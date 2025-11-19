Inside STEVO 32’s First Drum Endorsement | Episode 1
The Story of Corey Manske - Custom Shop Builder from 2001-2004 | Episode 2
Host Jarrod Fallon sits down with former drum builder Corey Manske, who worked at Orange County Drum & Percussion from 2001 to 2004.
How One SoCal Drum Shop Defined the Sound of 90/2000's Rock Music | Episode 00
Tune in weekly to The Fully Vented Podcast for one-on-one interviews about Orange County Drum & Percussion, featuring the people who were there — the builders, drummers, retailers, suppliers, and more!
Official Trailer - The Fully Vented Podcast: The Story Of Orange County Drum & Percussion inc.
The Fully Vented Podcast features conversations about the late 90's/00's era of music, from the perspective of a custom drum shop in Orange County, CA, that hit unlikely success with a unique sound and look, whose impact continues to resonate today.