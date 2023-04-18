Girl Let’s Talk! The Self Love Playbook

Be Okay with not Being Okay ✅

Self- Love is not a destination. You don’t get there and stop doing the work it took to get there. It is a continued process; a rollercoaster. The difference is, you learn how to manage your emotions, your life, your relationships, and many other aspects in a more healthy way. But being aware that in this process, things get messy and you won’t always be okay and that being okay is what’s going to be key to your continued growth! As always, connect with me on IG @iamlatricerainer and visit my website to purchase any of my journals or notebooks or if you’d like to join our Self Love Playbook Community, you can do so at the-self-love-playbook.myshopify.com