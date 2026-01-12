Open app
Linda Wojtowick
  • The Ghosts on This Road

    Volume 3, Episode 14 - The Cricketless Night

    1/12/2026 | 38 mins.

  • The Ghosts on This Road

    Volume 3, Episode 13 - They Look Like Branches

    1/11/2026 | 30 mins.

  • The Ghosts on This Road

    Volume 3, Episode 12 - It Had No Jaw

    1/10/2026 | 29 mins.

  • The Ghosts on This Road

    Volume 3, Episode 11 - And What Does the Heart Do

    1/09/2026 | 48 mins.

  • The Ghosts on This Road

    Volume 3, Episode 10 - In the Late Late Night

    1/08/2026 | 33 mins.

About The Ghosts on This Road

Using her own eerie prose as a foundation, writer Linda Wojtowick collaborated with fellow author Soren Narnia on this experimental lo-fi blend of conversation and fiction. In the first volume (2020-2022, 25 episodes), they play paranormal researchers calling back and forth from the road to report on mysterious phenomena. In the second volume (2023, 15 episodes), they play strangers attempting to piece together hazy shared memories of a faraway used bookstore that may never have existed. In the third volume (2025, 15 episodes), they are film journalists drawn to a curious series of horror film screenings in a town full of legends. In all three volumes, short and subtle tales of terror link hours of observations on fear, memory, obsession, and the wonder of things that cannot be explained.Copyright 2020, 2023, 2025  by Linda Wojtowick. The podcast’s companion book, featuring dozens of Linda Wojtowick’s stories as heard in the episodes, is available on Amazon.
