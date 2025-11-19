Inside STEVO 32’s First Drum Endorsement | Episode 1

PATREON EXCLUSIVE: Find out where all of STEVO 32's OCDP drums are now: https://www.patreon.com/fullyventedpodcast Official merch + more at https://linktr.ee/thefullyventedpodcast Tune in weekly to The Fully Vented Podcast for one-on-one interviews about Orange County Drum & Percussion, featuring the people who were there — the builders, drummers, retailers, suppliers, and more! Book a drum lesson with STEVO 32 at https://www.stevo32drums.com Host: Jarrod Fallon - https://www.instagram.com/jarrod_of_the_dead/ Producer: Evan Nagorner - https://www.instagram.com/enagorner/ Editor: Michael Salvatore - https://www.instagram.com/mike_theeditguy/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices