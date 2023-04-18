Girl Let’s Talk! The Self Love Playbook

Hey, let’s talk! It can be very cathartic! I want to help you turn your self-love and personal development around for the betterment of yourself, your relations... More
When are you going to show up for you? 🤔
You seem to be able to show up for everyone else in your life, strangers, co-workers, lovers, friends, but somehow, when it comes to you, you won't show up for yourself in the same regard? Why is that?
4/25/2023
7:30
Be Okay with not Being Okay ✅
Self- Love is not a destination. You don't get there and stop doing the work it took to get there. It is a continued process; a rollercoaster. The difference is, you learn how to manage your emotions, your life, your relationships, and many other aspects in a more healthy way. But being aware that in this process, things get messy and you won't always be okay and that being okay is what's going to be key to your continued growth!
4/18/2023
6:03
Sexual Assault Awareness Month 👖
Sending love to those who are healing from experiences they don't talk about, have never talked about, or have talked about; to those who are advocating and using their voices and to those who are still trying to find theirs. You didn't fall victim to them, you overcame them ❤️
4/8/2023
5:48
Quick message 🥹
So you guys! I now have a pdf version of my self- love journal available on my website at the-self-love-playbook.myshopify.com for purchase. If you'd like your starter journal, be sure to go get yours. I will send it personally to the email you use at purchase. Thank you so much guys for all of your support this far. It is truly appreciated ❤️
4/6/2023
1:58
Choose Life 💐
Always choose life because you get to 💐
Find the PDF version of my Journal here:
https://the-self-love-playbook.myshopify.com
