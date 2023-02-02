The Garden Culture Podcast with Bailey Van Tassel

The Garden Culture Podcast is more than just a how-to garden podcast, this is a place where we let the garden inspire our lives, as well as get to know incredib... More
Jill Winger on Embracing Homestead Life No Matter Where You Live
Today we're talking to Jill Winger of The Prairie Homestead all about legacy, as well as why and how to do the homestead life - no matter where you are. Jill has been sharing for years about cooking from scratch, organic gardening, and living a country life. Now, she's written her second book which helps to inspire people from all walks of life to consider simple homestead living. We talk about how she's adjusted her gardening approach as time goes on, herbicide contamination, thinking critically and independently, and so much more. To get more info about Jill Winger: www.theprairiehomestead.com Jill Winger on Instagram: www.instagram.com/jill.winger For more info on Bailey Van Tassel: www.baileyvantassel.com or www.instagram.com/baileyvantassel Books mentioned: Elliott Coleman: https://amzn.to/4371HzY Michael Pollan's Second Nature Wendell Berry's The Unsettling of America
5/25/2023
43:10
Spring Gardening 2023
We're back! After a long maternity leave. Here's the scoop on what Bailey planted this year, the changes she made, and overall what the plan is for her spring and summer garden. For more information on Bailey: www.baileyvantassel.com Learn about her gardening subscription, The Kitchen Garden Society, at www.thekitchengardensociety.com
5/18/2023
16:17
From Hollywood to Homesteader with Leah Ashley
Leah is a vintage expert and interior stylist. She's also a breath of fresh air, surprising Hollywood when she left the TV industry to start a homestead in Texas. She was on the popular show, Fablife alongside Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen, and then went on to have her own television program, Home to Homestead. Leah tells us about how and why she made the transition, how she considers herself a soil farmer and vermicomposter, and so much more. For more about Leah find her on Instagram HERE. For more info on The Kitchen Garden Society: www.thekitchengardensociety.com For more info on Bailey: www.baileyvantassel.com
2/16/2023
51:53
Sustainability and the Flower Industry with Brianna Bosch of Blossom and Branch Farm
In this episode, we explore the flower industry and the realities of its impact on the world, our soil, in your home, for workers, etc. Unfortunately, few regulations exist where most commercial flowers are grown. These highly chemically treated plants are then delivered to our grocery stores and the mass market in the US, eventually sitting right on our countertops. Brianna Bosch of Blossom and Branch Farm offers some great tips and advice, talks about renoavting her own growing space to be sustainable, growing flowers, and overall educates us on thinking beyond the red rose and flowers being available year-round. For more info on Brianna, follow her on Instagram here. You can find Bailey at www.baileyvantassel.com or checkout her membership, The Kitchen Garden Society here.
2/9/2023
49:08
Balancing Home Life & Work with Lisa Bass of Farmhouse on Boone
Lisa Bass is with us today, the woman behind Farmhouse on Boone. She is a wife, mother to 7, and successful entrepreneur who has led many women through the ins and outs of blogging and YouTubing, yet also sharing her own simple living and handmade life. Lisa shares about what it takes and key decisions that she's made to allow for only working a few hours a day while homeschooling and homemaking. She talks about her approach to gardening, and overall "home life". We talk a lot about Lisa's amazing blogging course, which you can check out here. I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to start blogging or start taking it more seriously. For all things Lisa and Farmhouse on Boone: www.farmhouseonboone.com Some things we mention: Nourishing Traditions book YouTube channels for Eugenia Diaz, Her86m2, and Shay Elliott's The Elliott Homestead. For more info on Bailey Van Tassel: www.baileyvantassel.com For info on Bailey's monthly gardening membership, The Kitchen Garden Society: www.thekitchengardensociety.com
About The Garden Culture Podcast with Bailey Van Tassel
The Garden Culture Podcast is more than just a how-to garden podcast, this is a place where we let the garden inspire our lives, as well as get to know incredible people who infuse their own lives with the magic of nature and gardening. Follow along as we talk about what to do in the garden each month and interview interesting people who weave gardening into their lives.
Our host, Bailey Van Tassel, is a home gardener and the founder of a national gardening club. Her goal is to get more people gardening, especially in suburbia and small spaces, as she has.
Bailey's mission is to make gardening an American pastime and a part of our innate culture. Her hope is to have more families raise their kids with a reverence for nature and an instinct for growing their own food and flowers.