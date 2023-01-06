Victoria Shore, Thompson Savannah Executive Chef: The Future Is Southern Flair

This week, we look into the future with Victoria Shore, executive chef at Thompson Savannah, a luxury hotel in Georgia. Victoria oversees four culinary concepts: Bar Julian, Fleeting Restaurant, Bar by Fleeting, and Stevedore Bakery.Victoria grew up loving global cuisines and cooking with her parents. A liberal arts major, she even had a French fry fryer in her dorm room. She thought perhaps she'd work in food media one day, but post-graduation found herself in the world of catering and restaurants. Everything clicked for her when she moved from pastry to garde-manger. Victoria joins host Abena Anim-Somuah to talk about the state of Southern cuisine today, how she has learned to be an effective leader, and why she values spontaneity and collaboration when building her menus. Don't miss Victoria's voicemail to her future self and her Future Flash Five predictions.