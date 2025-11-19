Powered by RND
The Fully Vented Podcast

Fully Vented Media LLC
  Inside STEVO 32's First Drum Endorsement | Episode 1
    PATREON EXCLUSIVE: Find out where all of STEVO 32's OCDP drums are now: https://www.patreon.com/fullyventedpodcast Official merch + more at https://linktr.ee/thefullyventedpodcast Tune in weekly to The Fully Vented Podcast for one-on-one interviews about Orange County Drum & Percussion, featuring the people who were there — the builders, drummers, retailers, suppliers, and more! Book a drum lesson with STEVO 32 at https://www.stevo32drums.com Host: Jarrod Fallon - https://www.instagram.com/jarrod_of_the_dead/ Producer: Evan Nagorner - https://www.instagram.com/enagorner/ Editor: Michael Salvatore - https://www.instagram.com/mike_theeditguy/
    --------  
    1:15:46
  The Story of Corey Manske - Custom Shop Builder from 2001-2004 | Episode 2
    Host Jarrod Fallon sits down with former drum builder Corey Manske, who worked at Orange County Drum & Percussion from 2001 to 2004.
    --------  
    2:08:55
  How One SoCal Drum Shop Defined the Sound of 90/2000's Rock Music | Episode 00
    Tune in weekly to The Fully Vented Podcast for one-on-one interviews about Orange County Drum & Percussion, featuring the people who were there — the builders, drummers, retailers, suppliers, and more! Join the Patreon for Early Access/Ad Free episodes and exclusive bonus segments: https://www.patreon.com/fullyventedpodcast Shop Official Merch + more at https://linktr.ee/thefullyventedpodcast Host: Jarrod Fallon - https://www.instagram.com/jarrod_of_the_dead/ Producer: Evan Nagorner - https://www.instagram.com/enagorner/ Editor: Mike The Edit Guy - https://www.instagram.com/mike_theeditguy/
    --------  
    40:09
  Official Trailer - The Fully Vented Podcast: The Story Of Orange County Drum & Percussion inc.
    Hit the follow button and stay tuned for weekly episodes launching this fall! Want behind the scenes updates, join us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/fullyventedpodcast/about
    --------  
    0:19

About The Fully Vented Podcast

The Fully Vented Podcast features conversations about the late 90's/00's era of music, from the perspective of a custom drum shop in Orange County, CA, that hit unlikely success with a unique sound and look, whose impact continues to resonate today.
