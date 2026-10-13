In the Season 1 finale of The Good CARMA Podcast, Rob Kramer, Rob Patton, and Brian Rogers revisit the conversations, guests, and ideas that shaped the podcast’s first season.

Our hosts share their favorite episodes and explore the common themes that emerged across the season: leadership, culture, trust, training, wellness, and accountability.

They discuss insights from conversations with Gordon Graham, Jason Lewis, Jeff McGreevy, Todd Cusimano, and Denton Carlson, connecting those lessons to officer decision-making, agency performance, and risk reduction.

The episode also looks ahead to Season 2, with our hosts considering firsthand stories from officers, practical case studies, real-world incidents, wider public perspectives, and new approaches to explaining how risk-sharing and public liability affect the communities they serve.

Listeners will also hear updates about CARMA’s Leadership Edge initiative, police risk management committee, HELPP Program, and continuing training resources for member agencies.