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19 episodes
- In the Season 1 finale of The Good CARMA Podcast, Rob Kramer, Rob Patton, and Brian Rogers revisit the conversations, guests, and ideas that shaped the podcast’s first season.
Our hosts share their favorite episodes and explore the common themes that emerged across the season: leadership, culture, trust, training, wellness, and accountability.
They discuss insights from conversations with Gordon Graham, Jason Lewis, Jeff McGreevy, Todd Cusimano, and Denton Carlson, connecting those lessons to officer decision-making, agency performance, and risk reduction.
The episode also looks ahead to Season 2, with our hosts considering firsthand stories from officers, practical case studies, real-world incidents, wider public perspectives, and new approaches to explaining how risk-sharing and public liability affect the communities they serve.
Listeners will also hear updates about CARMA’s Leadership Edge initiative, police risk management committee, HELPP Program, and continuing training resources for member agencies.
- In Episode 9 of The Good CARMA Podcast, Rob Kramer and Rob Patton sit down with Gordon Graham, one of the most recognized voices in public safety risk management.
Graham ((co-founder of Lexipol) shares lessons learned from a career that spans law enforcement, legal practice, education, and leadership development. Through real-world examples, the conversation highlights how fatigue, stress, and repeated exposure to trauma affect decision-making and performance. The episode also examines how organizational culture and leadership behaviors directly influence outcomes… often more than policy itself.
Listeners will learn how agencies can reduce risk through leadership, training, policy implementation, and wellness initiatives, while creating cultures focused on excellence and preservation of life.
- What separates organizations that thrive from those that struggle?
Next week on The Good CARMA Podcast, Gordon Graham, Co-Founder of Lexipol, shares hard-earned lessons from more than five decades in law enforcement, risk management, and public safety.
Discover why excellence should never be optional and why every day should be a training day.
- In Episode 8 of The Good CARMA Podcast, Rob Patton sits down with Brian Rogers, CARMA's Training Development Consultant for Law Enforcement, to discuss how risk management, analytics, leadership, and wellness work together to improve police performance and reduce claims.
Drawing on five years of claims analysis, Brian shares how CARMA identifies common liability trends and uses that information to develop targeted training programs. The discussion explores officer wellness, active bystandership, frontline supervision, leadership development, and the importance of understanding how individual decisions impact agencies, taxpayers, and communities.
Listeners will gain insight into the connection between performance, public trust, and risk reduction, along with practical strategies that agencies can implement to improve outcomes and strengthen organizational effectiveness.
S1E8 Trailer: Brian Rogers, Training Development Consultant for Law Enforcement, CARMA09/08/2026 | 0 mins.Can better training reduce lawsuits?
Brian Rogers believes it can. Tune in next week as we explore how claims data and supervision work together to improve performance and reduce risk across law enforcement agencies.
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About The Good CARMA Podcast
The Good CARMA Podcast pulls back the curtain on the real-world impact of police liability, risk management, and public safety decisions. Hosted by industry veterans Rob Kramer and Rob Patton, the show explores how lawsuits, policy choices, and operational decisions affect law enforcement agencies.Podcast website
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