The Power of a Story with Jacob & Ashley Schick

Jacob & Ashley tell the story of how their paths continued to cross for years before eventually uniting for life. A third-generation combat Marine, Jacob was severely wounded in Iraq in 2004. As he began his journey of physical and emotional recovery, he also began working to help his fellow warriors. Ashley’s family history of military service inspired her to live a life supporting active duty & Veterans in need as well. As they each dedicated themselves to serving others, they met each other and joined forces in life, love and a united mission to fight suicide in the veteran community and beyond. Out of this mission, The Good Stuff Podcast was born. Welcome to their story. __ Follow the show on Instagram: @thegoodstuffpodcst Follow the show on Twitter: @TheGoodStuffpodcst Follow the show on Facebook: @TheGoodStuffPodcst Email the show at [email protected] Follow Jacob & Ashley on Instagram: @jacob_schick & @ashleyschicktx Twitter: @jacob_schick & @ashleyschicktx See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.