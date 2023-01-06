The Future Of Food Is You is a podcast for the next generation of food leaders. Each week, food enthusiast & community builder Abena Anim-Somuah of The Eden Pla... More
Hosted by Abena Anim-SomuahProduced by Kerry Diamond and Catherine BakerEdited by Jenna SadhuRecorded at CityVox Studios in NYCThis week, we look into the future with Dominique Evans, a content creator who believes in the power of educating and collaborating through social media. Dominique talked with host Abena Anim-Somuah about her recent job at Food52, how she worked with other creatives to bring recipe content to life, her love of farmers markets, and pivoting away from early jobs in advertising to follow her passion. Don’t miss Dominique’s Future Flash Five and voicemail to her future self! (And editor’s note: Dominique now works for Chobani as a content creator. Congrats to Dominique on her new job!)Thank you to Kerrygold and Walmart for supporting our show. Learn more about Kerrygold butter & cheese here and about Walmart’s annual Open Call program here. The Future Of Food Is You is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Check cherrybombe.com for show transcripts. Who do you think is the Future of Food? Nominate them here!More on Dominique: Instagram, Food52 articlesFollow Abena on InstagramGet your Cherry Bombe magazine subscription here
Hosted by Abena Anim-SomuahProduced by Kerry Diamond and Catherine BakerEdited by Jenna SadhuRecorded at CityVox Studios in NYCThis week, we look into the future with Umaimah Sharwani, founder of Paro, a South Asian CPG food brand. An ode to Umaimah’s mother and her cooking, Paro features three products–boxed masoor daal, boxed kitchiri, and jarred tarka oil—to help you make South Asian comfort food at home in a snap. Umaimah grew up in a Pakistani household in Texas before heading to college. She worked in finance and then pivoted, spending time at Google, Fab.com, and Glossier before launching her own CPG brand. She joins host Abena Anim-Somuah to talk about building her brand, working with suppliers, the influence of her mom, and her vision for Paro. Don’t miss Umaimah’s voicemail to her future self and her Future Flash Five predictions. Thank you to Kerrygold and Walmart for supporting our show. Learn more about Kerrygold butter & cheese here and about Walmart’s annual Open Call program here. The Future Of Food Is You is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Check cherrybombe.com for show transcripts. Who do you think is the Future of Food? Nominate them here!More on Umaimah: Instagram, Paro, website, recipesFollow Abena on InstagramGet your Cherry Bombe magazine subscription here
Hosted by Abena Anim-SomuahProduced by Kerry Diamond and Catherine BakerEdited by Jenna SadhuRecorded at CityVox Studios in NYCThis week, we look into the future with Victoria Shore, executive chef at Thompson Savannah, a luxury hotel in Georgia. Victoria oversees four culinary concepts: Bar Julian, Fleeting Restaurant, Bar by Fleeting, and Stevedore Bakery.Victoria grew up loving global cuisines and cooking with her parents. A liberal arts major, she even had a French fry fryer in her dorm room. She thought perhaps she’d work in food media one day, but post-graduation found herself in the world of catering and restaurants. Everything clicked for her when she moved from pastry to garde-manger. Victoria joins host Abena Anim-Somuah to talk about the state of Southern cuisine today, how she has learned to be an effective leader, and why she values spontaneity and collaboration when building her menus. Don’t miss Victoria’s voicemail to her future self and her Future Flash Five predictions. Thank you to Kerrygold and Walmart for supporting our show. Learn more about Kerrygold butter & cheese here and about Walmart’s annual Open Call program here. The Future Of Food Is You is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Check cherrybombe.com for show transcripts. Who do you think is the Future of Food? Nominate them here!More on Victoria: Instagram, Thompson Savannah, Fleeting Restaurant, Bar Julian, Stevedore BakeryFollow Abena on InstagramGet your Cherry Bombe magazine subscription here
Hosted by Abena Anim-SomuahProduced by Kerry Diamond and Catherine BakerEdited by Jenna SadhuRecorded at CityVox Studios in NYCThis week, we look into the future with Rahanna Bisseret Martinez, a freshman at Cornell University’s hospitality school, finalist on Top Chef Junior, and author of Flavor + Us: Cooking For Everyone. Part of 4 Color Books, Bryant Terry’s imprint at Ten Speed Press, Rahanna’s debut cookbook was influenced by her love of farmer's markets, her Haitian and Mexican heritage, and her time working at restaurants like Chez Panisse. She joins host Abena Anim-Somuah to talk about her time on reality cooking shows, life at Cornell, her admiration for Serena Williams, and, of course, her book, which will be out May 16th.Don’t miss Rahanna’s voicemail to her future self and her Future Flash Five predictions. Thank you to Kerrygold and Walmart for supporting our show. Learn more about Kerrygold butter & cheese here and about Walmart’s annual Open Call program here. The Future Of Food Is You is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Check cherrybombe.com for show transcripts. Who do you think is the Future of Food? Nominate them here!More on Rahanna: Instagram, pre-order Rahanna’s debut cookbook Flavor + Us Follow Abena on InstagramGet your Cherry Bombe magazine subscription here
Hosted by Abena Anim-SomuahProduced by Kerry Diamond and Catherine BakerEdited by Jenna SadhuRecorded at CityVox Studios in NYCThis week, we look into the future with Mitalee Bharadwaj and Lisa Yala, co-founders of Transcendence Coffee, the NYC-based flavored syrup brand. Computer engineering majors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Mitalee and Lisa were lab partners as well as baristas at the on-campus coffee shop. Mitalee and Lisa’s South Indian and Algerian backgrounds, respectively, served as inspiration for their two syrup flavors—gulab jamun and baklava—which they brought to market just six months after coming up with the idea.Mitalee and Lisa join host Abena Anim-Somuah to talk about bringing joy to coffee, their r&d process, their hopes for future distribution, and knowing their product’s worth.Don’t miss Mitalee and Lisa’s voicemails to their future self and their Future Flash Five predictions. Thank you to Kerrygold and Walmart for supporting our show. Learn more about Kerrygold butter & cheese here and about Walmart’s annual Open Call program here. The Future Of Food Is You is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Check cherrybombe.com for show transcripts. Who do you think is the Future of Food? Nominate them here!More on Mitalee: Instagram, newsletterMore on Lisa: InstagramMore on Transcendence Coffee: Instagram, website, store locatorFollow Abena on InstagramGet your Cherry Bombe magazine subscription here
The Future Of Food Is You is a podcast for the next generation of food leaders. Each week, food enthusiast & community builder Abena Anim-Somuah of The Eden Place interviews emerging talent in the worlds of food, drink, tech, and media. They talk about their dreams, aspirations, and desires to transform the food world and also give us some predictions about what’s to come. New episodes drop every Thursday. The Future Of Food Is You is produced by The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network.