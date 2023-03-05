An all-new podcast dedicated to telling the story of the behind-the-scenes adventures, stories, and struggles that happened every week to make sure The Goldbergs made it on the air.
Told by the crew members that actually made the show on a weekly basis, this podcast digs deep into the nuance, skill, and craftsmanship that was required to pull off one of the longest running period television sitcoms to ever air.
With special guests every week, there will always be exciting, hilarious, and enlightening stories told by the all-star cast, crew, and creators to give you a never-before-heard explanation as to how a show of this caliber was created on a weekly basis.
Starting with the news of the shows cancellation and the personal impact on the cast and crew, every podcast will follow an episode of the show, never leaving out a single detail in The Goldbergs’ decade-long run as one of America’s favorite shows.