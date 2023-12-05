The Green Room
SPA and JBU ALPA MECs
Joint Podcast between Jetblue and Spirit ALPA MEC’s, to inform and educate the pilot group on the upcoming merger.
More
Green Room Episode 1- Meet the Chairs
In this first episode of the Green Room Spirit Capt. Greg Hudson hosts Jetblue MEC Chairman Capt. Chris Kenney, Spirit MEC Chairman Capt. Ryan Muller, Spirit JNC Chair Paul Slotten and Jetblue JNC Chair Tommy Young.
About The Green Room
The Green Room
