple exercise for finding the regrets you can still act on today. He closes with a warning about “seminar junkies” and “podcast junkies”: people who consume plenty of information but never implement any of it.
In this episode:
Why motivation follows action, not the other way around
How to define the life you want and let that vision decide what you do
Why a calendar-based system beats waiting for inspiration
How to course-correct, using the analogy of steering a ship across the Atlantic
The rocking chair test: what will you wish you’d done at 85?
Why knowledge is only potential power until you act on it
A preview of next episode: the Five A’s of Actualization
Your action step: Take the rocking chair test. Write down your “I wish I would have…” list, then pick one item and put it on your calendar this week.
Share your results with Dr. Greg and his team. They want to celebrate your wins on the podcast and on social media.
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About The Greg Pursley Podcast
Most business owners start their company to create freedom, only to find themselves trapped by the very business they built.Hosted by Dr. Greg Pursley, entrepreneur, healthcare business owner, speaker, and coach, Beyond the Practice explores the systems, leadership principles, business strategies, and mindset shifts required to build a company that creates growth, impact, and long-term value.Each episode features real-world lessons, practical frameworks, and conversations with entrepreneurs, operators, and industry leaders who have successfully scaled businesses, developed teams, overcome challenges, and created lives by design.Whether you're a practice owner, entrepreneur, business leader, or someone striving for the next level of growth, this show will help you think bigger, lead better, and build a business—and a life—that doesn't depend entirely on you.Better Businesses. Better Leaders. Better Lives.Podcast website
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