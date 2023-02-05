The Garden Faithful: A show about the New York Rangers

Rangers-Devils now best of 3 after Game 4 no-show at The Garden

Arthur and Vally discuss the Rangers losing Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden after taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Devils to start the series, what happened to turn things completely around, and what needs to happen to bounce back, Mika Zibanejad struggling to get inside the Devils defense, the power play all of a sudden not being able to score after going 4-for-7 over the first 2 games, the very solid play of Igor Shesterkin in goal, with Devils rookie netminder Akira Schmid playing well on the other end, and more. And, to wrap up the show, Producer Chris joins the guys to answer the questions: are the Rangers done? And, will the series go to 7 games?