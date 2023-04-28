Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Global Jigsaw
BBC World Service
Looking at the world through the lens of its media to understand the narratives competing for hearts and minds. Think of us as your media detectives. From BBC M... More
  • A jihadi on a charm offensive
    The Syrian militant leader wanted by the West, but who wants to be its friend. With a bounty on his head, Abu Mohammed al Jawlani spins his propaganda machine in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, wearing western suits and taking selfies with the locals. What’s behind his transformation? Get in touch: [email protected]
    4/28/2023
    28:30
  • Welcome to... The Global Jigsaw
    What’s the story you are being told and why? We live in times of information wars, weaponised narratives, captured media, information spaces turned into halls of mirrors. How can we understand the world better and the agendas driving those narratives? We track and analyse media in up to 100 languages to show you the world through the eyes of its media - where powerful interests battle to influence your views. Think of us as your media detectives, lifting the language barrier so you get the bigger picture.
    4/11/2023
    2:53

About The Global Jigsaw

Looking at the world through the lens of its media to understand the narratives competing for hearts and minds. Think of us as your media detectives. From BBC Monitoring
