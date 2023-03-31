Adam Smith said, "Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition." So join us for interviews with the leading experts on today's big... More
Available Episodes
5 of 135
Samuel Gregg on The Next American Economy
Dr. Samuel Gregg is a distinguished fellow in political economy and senior research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. He recently wrote a book called The Next American Economy: Nation, State, and Markets in an Uncertain World. We talk about the current consensus about the American economy and how it’s changed over time. He explains to us the renewal of enthusiasm for industrial policy, and what classical liberals can do to better the defense of free markets. Never miss another AdamSmithWorks update.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
4/28/2023
51:16
Scott Lincicome on the New American Worker
Scott Lincicome is the vice president of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute. He recently coauthored and edited Empowering the New American Worker: Market Based Solutions for Today’s Workforce, which we talk about today. In light of “Buy America” and continuous calls for bettering the position of the American worker, what really is the state of the American worker today? Who is the American worker? Lincicome answers these questions and more as we explore policy areas that hinder workers when they were intended to help. Never miss another AdamSmithWorks update.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
4/21/2023
49:45
Mark Calabria on Shelter from the Storm
Mark Calabria was the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the director of Financial Regulation Studies at the Cato Institute. Today, he is a senior advisor to the Cato Institute, and recently wrote a book on his experiences in the Agency, called Shelter From the Storm. Today, he talks to us about the book, and saving the United States from a 2008-like financial crisis by respecting congressional statutes in agency behavior and resisting calls for bailouts. He explains what the agency is and what it looks like “on the inside”. He addresses free market skepticism about being in government and influencing change. Never miss another AdamSmithWorks update.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
4/14/2023
48:49
Troy Senik on Grover Cleveland
Troy Senik is the author A Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland. He also was a white house speech writer and is the cofounder of kite and key media. Today, he talks to us about his new book and the life of Grover Cleveland. We talk about how Cleveland became president and the political scene of the time, as well as how and why he is often forgotten today. Senik characterizes Cleveland’s principled nature and his time in office. He also gives politicians and Americans both advice on what can be learned from this amazing yet inconspicuous figure in history. Never miss another AdamSmithWorks update.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
4/7/2023
46:11
Nico Perrino on Individual Rights and Free Expression
Nico Perrino is FIRE's Executive Vice President and the creator and host of FIRE’s So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast. He is also the codirector of the 2020 documentary Mighty Ira, which is about the life and career of former ACLU executive director Ira Glasser.Today, he talks to us about FIRE’s name change and mission expansion. What changed and why? What is going on with civil liberties today? He responds to some criticisms of free speech, we explore social media and censorship. We also talk about his optimism for the future. Never miss another AdamSmithWorks update.Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Adam Smith said, "Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition." So join us for interviews with the leading experts on today's biggest issues to learn more about economics, policy, and much more.