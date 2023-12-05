Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SPA and JBU ALPA MECs
Joint Podcast between Jetblue and Spirit ALPA MEC's, to inform and educate the pilot group on the upcoming merger.
Joint Podcast between Jetblue and Spirit ALPA MEC's, to inform and educate the pilot group on the upcoming merger.

  • Green Room Episode 1- Meet the Chairs
    In this first episode of the Green Room Spirit Capt. Greg Hudson hosts Jetblue MEC Chairman Capt. Chris Kenney, Spirit MEC Chairman Capt. Ryan Muller, Spirit JNC Chair Paul Slotten and Jetblue JNC Chair Tommy Young. 
    5/12/2023
    24:33

About The Green Room

Joint Podcast between Jetblue and Spirit ALPA MEC’s, to inform and educate the pilot group on the upcoming merger.
