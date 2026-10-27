Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
22 episodes
- Kenneth Bible walked into the DHS CISO job on January 3, 2021, with the agency still reeling from the SolarWinds hack. Now a board member at Crytica Security, the former DHS CISO and Marine Corps CIO joins the show to trace a career that started on nuclear submarines at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and ran through the NMCI transition to NGEN. He explains why governance, not technology, was the real fix after SolarWinds, how a Unified Cybersecurity Maturity Model helped 13 component CISOs prioritize roughly a billion dollars in requests, and why he pushed NIST to wrap governance around the entire Cybersecurity Framework rather than bolt it on as another pillar.
Then the conversation turns to the attack surface nobody owns. Ken makes the case that operational technology has become the adversary's preferred target, from port cranes and water meters to LNG tankers and a grid that spent four hours rebalancing after a single Northern Virginia data center dropped its AI load. He explains why a 600MB EDR agent will never fit on an 8MB PLC, why IT and OT teams still don't talk, and what it takes to bring OT risk to the board.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode
Featured Guest
• Kenneth Bible, Board Member, Crytica Security, and former CISO, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
• Crytica Security
• Crytica announcement of Ken joining its board
SolarWinds and Federal Cyber Governance
• Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity
• NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0
• CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog
• CISA Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)
• CISA Binding Operational Directive 26-02
• NIST SP 800-171
• Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS)
OT and Critical Infrastructure Security
• CISA advisory on Volt Typhoon targeting U.S. critical infrastructure
• NIST SP 800-82, Guide to Operational Technology Security
• CISA Industrial Control Systems resources
• WaterISAC
• National Council of ISACs
• National Rural Water Association
• DEF CON Franklin volunteers helping small water utilities
Recommended Reading
• The High-Velocity Edge, by Steven Spear
• Wiring the Winning Organization, by Gene Kim and Steven Spear
The Monday-Morning Takeaways (Ken Bible)
• Take care of the people, because they take care of the mission
• Build relationships with OT owners to expose blind spots, and help rather than dictate
• Have the conversation up the chain, with the risk, the plan, and the result
Related Episodes
• Episode 7 | When IT meets OT, with Matthew Shelbetter of Armis
• Episode 5 | GRU router hacking, Iranian PLC attacks, and Project Glasswing
The Hosts and Show
• Swish
• GIST 360 Program
CONNECT WITH US
Got an idea for a future episode? Want to be a guest? Let us know.
Brian Lake - blake@swishdata.com
Sean Applegate - sapplegate@swishdata.com
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or gist360.com.
- Six federal CIO roles, and every one of them secured by an intentional process, hard work, and homework. Brian and Sean sit down with Dr. Barry West, founder of West Wing Advisory Services and program chairman of the Government Business Executive Forum, who led IT at the National Weather Service, at FEMA through Hurricane Katrina, at the Department of Commerce, and at PBGC. Barry traces a path from Air Force weather observer to technical lead on FirstGov, the site that became USA.gov, and explains why today's CIO has to operate as a mission executive who turns business requirements into outcomes while managing risk.
The conversation gets practical fast. Barry lays out the six attributes every CIO needs, the reality check executives face when they move to industry and have to flip the switch, and why a GS-15 chasing SES should attack the job like a capture plan, with ECQs, metrics, GAO reports, and strategic plans studied cold. Sean shares mentorship stories from CBP and the FBI, and all three make the case for associations, a plan B and plan C, health, and financial planning at every stage of a career. Plus, the band that gets the lead out.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode
Featured Guest
• Dr. Barry West, Founder and President, West Wing Advisory Services
• West Wing Advisory Services
• Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF)
• Homeland Security and Defense Forum
Where Barry Served
• National Weather Service
• Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
• U.S. Department of Commerce
• Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC)
• U.S. Census Bureau
• National Technical Information Service (NTIS)
• USA.gov, launched as FirstGov with Barry as technical lead
Associations and Communities
• ACT-IAC, formerly FGIPC, which Barry led as president
• AFFIRM, where Barry is a past president
• AFCEA International and Young AFCEANs
• AFCEA Bethesda Chapter
• ATARC
• Partnership for Public Service
Career Development and the Path to SES
• OPM Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs)
Barry's Six Attributes of the Modern CIO
• Strategist
• Technologist, including cyber, AI, and LLMs
• Builder of business alliances across the mission
• Talent manager
• Lifelong learner
• Communicator who can brief in two minutes, not 40 pages
Also Mentioned
• Get the Lead Out!
The Hosts and Show
• Swish
• GIST360 Program
CONNECT WITH US
Got an idea for a future episode? Want to be a guest? Let us know.
Brian Lake - blake@swishdata.com
Sean Applegate - sapplegate@swishdata.com
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or gist360.com.
- Steve Wallace spent 15 years at DISA, seven and a half of them as CTO, building some of the largest IT programs the Department has ever attempted. Now 130 days into his role as Public Sector CTO at F5, Steve joins Brian and Sean to share what those programs taught him. He walks through scaling DoD Enterprise Email to 1.8 million users before Office 365 existed, why a design only succeeds if operations can run it, and how a borrowed Lotus philosophy shaped his approach to systems engineering. Simpler systems are easier to troubleshoot, easier to operate, and far easier to defend because adversaries have fewer folds to hide in. That lesson drove the move from the Joint Regional Security Stack, with 20-plus vendors and a print job that traveled hundreds of miles to reach a printer down the hall, to Thunderdome, a zero trust architecture whose name came from the idea that two solutions enter and one leaves.
The conversation turns to cutting through AI hype the same way Steve once cut through blockchain and zero trust washing. He warns that the rush to deploy AI echoes the late-1990s scramble to install antivirus after the fact, and he flags API security as the screen door on the side of a house with a bolted front door. Steve and Sean dig into F5's acquisition of CalypsoAI, agentic red teaming that adapts its attacks in real time, why guardrails are never fire and forget, and how distillation puts fine-tuned agency knowledge at risk. Plus why the token party is over, the danger of cognitive surrender, and Steve's Monday-morning creed of delivering for people on the worst day of their lives, holding teams accountable, spending taxpayer dollars wisely, and never letting the adversary win on his watch.
______________
Resources Mentioned in This Episode
Featured Guest
• Steve Wallace, Public Sector CTO, F5, and former CTO, Defense Information Systems Agency
• F5 Public Sector
DISA and DOD Programs
• Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
• DoD Zero Trust Strategy and Reference Architecture
• DISA THUNDERDOME
AI Security and Guardrails
• F5 acquisition of CalypsoAI (AI guardrails and red teaming)
• CalypsoAI CASI leaderboard, a monthly security ranking of AI models
• OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications
• MITRE ATLAS, the adversarial threat landscape for AI systems
• Cognitive surrender and over-reliance on AI outputs
The Monday-Morning Takeaways (Steve Wallace)
• Deliver for the people having the worst day of their lives
• Equip the team, and hold the team accountable
• Spend taxpayer dollars as efficiently as possible
• Never let the adversary win on your watch
Also Mentioned
• Ricky Bobby - If You Aint First, You're Last
• James Dalton - Pain Don't Hurt
• Simplify and then Add Lightness - Lotus Motorsports
The Hosts and Show
• Swish
• GIST360 Program
CONNECT WITH US
Got an idea for a future episode? Want to be a guest? Let us know.
Brian Lake - blake@swishdata.com
Sean Applegate - sapplegate@swishdata.com
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or gist360.com.
- In this season finale, Brian and Sean look back on a year that traded disruption for execution. Sean breaks down the wave of end-of-year infrastructure buys as CIOs finally funded the routers, switches, and Wi-Fi that leadership rarely sees but every AI agent, sensor, and data feed depends on. The conversation covers more legacy modernization in one year than in the past decade, OT security surging to the top of CISO agendas after real attacks on water and energy systems, and a reskilling wave that reached all the way to two-star generals writing their own agents. Brian and Sean also walk through the four seats shaping FY27 and a preview of Season Two's first guests.
The Hosts and Show
• Swish
• GIST360 Program
CONNECT WITH US
Got an idea for a future episode? Want to be a guest? Let us know.
Brian Lake - blake@swishdata.com
Sean Applegate - sapplegate@swishdata.com
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or gist360.com.
- The government is great at security governance — but that isn't the same as being secure. In Episode 18 of The GIST of Govt IT, Brian and Sean sit down with Ian Kelly of Cloudflare, a self-described liberal arts major turned 15-year Google veteran turned public-sector technologist, to talk about closing the gap between the checkbox and the outcome. The conversation digs into why the exploit window has collapsed from weeks to roughly five minutes, the pivot from point-in-time compliance to continuous, risk-based security, and AI governance before the horse leaves the barn. Sean and Ian also get into edge compute, the CBP conversational video bot built for the FIFA games, infrastructure as code for repeatable accreditation, and the emerging discipline of AEO — optimizing content so agents, not just humans, can use it. Plus, Cloudflare's FedRAMP High authorization and IL4 intentions, a wall of lava lamps as a cryptographic entropy source, and three Monday-morning takeaways, not to mention KatEye makes an appearance.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode
Featured Guest
• Ian Kelly, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering, Cloudflare Public Sector
• Cloudflare Public Sector
• Cloudflare FedRAMP High authorization announcement
Cloudflare Capabilities Discussed
• Cloudflare Edge Compute
• Cloudflare AI Gateway (visibility, governance, cost control)
• Cloudflare SASE / Zero Trust
• Cloudflare's LavaRand entropy wall (true randomness)
Compliance, Standards & Frameworks
• FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography
• FIPS 203 and NIST post-quantum cryptography
Also Mentioned
• KATSEYE
• Military Grade Metal Podcast
Related Content
• GIST360 Webinar: Rethinking Command and Control Resiliency at the Edge
The Hosts & Show
• Swish
• GIST 360
CONNECT WITH US
Got an idea for a future episode? Want to be a guest? Let us know.
Brian Lake - blake@swishdata.com
Sean Applegate - sapplegate@swishdata.com
Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or gist360.com.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About The GIST of Govt IT
The weekly show that breaks down ideas, innovations and decisions that cut through complexity and offer real insights from the intersection of technology and the mission.Podcast website
Listen to The GIST of Govt IT, Finding Peak with Ryan Hanley and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The GIST of Govt IT
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The GIST of Govt IT: Podcasts in Family