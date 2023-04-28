Looking at the world through the lens of its media to understand the narratives competing for hearts and minds. Think of us as your media detectives. From BBC M... More
A jihadi on a charm offensive
The Syrian militant leader wanted by the West, but who wants to be its friend. With a bounty on his head, Abu Mohammed al Jawlani spins his propaganda machine in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, wearing western suits and taking selfies with the locals. What’s behind his transformation?
4/28/2023
