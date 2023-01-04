The collision of technology and society and the fallout consequences can be hard to figure out. Context can help. Our writers and editors probe important questi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 84
That Monroe Doctrine Guy
Our resident humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson reminds us that the fifth president is best known for the doctrine named for him that helped keep European powers from further meddling in the New World. And given the political environment today, you would be excused for being envious of his Era of Good Feeling. Stream the show from www.tfic.tech or subscribe to the show on the podcast app of your choice. Additional audio courtesy of PragerU and YouTube.
4/29/2023
14:44
Redeeming Oppenheimer's Black Mark
Our resident humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson reminds us that, in 1954, the Atomic Energy Commission revoked Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance. And thst in restoring it posthumously 68 years later, the federal government attempts to atone for its own black mark by removing the black mark on Oppenheimer's record. Stream the show from www.tfic.tech or subscribe to the show on the podcast app of your choice. Additional audio courtesy of PlenilunePictures. Universal Pictures and YouTube.
4/23/2023
14:39
Americans Detained Abroad
Our resident humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson puts the detention of an American detained in Putin’s Russia in context. Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal has been incarcerated in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. He is accused of spying. It is practice that dates back to the American Civil War. Stream the show from www.tfic.tech or subscribe to the show on the podcast app of your choice. Additional audio courtesy of NBC News, cassiopeia and YouTube.
4/15/2023
13:38
Repudiating the Doctrine of Discovery
Our resident humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson reflects on the Pope's repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery and what it might mean for the Indigenous in North America. Stream the show from www.tfic.tech or subscribe to the show on the podcast app of your choice. Additional audio courtesy of the Maskwacis First Nation and YouTube.
4/9/2023
11:45
Covering Up Michelangelo's David
Our resident humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson puts the Florida flap over Michelangelo's David. A statue long considered a Renaissance masterpiece in Florence (and the world over) has now been deemed pornographic in the Sunshine state. Such a stark contrast in points of view — here or there — has a long history. Stream the show from www.tfic.tech or subscribe to the show on the podcast app of your choice. Additional audio courtesy of 20th Century Fox and YouTube.
The collision of technology and society and the fallout consequences can be hard to figure out. Context can help. Our writers and editors probe important questions about where we are going by first asking about where we have been and why.