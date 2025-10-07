Powered by RND
The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast
The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast
The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast

Kids & Family
The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast
  • Establishing Family Worship in Your Home
    Family worship has been one of the most important ways parents have discipled children for centuries. But what does it look like in real life? In this episode, Josh and Jen share how to start family worship, why it matters, and how it changes as children grow older. They answer questions from parents about helping little ones sit still during Bible reading, building prayer habits with teens, and using music to make Scripture memorable. You’ll hear their own family’s story of moving from short Bible readings around the dinner table to in-depth study and prayer with older children. They also highlight practical resources like Long Story Short, Old Story New, and Seeds Family Worship that make it easier for parents to begin. Whether you’re new to family worship or looking to grow deeper, this episode will encourage you to take the next step in leading your home with God’s Word. Subscribe now and join us as we shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel one conversation at a time. Check us out on YouTube, Rumble and anywhere you get audio podcasts.   Book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home: https://bit.ly/50thingspc Renewanation: https://bit.ly/rangsfpc  Gospel Shaped Family Homepage: https://bit.ly/gsfhpc 
  • Becoming an Intentional Christian Parent: Creating a Customized Family Discipleship Plan
    Parenting without a plan often leads to missed opportunities. In this episode of the Gospel Shaped Family Podcast, Josh and Jen share why intentionality is critical and provide guidance about how to create your own customized discipleship plan for your children. You’ll hear: The story of how Josh and Jen began setting yearly goals for each of their children Why intentionality matters when it comes to spiritual formation Practical ways to create a discipleship plan for your family The four benefits of parenting with a clear plan and purpose How their book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home equips families with a framework for raising children to godly adulthood Whether you’re raising toddlers or sending teens into adulthood, this conversation will encourage you to be intentional with the time God has entrusted to you. Subscribe now and join us as we shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel one conversation at a time. Check us out on YouTube, Rumble and anywhere you get audio podcasts. Book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home: https://bit.ly/50thingspc Renewanation: https://bit.ly/rangsfpc  Gospel Shaped Family Homepage: https://bit.ly/gsfhpc  What Does the Bible Say About That? By Kevin Swanson: https://amzn.to/4mWaoXx Nertz Card Game: https://amzn.to/3HCxH9O 50 States in 50 Days YouTube Series: I Visited 50 States in 50 Days
  • Capturing a Biblical Vision for Parenting: Passing Faith to the Next Generation
    What is the biblical goal of parenting? In this episode of the Gospel Shaped Family Podcast, Josh and Jen share how parents can move beyond survival mode and gain crystal clarity about what they’re aiming for with their children. You’ll hear: Personal stories of faith and legacy from Josh and Jen’s families The surprising research on why children keep (or leave) their faith as adults The three simple practices every parent can start today to nurture authentic faith at home Key biblical passages that shape how parents can disciple their children Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or church leader, this conversation will encourage you to make your child’s maturity in Christ your priority. Subscribe now and join us as we shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel one conversation at a time.   Book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home: https://bit.ly/50thingspc Renewanation: https://bit.ly/rangsfpc  Gospel Shaped Family Homepage: https://bit.ly/gsfhpc  Article: The No. 1 Reason Teens Keep Faith as Young Adults: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-no-1-reason-teens-kee_b_6067838 Shepherding a Child’s Heart by Tedd Tripp: https://amzn.to/4p62zR5
  • Meet the Mulvihills: Faith, Family, and Why We Launched
    What happens when a pastor and a musician raise five children, run a farm, and still find time to equip families to disciple their children and grandchildren? In this premiere episode of the Gospel Shaped Family Podcast, Josh and Jen Mulvihill invite you into their world: a home filled with music, ministry, and a mission to raise children who love Jesus, live in obedience to God's truth, and make a difference in this world for Christ.    You’ll hear their story 25 years of marriage, a growing family, and a passion for biblical parenting, intentional Christian grandparenting, and family discipleship. Learn how this podcast is an extension of their ministry with RenewaNation, equipping parents and grandparents to pass on a biblical worldview in today’s culture.    Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, church leader, or just longing to raise children who love Jesus, this episode sets the tone for what’s to come: real conversations about life and family, biblical guidance, gospel-centered insights, and theologically rich resources to help you shape your family with God's Word.    In this episode:  Meet Josh and Jen: their family, farm, and ministry life  Why they created this podcast and what you can expect  Their vision for encouraging and equipping parents and grandparents Book recommendations based on what they are reading right now A goldfish story you don’t want to miss    Subscribe now and join us as we shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel one conversation at a time. Book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home: https://bit.ly/50thingspc Renewanation: https://bit.ly/rangsfpc  Gospel Shaped Family Homepage: https://bit.ly/gsfhpc 
  • The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast
    Dr. Josh and Jen Mulvihill provide biblical, practical guidance about parenting, grandparenting, marriage, family discipleship, and raising children with a biblical worldview.   Subscribe and join us for the first full episode. Together we’ll shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel—one conversation at a time.
About The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast

Join Dr. Josh and Jen Mulvihill for conversations about faith and family and learn how to navigate cultural challenges with insight from God’s Word. Josh and Jen provide biblical wisdom and practical solutions on parenting, grandparenting, marriage, and family discipleship and discuss how to disciple children with a biblical worldview. Whether you’re raising children, shepherding a church, or longing to build a legacy of faith in your home, this podcast is for you. Join the Mulvihills as they explore how to shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel—one conversation at a time.
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Parenting

The Gospel Shaped Family Podcast

