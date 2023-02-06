The G-Word: A Podcast on Genocide

What is genocide? Why, where and how does it still happen? This is where you learn about the crime of genocide. We bring academics, former diplomats, and activi... More
Ep 5: USA: The Legacy of Genocide against Native Women
We discuss how genocide still impacts Native women with two members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW). Angel Charley and Florida Olguin shed light on the enduring legacy of genocide and sexual violence in the U.S. today, and explain why it is so difficult to bring accountability for crimes of trafficking and of domestic and sexual violence.Click here to support the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW).This episode is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.Sound editing by Emily Leisz Carr, mixing by Seth Olansky.Production by Shilla Kim and Clémence Pinaud.
6/2/2023
39:47
Ep 4: USA: The Genocide against Native Nations
We talk with historian Jeffrey Ostler about the history and patterns of the American genocide against native Nations. Ostler, an emeritus professor from the University of Oregon, is the author of 'Surviving Genocide: Native Nations and the United States from the American Revolution to Bleeding Kansas' (Yale University Press, 2020).For further reading: Surviving Genocide. Native Nations and the United States from the American Revolution to Bleeding Kansas, by Jeffrey Ostler.The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research has shared videos from its international conference "Mass Violence and Its Lasting Impact on Indigenous Peoples - The Case of the Americas and Australia/Pacific Region," held at the University of Southern California, on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Tongva and Kizh Nation peoples, and livestreamed on Zoom from October 22 to October 26, 2022. Click here for the videos of the conference.This episode is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.Sound editing by Emily Leisz Carr, mixing by Seth Olansky.Production by Shilla Kim and Clémence Pinaud.
6/2/2023
43:16
Ep 3: South Sudan: Two Diplomats Speak Up
We speak with two former diplomats about their experiences before and during the third civil war in South Sudan that started in December 2013. Canadian Ambassador Nicholas Coghlan and former State Department diplomat Elizabeth Shackelford discuss the international community's reactions and the prospects for accountability.For further reading: Collapse of A Country by Nicholas Coghlan, The Dissent Channel by Elizabeth Shackelford, and War and Genocide in South Sudan by Clemence Pinaud. This episode is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.Sound editing by Emily Leisz Carr, mixing by Seth Olanksy.Production by Shilla Kim and Clémence Pinaud.
6/2/2023
55:20
Ep 2: Iraq: The Genocide against the Yazidis
We talk with the representatives of two Yazidi organizations about the plight of the Yazidis, a religious minority targeted for genocide by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014. Natia Navrouzov from Yazda and Pari Ibrahim from the Free Yezidi Foundation discuss the efforts to bring accountability since 2014.Support here the Free Yezidi Foundation and Yazda. Further reading: the UN report that concluded ISIS had committed genocide against the Yazidi people.This episode is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.Sound editing by Emily Leisz Carr, mixing by Seth Olansky.Production by Shilla Kim and Clémence Pinaud.
6/2/2023
46:17
Ep 1: The UN Genocide Convention
We speak with historian Dirk Moses about the origins of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide: the lawyer behind it (Raphael Lemkin), its influence on the public understanding of genocide, how it has been used, and how political the process of accountability has become. For further reading: The Problems of Genocide, by Dirk Moses and the Genocide Convention.This episode is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.Sound editing by James Dorton and Emily Leisz Carr, mixing by Seth Olansky.Production by Shilla Kim and Clémence Pinaud.
What is genocide? Why, where and how does it still happen? This is where you learn about the crime of genocide. We bring academics, former diplomats, and activists together to talk about old and new genocides, and to discuss what accountability looks like for the crime of all crimes.
Shilla Kim is an international human rights lawyer and investigator who worked for the UN and various other international organizations. Clemence Pinaud is an associate professor at Indiana University whose focus is on civil war, genocide and sexual violence.
This podcast is supported by Indiana University's Presidential Arts and Humanities Program, the Tobias Center, the African Studies Program, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, and the Huh Jum Ok Human Rights Foundation.