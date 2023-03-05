The Future of Supply Chain podcast is a show hosted by Thought Leader and Evangelist Richard Howells, and supply chain experts Sin To and Nicole Smythe. Guests ... More
Episode 12: A Mother’s Advice for Her Daughter’s Supply Chain Career with Eileen Smythe
'Like mother, like daughter' rings true in this special episode as we celebrate Mother's Day the best way we know how: a joint mother-daughter episode. Eileen Smythe, Vice President of Supply Chain for Arkema, joins the series for a multigenerational conversation with daughter & co-host, Nicole Smythe, to candidly discuss making her mark in the supply chain space, motherhood & career advancement's special pairing & the bright future of women in supply chain.

Tune in for insights into the ever-changing world of supply chain from two generations of supply chain professionals.
Tune in for insights into the ever-changing world of supply chain from two generations of supply chain professionals.
Come join us as we discuss the Future of Supply Chain.
5/10/2023
35:10
Episode 11: How Technology is Enabling Last Mile Delivery with Bath University’s Mike Lewis, PhD
Drones are no longer a futuristic device only seen in sci-fi movies, but, instead, are becoming integral pieces to innovative supply chain transformations, from production to delivery. In this episode, we sit down with Bath University's Mike Lewis PhD, Professor of Operations & Supply, to discuss the importance of innovation in business use cases, how enhanced technologies are enabling organizations to negate disruptions, and the future of drones in the supply chain space.
Come join us as we discuss the Future of Supply Chain.
5/3/2023
35:14
Episode 10: The Role of Logistics in Driving Resilient and Sustainable Supply Chains with Till Dengel
Logistics plays a vital role in driving resiliency and sustainability in supply chains. By optimizing transportation efficiency, providing supply chain visibility, adopting sustainable packaging and waste management practices as well as fostering collaboration and partnerships, managing reverse logistics, and leveraging innovation and technology, logistics can contribute to building more resilient and sustainable supply chains. In this podcast episode we will talk about how these practices will help companies to mitigate risks, reduce transportation-related emissions, optimize inventory management, minimize waste, promote circular economy principles, and enhance operational efficiency.
Come join us as we discuss the Future of Supply Chain.
4/26/2023
27:34
Episode 9: The role of Technology in the Future of Supply Chain with Dominik Metzger
Technology will play a crucial role in the future of supply chain. In recent years, new technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, blockchain, and robotics have emerged that can help to make the supply chain more efficient, transparent, agile and sustainable to meet future challenges. And companies that invest in technology will have a competitive advantage because they can respond more quickly and flexibly to changes in the supply chain.
Come join us as we discuss the Future of Supply Chain
4/19/2023
34:20
Episode 8: What is a Smart Factory? With SAP's Mike Lackey
Sustainability equals Profitability - this statement has rung true as Manufacturing factories and sites shift their focus into a new way of working and producing. SAP's own, Mike Lackey, Global Vice President of Solution Management, Digital Manufacturing, joins us to dive into attracting the new generation of shop floor workers with advanced innovation, how sustainability is at the forefront of production, and what it takes to transform into a smart factory.
Come join us as we discuss the Future of Supply Chain.
