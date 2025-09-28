The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 2 with Silver Fox Leo

This episode features Leo (@BowtiedHRT) This episode was one of the best conversations I have ever had with ANYONE in the health wellness sphere. Leo is a well of knowledge, and there are so many gems on hormone optimization for men and women, the entire 2 hours is worth its weight in gold. It is a true deep dive into hormones, metabolism, and the cutting edge of health optimization. Leo brings a unique mix of pharmaceutical litigation experience, clinical consulting, and hands-on knowledge from working with thousands of clients. We explore why higher testosterone levels may be the key to longevity, how estrogen management makes or breaks TRT, and why women can see dramatic benefits from carefully managed low-dose testosterone.We also cover the often-overlooked role of thyroid health, carb and protein timing for fat loss, and the real science (and “bro science”) behind metabolism. Leo shares practical protocols for preventing gyno, strategies for light exposure and tanning peptides, and where the optimization space is heading next.If you’re curious about the future of hormone therapy, performance enhancement, and what it truly takes to feel and perform at your peak, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.For Anyone that actually READS the notesThis podcast has no sponsors. If you'd like to sponsor the podcast in some way, send me a DM on X. That aside, I will mention my favorite brands that have products I use frequently and recommendUse code 10AJAC for 10% off at Elite Research USA, my Preferred peptide vendorAnd if you want to spend BIG on a health investment, get a Sauna from High Tech Health. Call and mention AJAC on the phone, and you will get a deal.