Meet the Mulvihills: Faith, Family, and Why We Launched

What happens when a pastor and a musician raise five children, run a farm, and still find time to equip families to disciple their children and grandchildren? In this premiere episode of the Gospel Shaped Family Podcast, Josh and Jen Mulvihill invite you into their world: a home filled with music, ministry, and a mission to raise children who love Jesus, live in obedience to God's truth, and make a difference in this world for Christ. You’ll hear their story 25 years of marriage, a growing family, and a passion for biblical parenting, intentional Christian grandparenting, and family discipleship. Learn how this podcast is an extension of their ministry with RenewaNation, equipping parents and grandparents to pass on a biblical worldview in today’s culture. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, church leader, or just longing to raise children who love Jesus, this episode sets the tone for what’s to come: real conversations about life and family, biblical guidance, gospel-centered insights, and theologically rich resources to help you shape your family with God's Word. In this episode: Meet Josh and Jen: their family, farm, and ministry life Why they created this podcast and what you can expect Their vision for encouraging and equipping parents and grandparents Book recommendations based on what they are reading right now A goldfish story you don’t want to miss Subscribe now and join us as we shape hearts, homes, and churches around the gospel one conversation at a time. Book 50 Things Every Child Needs to Know Before Leaving Home: https://bit.ly/50thingspc Renewanation: https://bit.ly/rangsfpc Gospel Shaped Family Homepage: https://bit.ly/gsfhpc