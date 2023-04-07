The Good Stuff Podcast delves into inspiring stories of success and perseverance. Through well-crafted story monologues, we showcase individuals who have made a...
Out of My Control with Chad Hennings
Successful pilot, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and family man Chad Hennings shares with Jacob & Ashley about the time life dealt him a challenge that changed his life and out of his control.
__
7/4/2023
37:43
Believe the Unbelievable with Jon Freier
From humble beginnings in the oil fields in West Texas, Jon Freier is now a top executive at T-Mobile. Life was full of hardship, loss, and a lot of really great lessons he's passionate about sharing.
6/27/2023
46:52
Wrestling Your Crazy Roommate with Randy Couture
UFC Hall of Fame Champion Randy Couture shares his journey from walking on to a wrestling mat for the first time, to serving in the Army and how his path led to the success he has experienced in life.
__
6/20/2023
45:12
The Power of a Story with Jacob & Ashley Schick
Jacob & Ashley tell the story of how their paths continued to cross for years before eventually uniting for life. A third-generation combat Marine, Jacob was severely wounded in Iraq in 2004. As he began his journey of physical and emotional recovery, he also began working to help his fellow warriors. Ashley’s family history of military service inspired her to live a life supporting active duty & Veterans in need as well. As they each dedicated themselves to serving others, they met each other and joined forces in life, love and a united mission to fight suicide in the veteran community and beyond. Out of this mission, The Good Stuff Podcast was born. Welcome to their story.
6/13/2023
54:03
Introducing: The Good Stuff Podcast
Welcome to Season One of The Good Stuff, hosted by Jacob and Ashley Schick. Jake is a third-generation combat marine and Ashley is a Gold Star granddaughter, and together they have dedicated much of their lives to mental and emotional wellness in the veteran community and beyond. Through this work they have learned first-hand that everyone has a story to tell, and that stories have the power to save lives. Featuring a wide variety of guests from all walks of life, from UFC Hall Of Famers to firefighters to cheerleaders, each episode celebrates the inspiration and hope their journey has to offer. This podcast is on the mission to spread tales of perseverance, bravery, grace, and love. Every Tuesday, please tune in for a weekly dose of The Good Stuff.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Good Stuff Podcast delves into inspiring stories of success and perseverance. Through well-crafted story monologues, we showcase individuals who have made a positive impact through their acts of kindness, successful careers, businesses, and military service.
Hosted by Jacob and Ashley Schick.