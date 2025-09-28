Powered by RND
The Golden Age of Broscience
Alexander
  The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 7 With Kiera Lea
    This was an incredible episode as I spoke with Kiera from to explore the connections between circadian biology, women's health, and holistic healing. I learned A LOT with this episode, from how morning sunlight and natural light cycles can impact fertility, to conditions like PCOS and endometriosis. Kiera shares her personal journey, practical strategies for aligning your body with nature's rhythms, and why community and emotional well-being are vital for true healing. Her adeptness with both the science and her personal wisdom in applying it and turning it into curriculum were exceptional.
    --------  
    1:51:33
  The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 6 with Wolf Strength
    In this episode I have a brotastic time talking with Wolf, a veteran strength coach with an intelligent and nuanced approach to strength and physical development. This conversation was fun for both of us and we spend 2 hours covering a wide array of subjects around training philosophy, programming, strength, hypertrophy, individualization, and how to approach training long term
    --------  
    1:58:25
  The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 4 with Zaid K. Dahhaj
    This is the best conversation on Circadian Biology you will ever listen to. Zaid does a true deep exploration of all aspects of circadian health, the effect of light on biology, its role as a photonic nutrient, the different types of melanin, how to think about skin cancer, the state of dermatology and medicine, and the practical steps to begin improving your own health and light environment, and the tools available to you.
    --------  
    1:48:36
  The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 3 with Benjamin Yeezus
    In Episode 3, I sit down with Benjamin Yeezus, a natural bodybuilding competitor and coach in the United Kingdom. This episode focuses heavily on the principles and application of training, nutrition, fat loss, muscle gain, and Benjamins philosophy on producing outcomes for clients. If you are fitness professional or someone considering coaching and what makes a good coach, you will find this informative. 
    --------  
    1:50:59
  The Golden Age of Broscience Episode 2 with Silver Fox Leo
    This episode features Leo (@BowtiedHRT) This episode was one of the best conversations I have ever had with ANYONE in the health wellness sphere. Leo is a well of knowledge, and there are so many gems on hormone optimization for men and women, the entire 2 hours is worth its weight in gold. It is a true deep dive into hormones, metabolism, and the cutting edge of health optimization. Leo brings a unique mix of pharmaceutical litigation experience, clinical consulting, and hands-on knowledge from working with thousands of clients. We explore why higher testosterone levels may be the key to longevity, how estrogen management makes or breaks TRT, and why women can see dramatic benefits from carefully managed low-dose testosterone.We also cover the often-overlooked role of thyroid health, carb and protein timing for fat loss, and the real science (and "bro science") behind metabolism. Leo shares practical protocols for preventing gyno, strategies for light exposure and tanning peptides, and where the optimization space is heading next.If you're curious about the future of hormone therapy, performance enhancement, and what it truly takes to feel and perform at your peak, this is a conversation you don't want to miss. 
    --------  
    1:50:56

About The Golden Age of Broscience

The Golden age of Broscience has arrived. Learn from the must cutting edge Bros in the world on how to live longer, live better, and become a stronger smarter faster healthier human.
